ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 48

MIA AWOL
2d ago

simply no value for human life and total disrespect for the law. these hooligans are a reckless endangerment to every sector of society, children , civil servants , health-care workers ect... Violence period in Wisconsin has become more and more prevalent each passing year without any added penal code passed into state law. I don't believe in the malicious taking of a life but when considering repeat violent offenders who commit murder with aggravating circumstances I am all for making provisions for capitol punishment either life imprisonment or the death penalty. I mean at the rate gun violence without boundaries is rising pretty soon no place will be safe even the church the most sacred foundation of this country.

Reply
19
Phil A. Mignon
2d ago

Governor Michels needs to fire John Chisholm on his first day in office. On day two, start building 25 new prisons . Take them off our streets. The cost is worth it.

Reply(2)
15
ozzyrox1227
2d ago

they look like straight A students and had a bright future ahead of them. That's what mommy gonna say ain't it?

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot in vehicle on north side, wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9. Police said someone in a vehicle fired shots and hit the victim, who was also in a vehicle, near 56th and Fond du Lac around 2:45 p.m. The 20-year-old victim went to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Car shot in freeway shooting

MILWAUKEE — All lanes of I-94 have reopened after a freeway shooting at 70th St. In a tweet by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. While no people were hit, they say a bullet did hit a car. Deputies diverted eastbound traffic at...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Most stolen guns come from cars

MILWAUKEE - It’s not just stolen cars that are a growing problem in Milwaukee, but what’s being stolen from cars. Milwaukee police data show the reports of firearms stolen from vehicles have been climbing since 2018 when there were 185. That rose to 298 in 2019, 542 in 2020 and 829 in 2021. Through May 24 of 2022, the latest data FOX6 News obtained from police shows that number was 316.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stabbing near 24th and Hopkins; Milwaukee police seek alleged thief

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was injured in a stabbing on the city's north side Tuesday night, Nov. 8. Police said someone stole from a business near 24th and Hopkins around 8:45 p.m. The 22-year-old victim was stabbed after confronting the alleged thief; he was later taken to a hospital for treatment.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Parent punched Milwaukee school staff member, police seek suspect

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a parent who they say punched a school staff member Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9. Police said the "argumentative" parent hit the victim, a 43-year-old woman, near 3rd and Auer. It happened around 2:25 p.m. MPD is looking for the parent involved. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Kenosha homicide suspect captured in Atlanta by fugitive task force

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fugitive suspect, wanted for his suspected involvement in the shooting deaths of two men in Kenosha, was captured on Thursday, Nov. 10. The Kenosha Police Department and United States Marshals issued a release to notify the public about the arrest. 29-year-old Kendal T. Readus...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee squad rollover crash, woman honored for helping officers

MILWAUKEE - Police officers and citizens were recognized for their bravery Wednesday night, Nov. 9. The Milwaukee Police Department handed out awards to those who went above and beyond. Sara Ninham said she was in the right place at the right time when an MPD squad was hit near Holton...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Police Arrest Alleged Suspects in Stolen Car After Chase; Guns, Drugs Found Inside

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie Police say that they recovered weapons and drugs after a high speed chase early Wednesday. The chase started just after midnight when officers spotted a stolen vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle fled but officers were finally able to catch...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend poll knife threats, man was out on bail

WEST BEND, Wis. - Police said a man armed with a knife who demanded staff to "stop the voting" at the West Bend library during the midterm elections Tuesday, Nov. 8 was out on bail for political threats. The man, 38, was arrested Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday, police released body...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot in Brown Deer, shooter arrested

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee man was shot near Green Bay and Brown Deer Road Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Following information obtained from witnesses, police located the shooter and there was a short pursuit. The Milwaukee man,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Student Stabbed At Racine High School

Police in Racine say a stabbing at Case High School looks to be random. Officers rushed to the school yesterday afternoon after getting a 911 call about a student who was stabbed. Investigators say the victim is 16 years old, and the suspect is 16, police say he brought the...
RACINE, WI
CBS Chicago

Waukegan police searching for person who shot 7-year-old girl

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Waukegan police are looking for the person who shot a 7-year-old girl.Police said the child was in the car with two adults and two other children, near Washington and Butrick Monday night, when another car pulled up.Police said the drivers started shooting at each other. The girl was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. One driver was arrested. 
WAUKEGAN, IL
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin teen in custody for stabbing classmate

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A Wisconsin high school student was stabbed on Tuesday while at school, according to police. The Mount Pleasant Police Department was called to Case High School in Racine, Wis. at 1:10 p.m. The high school was immediately put on a soft lockdown. Police said the...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gunfire struck Alderman Bauman's home, 'lodged inside wall'

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said the home of Alderman Bob Bauman was hit by gunfire during a shootout on the city's north side. The alderman said shots were fired from vehicles traveling west on Kilbourn and south on 29th around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. Bauman said the one bullet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 22nd and Fairmount

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 22, was shot near 22nd and Fairmount Monday night, Nov. 7. It happened around 8:15 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland apartment fire; mother's gunshot wound self-inflicted

HARTLAND, Wis. - The Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Jessica McKisick’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted. Jessica McKisick is one of six people found dead after an apartment fire in Hartland on Oct. 21. Her husband, 34-year-old Connor McKisick's gunshot wound also appeared to be self-inflicted.
HARTLAND, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy