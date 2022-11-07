Read full article on original website
Santa Rosa Co. substitute teacher charged for inappropriately texting student: SRCSO reports
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A substitute teacher at a Santa Rosa County School is behind bars after allegedly having inappropriate conversations with a 16-year-old student, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. John William Kapolczynski, 46, was charged with obscene communication, public order crimes and a sex offense on Nov. 4. On […]
WJHG-TV
Woman on trial for meth trafficking goes missing
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman found guilty for drug trafficking Wednesday never returned after deliberations began, and the court judge has issued a capias for her arrest. Ashley Yvonne Peters, 37, was originally arrested after being involved in a traffic stop in 2020, where a K-9 had reportedly...
niceville.com
Niceville shooting victim is former Okaloosa commissioner: report
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The man who died after being shot at a home in Niceville has been identified as Doug Hutcheson, a former Okaloosa County Commissioner, according to published reports. According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, while the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office declined to name the victim, citing...
holmescounty.news
Social media sting operation lands one on multiple charges
A covert sting operation on social media landed a Ponce de Leon man jailed for multiple charges. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Thomas Bell, 48, of Ponce de Leon on November 8, after Bell made contact with who he believed to be a 15-year-old female through a covert Facebook account that was being operated by an HCSO investigator.
WEAR
Crestview Police investigating possible self-defense shooting
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- Crestview Police is investigating a possible self-defense case after a shooting Tuesday morning. It happened around 4:20 a.m. in the area of Second Avenue and Dixie Street. Police say a person reported he had just shot a man in self-defense. "When officers arrived, contact was made with...
Inmate killed in Florida prison, family wants justice
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Two weeks after an inmate died in the Bay Correctional Facility, he was buried this weekend. His family said another prisoner killed the 60-year-old. “All I want is justice for my dad,” Michael Toler Sr.’s daughter Talitha Toler said. Weeks after Toler was killed in the Bay County prison, his family […]
fosterfollynews.net
Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigates Possible Murder/Suicide on Hwy 179 on Tuesday, November 8, 2022
At approximately 10:30 a.m. on November 8, 2022, HCSO personnel responded to a residence on Hwy 179 in reference to a possible murder/suicide. Inside the residence, an elderly male and female were found deceased, both from gunshot wounds. It was apparent that the male’s wound was self-inflicted. Both the...
Man And A Woman Dressed As Vampire Accused Of Kidnapping Alabama Teen
This is a seriously messed up world. We survived Halloween without any dangerous fentanyl showing up, but now this. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and RadarOnline, a young teen girl was allegedly kidnapped in Alabama and then taken across state lines. According to WDHN, the young girl reportedly...
Woman arrested for 4th DUI, side-swiped patrol vehicle, tried to bribe deputies to release her: FHP
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested a woman and charged her with her fourth DUI offense after she side swiped a FHP vehicle on U.S. Highway 98, Saturday night, according to a release from the FHP. Ludmila Mason was driving in a van headed westbound when she “failed to […]
WEAR
Crestview café owner arrested for running illegal gambling with slot machines
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The owner of Lucky Pearl Internet Café in Crestview was arrested on charges of running illegal gambling out of his business. He was booked into Okaloosa County Jail last Wednesday. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrest report, Lin kept a gaming room with...
Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Pine Ranch Dr. in Navarre
NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning on Pine Ranch Dr. in Navarre. According to the SRCSO, deputies responded to the home on 2075 Pine Ranch Dr., regarding the reported shooting and contacted the homeowner, who had reportedly fired the weapon. After […]
WEAR
Deputies investigating early morning shooting at Navarre home
NAVARRE, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Monday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. in the 2000-block of Pine Ranch Dr. in Navarre. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the home regarding a reported shooting. They contacted the homeowner who had reportedly fired the weapon.
Woman found dead behind building: Fort Walton Beach PD investigating
Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they are investigating a death in connection to a woman found dead behind a building, according to a Facebook post from the FWBPD. Catrina Rogers, 45, of Fort Walton Beach was found behind a building after officers were called to 14 First […]
Alabama Man And Woman Arrested After Kidnapping And Beating Girl In Florida
An Alabama man and woman have been arrested after allegedly kidnapping a child, transporting her to Florida, and beating her. On Saturday, Nov. 5, around 6:15 a.m., deputies in Jackson County, Florida, responded to a call regarding a possible kidnapping-abduction. When deputies arrived, they found
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 4-6, 2022
Tony Sorey, 45, Tampa, Florida: Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking of fentanyl: Marianna Police Department. Stacey Hall, 48, Blakely Georgia: Attached tag/sticker not assigned or legally transferred, failure to register vehicle: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Andrew Drigger, 20, Greenwood,...
WJHG-TV
Walton County highway wildfire put out
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Fire Rescue posted to their Facebook this evening saying they put out a fire that was threatening about 150 structures this afternoon. The blaze was located on Highway 83A between Hanson Road and Hammock Trail East in Freeport. Fire officials say they were...
WJHG-TV
Oxford Home could get annexed from Bay County to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A parcel of land in Bay County stirred up a debate at Tuesday’s Panama City Commission Meeting. City commissioners did a first reading of an ordinance involving the voluntary annexation of land along State Avenue in Bay County. The property will use Panama City...
washingtoncounty.news
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident Sunday night
Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a 65-year-old Vernon man dead late Sunday night. Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release that the victim was walking in an easterly direction in an unlit area of Holmes Valley Road in what appeared to be in the middle of the roadway while wearing dark clothing shortly before 10 p.m.
wtvy.com
Vernon man dead after hit and run in Washington County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A hit and run Sunday night in Washington County has left a Vernon man dead. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the person was wearing dark clothing while walking along an unlit area of Holmes Valley Road. An unknown car going the same direction hit the person near the intersection of Holmes Valley Road and Twin Ponds Road. The car then drove away.
mypanhandle.com
Bay County infrastructure puts pedestrians and cyclists at risk
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement worked a rash of traffic crashes this weekend in Bay County involving pedestrians and bicyclists. Part of this problem may be due to it becoming darker, earlier, but the main issue lies in the “unwalkable” nature of many areas.
