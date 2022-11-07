ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, OH

$9 million worth of cocaine found in Madison County

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from Mexico has been arrested and charged after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say they found over 200 pounds of cocaine in his vehicle.

OSHP reports that troopers in Madison County stopped a U-Haul truck with Arizona registration on Nov. 2 just before 2 p.m. for a following too close violation on Interstate 70. After stopping the U-Haul, a drug-sniffing canine detected possible contraband.

Kia and Hyundai now face a lawsuit over stolen cars from Columbus

Inside the U-Haul was 220 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $9 million, which was immediately seized. The driver was 25-year-old Sebastian Flores from Mexicali, Mexico who was charged with possession of cocaine, per OSHP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mi5l5_0j1uNmO900
(Courtesy Photo/Ohio State Highway Patrol)

OSHP says if Flores is convicted, he could face up to 11 years in prison and be fined $20,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

hbrinda
2d ago

call Biden and thank him for all the drugs coming in. just think how much gets through you don't know about

Reply
3
