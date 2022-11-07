ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WMBB

Santa Rosa Co. substitute teacher charged for inappropriately texting student: SRCSO reports

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A substitute teacher at a Santa Rosa County School is behind bars after allegedly having inappropriate conversations with a 16-year-old student, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. John William Kapolczynski, 46, was charged with obscene communication, public order crimes and a sex offense on Nov. 4. On […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Woman on trial for meth trafficking goes missing

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman found guilty for drug trafficking Wednesday never returned after deliberations began, and the court judge has issued a capias for her arrest. Ashley Yvonne Peters, 37, was originally arrested after being involved in a traffic stop in 2020, where a K-9 had reportedly...
niceville.com

Niceville shooting victim is former Okaloosa commissioner: report

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The man who died after being shot at a home in Niceville has been identified as Doug Hutcheson, a former Okaloosa County Commissioner, according to published reports. According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, while the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office declined to name the victim, citing...
NICEVILLE, FL
holmescounty.news

Social media sting operation lands one on multiple charges

A covert sting operation on social media landed a Ponce de Leon man jailed for multiple charges. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Thomas Bell, 48, of Ponce de Leon on November 8, after Bell made contact with who he believed to be a 15-year-old female through a covert Facebook account that was being operated by an HCSO investigator.
PONCE DE LEON, FL
WEAR

Crestview Police investigating possible self-defense shooting

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Crestview Police is investigating a possible self-defense case after a shooting Tuesday morning. It happened around 4:20 a.m. in the area of Second Avenue and Dixie Street. Police say a person reported he had just shot a man in self-defense. "When officers arrived, contact was made with...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Inmate killed in Florida prison, family wants justice

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Two weeks after an inmate died in the Bay Correctional Facility, he was buried this weekend. His family said another prisoner killed the 60-year-old. “All I want is justice for my dad,” Michael Toler Sr.’s daughter Talitha Toler said. Weeks after Toler was killed in the Bay County prison, his family […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies investigating early morning shooting at Navarre home

NAVARRE, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Monday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. in the 2000-block of Pine Ranch Dr. in Navarre. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the home regarding a reported shooting. They contacted the homeowner who had reportedly fired the weapon.
NAVARRE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for November 4-6, 2022

Tony Sorey, 45, Tampa, Florida: Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking of fentanyl: Marianna Police Department. Stacey Hall, 48, Blakely Georgia: Attached tag/sticker not assigned or legally transferred, failure to register vehicle: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Andrew Drigger, 20, Greenwood,...
MARIANNA, FL
WJHG-TV

Walton County highway wildfire put out

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Fire Rescue posted to their Facebook this evening saying they put out a fire that was threatening about 150 structures this afternoon. The blaze was located on Highway 83A between Hanson Road and Hammock Trail East in Freeport. Fire officials say they were...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Oxford Home could get annexed from Bay County to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A parcel of land in Bay County stirred up a debate at Tuesday’s Panama City Commission Meeting. City commissioners did a first reading of an ordinance involving the voluntary annexation of land along State Avenue in Bay County. The property will use Panama City...
PANAMA CITY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident Sunday night

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a 65-year-old Vernon man dead late Sunday night. Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release that the victim was walking in an easterly direction in an unlit area of Holmes Valley Road in what appeared to be in the middle of the roadway while wearing dark clothing shortly before 10 p.m.
VERNON, FL
wtvy.com

Vernon man dead after hit and run in Washington County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A hit and run Sunday night in Washington County has left a Vernon man dead. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the person was wearing dark clothing while walking along an unlit area of Holmes Valley Road. An unknown car going the same direction hit the person near the intersection of Holmes Valley Road and Twin Ponds Road. The car then drove away.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Bay County infrastructure puts pedestrians and cyclists at risk

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement worked a rash of traffic crashes this weekend in Bay County involving pedestrians and bicyclists. Part of this problem may be due to it becoming darker, earlier, but the main issue lies in the “unwalkable” nature of many areas.
BAY COUNTY, FL

