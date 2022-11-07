ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cars.com's Improvement In Financial Results & Long-Term Outlook Not Being Reflected In Stock Valuation, Says Analyst

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ

2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
NASDAQ

3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
CNN

Carvana stock plummets as used car prices fall

New York CNN Business — Shares of used car marketplace Carvana continued to plummet Monday, falling over 50% over the past two trading days, following a volatile downward trend that began after the company shared third-quarter results Thursday. Shares dropped 15% Monday to close the day at $7.39 a...
freightwaves.com

Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings

Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
TheStreet

Lyft Stock Plummets After Mixed Q3 Earnings, Tepid Revenue Forecast

Lyft (LYFT) - Get Free Report shares plunged lower Tuesday after the smaller ride-sharing rival to Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Free Report posted a surprise third quarter loss and a disappointing holiday season forecast. Lyft's third quarter loss of $1.18 per share, against a Street forecast of a 7...
NASDAQ

Analysts Are Giving Up On Carvana Stock. Should You Really Sell?

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is reeling after disappointing third-quarter earnings and bearish analyst remarks. Despite its innovative business model, the online used-car dealership faces a triple threat of slowing auto sales, poor finances, and worsening macroeconomic conditions. While shares have fallen 96% year to date, more downside looks likely. Why is...
teslarati.com

Rivian beats Q3 EPS expectations, misses sales, reaffirms delivery guidance for 2022

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) beat EPS expectations but missed the Wall Street consensus estimate on sales for Q3 2022. The company, despite a tumultuous year, reaffirmed its production expectations for 2022. “In the third quarter of 2022, we produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles,” the company said in its Shareholder Deck....
TheStreet

Stocks Higher Ahead of Mid-Terms, Nvidia, Lyft, Activision And Disney In Focus - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Mid-Terms In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Tuesday, while the dollar held gains against its global peers, as investors kept risk appetite in check ahead of crucial mid-term elections that could set the tone for market performance over the coming year.
electrek.co

Nio (NIO) deliveries reached 31,607 in Q3, but higher costs squeeze margins

Popular Chinese EV maker Nio (NIO) reported its Q3 earnings for 2022, showing solid top-line (revenue) growth with recent price hikes, yet higher costs led to a wider bottom-line loss than many predicted. Meanwhile, Nio’s deliveries picked up again as the EV maker accelerates its push into the end of...
PYMNTS

CarGurus Slammed By Falling Used Car Demand and Prices

Drops in both demand and unit prices in the used car market contributed to unexpected weakness in CarGurus’ latest results, executives said Tuesday (Nov. 8) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. Following the news, the online automotive platform also saw its stock tumble more than 20% after the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy