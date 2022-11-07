Cars.com's Improvement In Financial Results & Long-Term Outlook Not Being Reflected In Stock Valuation, Says Analyst

Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) -...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
Rate hikes has many car buyers losing interest
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved a fourth consecutive three-quarter point interest rate hike.
1 Stock to Buy This Week Following Its Recent Earnings Beat
Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales and raised its full-year guidance. Analysts see immense growth potential in the company's HIV and oncology franchises, which should...
Carvana stock plummets as used car prices fall
New York CNN Business — Shares of used car marketplace Carvana continued to plummet Monday, falling over 50% over the past two trading days, following a volatile downward trend that began after the company shared third-quarter results Thursday. Shares dropped 15% Monday to close the day at $7.39 a...
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
Lyft Stock Plummets After Mixed Q3 Earnings, Tepid Revenue Forecast
Lyft (LYFT) - Get Free Report shares plunged lower Tuesday after the smaller ride-sharing rival to Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Free Report posted a surprise third quarter loss and a disappointing holiday season forecast. Lyft's third quarter loss of $1.18 per share, against a Street forecast of a 7...
NASDAQ
Analysts Are Giving Up On Carvana Stock. Should You Really Sell?
Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is reeling after disappointing third-quarter earnings and bearish analyst remarks. Despite its innovative business model, the online used-car dealership faces a triple threat of slowing auto sales, poor finances, and worsening macroeconomic conditions. While shares have fallen 96% year to date, more downside looks likely. Why is...
Tesla stock could fall another 43% as key support level is breached and investors deal with 'Twitter circus show', Wall Street analysts say
Tesla's drop to 17-month lows of Tuesday sets the stock up for more downside ahead, according to Fundstrat's Mark Newton. Newton sees the potential for a 43% decline to $109 per share, which would be an "extreme case." The potential decline comes as investors grow frustrated with Tesla CEO Elon...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower As Mid-Term Results Hang In Balance
U.S. Stocks ended down sharply on Wednesday as the outcome of the U.S. mid-term elections remained in doubt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 646.89, or 1.95% to 32,513.94. The S&P 500 fell 79.54, or 2.08% to 3,748.57. Losers outpaced winners 464 to 37 in the S&P 500. Within the...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: November 5, 2022 | Rates rise following strong jobs report
What is a fixed-rate mortgage vs. adjustable-rate mortgage?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
There are 2 big catalysts that could be a 'game changer' for the stock market this week, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
Two big catalysts this week could represent a "game changer" for the stock market, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. The outcome of Tuesday's midterm elections and Thursday's CPI report could turn around investor sentiment. "As hopeless and negative as sentiment appears, positive data points could be on horizon," Lee said.
teslarati.com
Rivian beats Q3 EPS expectations, misses sales, reaffirms delivery guidance for 2022
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) beat EPS expectations but missed the Wall Street consensus estimate on sales for Q3 2022. The company, despite a tumultuous year, reaffirmed its production expectations for 2022. “In the third quarter of 2022, we produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles,” the company said in its Shareholder Deck....
Carvana Stock Could Be Worth As Little As $1 Per Share, Analyst Predicts
Shares of the online used car retailer have plummeted more than 50% over the past two trading days.
Stocks Higher Ahead of Mid-Terms, Nvidia, Lyft, Activision And Disney In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Mid-Terms In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Tuesday, while the dollar held gains against its global peers, as investors kept risk appetite in check ahead of crucial mid-term elections that could set the tone for market performance over the coming year.
electrek.co
Nio (NIO) deliveries reached 31,607 in Q3, but higher costs squeeze margins
Popular Chinese EV maker Nio (NIO) reported its Q3 earnings for 2022, showing solid top-line (revenue) growth with recent price hikes, yet higher costs led to a wider bottom-line loss than many predicted. Meanwhile, Nio’s deliveries picked up again as the EV maker accelerates its push into the end of...
CarGurus Slammed By Falling Used Car Demand and Prices
Drops in both demand and unit prices in the used car market contributed to unexpected weakness in CarGurus’ latest results, executives said Tuesday (Nov. 8) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. Following the news, the online automotive platform also saw its stock tumble more than 20% after the...
Comments / 0