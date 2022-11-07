Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
It feels like dogs know just when we need them most. Well, they might, experts say
When a family arrived at Koch Funeral Home in State College, Pennsylvania, to identify a loved one before cremation, Monroe took note — staying back to maintain the people's privacy but ready to offer comfort if asked. Monroe isn't a grief counselor or therapist. She's an Australian Shepherd and...
Albany Herald
What parents should watch for with respiratory illness and when it's time to go to the ER
Respiratory viruses including flu and RSV are circulating across the United States at high levels, overwhelming children's hospitals and prompting concern among parents of young children. Most kids who get sick this season will recover quickly with home care, but some will need medical attention. What should parents watch for, and how might they know it's time to call their pediatrician or go to the ER?
