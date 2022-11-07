Read full article on original website
Mayor Ginther presents 2023 General Fund budget, largest-ever in city history
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther released his proposed 2023 General Fund budget on Thursday. The city presented a balanced budget of $1.14 billion, the largest-ever in city history. Money will be used for programs, services and priorities benefiting Columbus residents and neighborhoods while restoring key reserves...
Columbus leaders announce new gun legislation in effort to reduce violent crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In their continued effort to curb gun violence in the city, Columbus leaders announced on Wednesday three new pieces of firearm legislation. City Councilmember Shayla Favor said the proposed legislation will do the following:. 1) Define “large capacity magazine” as any magazine, belt, drum, feed...
Columbus Metropolitan Library hosts meeting for community input on new Linden branch
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library will host a meeting next week to get community input on the design of the new branch. On Monday, Nov. 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. CML will conduct a survey to find out what customers of the Linden Branch would like to see in the new library.
Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
Columbus Veterans Day returns Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to begin Thursday at noon. A lot of people are expected to attend and honor all the veterans who have served our country and salute those who are currently serving in the military. "Sacrifice" is this year's parade...
Columbus street named after Rock Hall of Famer Joe Walsh
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Life's been good to him and now there's a fast lane named in his honor. The City of Columbus held a street naming ceremony Wednesday for Rock Hall of Famer Joe Walsh. The ceremony was held at the corner of Front Street and Nationwide Boulevard.
2022 Central Ohio Veterans Day Parade returns to downtown Columbus Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6/FOX 28 anchors Bob Kendrick and Stacia Naquin will once again be hosting the 2022 Central Ohio Veterans Day Parade in downtown Columbus. The parade will begin at noon at High Street and Nationwide and will end at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum.
Grieving mom wants more awareness that Morse Road is a magnet for traffic tragedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving mother is trying to make a difference after her son’s life was cut short in a crosswalk. Kellie Lindesmith said she wants to know why her son was killed last month on Morse Road. Police said Jesse Erwin was struck by a...
Franklin County Dog Shelter faces food shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you walk into the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, you will see empty shelves and a bare pantry. The pantry at the shelter is stocked with 100% donations and it serves the community for free. It provides temporary support for those who could not afford to feed their fur babies.
Home for Families aiming to close hunger gap amongst kids with afterschool food program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A major problem across Central Ohio that impacts a number of kids and their lives is food insecurity. Countless kids miss out on essential needs like warm meals on a daily basis, but one organization is stepping in to tackle the issue. Home For Families...
Delay in Powerball drawing leads to confusion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Potential billionaires woke up Tuesday morning ready to check their Powerball tickets, but there was a problem. Monday night's drawing never happened. The Powerball has strict rules that all 48 participating lotteries must meet. Unfortunately, one of those locations needed extra time to satisfy security...
Ohio AG sues Family Dollar for listing false prices, engaging in 'bait advertising'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday he has filed a lawsuit against Family Dollar for allegedly advertising items at one price and charging another price at the checkout counter. This suit comes just days after Yost sued Dollar General for the same thing. Family...
Body found on side of I-71 in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a body was found on the side of Interstate 71 in south Columbus Wednesday morning. The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Fire Department arrived at the scene and the person was dead, officials said. I-71 south is closed from I-70/State Route 315...
Bus driver shortage forces Reynoldsburg students to take class from home
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — All students in the Reynoldsburg City Schools district are spending some school days learning at home instead of inside the classroom due to a bus driver shortage. According to the district, at least 10 more drivers need to be hired plus substitute drivers. "It’s hard....
Licking County man sentenced to 15 years for bank robberies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Heath man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for committing three armed bank robberies in Ohio in July and August 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, knowingly pulled a firearm during crimes of violence and stole nearly...
2 people injured in South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Linden. The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. along East 15th Avenue, across from Columbus Fire Station 18. Officers arrived and found a 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the arm. She...
Columbus Weather: Pleasant week continues, but changes are on the way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We still have a few days of above-average temperatures to enjoy!. The colder air will be here by this weekend. We'll want the winter coats by then because it'll feel more like February!. TUESDAY NIGHT: mainly clear, mild, low 40. WEDNESDAY: mostly sunny, much warmer,...
Dangerous people on the street? Judge takes questions on setting bail before Issue 1 vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Columbus women are linked by tragedy and time. Both moms are missing their sons who were killed less than two weeks apart. Both, now members of the Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children group, have been calling for higher bail amounts to be set. They believe certain sums send a certain message.
Health officials investigating measles outbreak at Franklin County childcare facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health said they are investigating a measles outbreak associated with a local childcare facility. The agencies said there are currently four confirmed cases among unvaccinated children with no travel history. The childcare facility, which has not been named...
Hilliard parents start new coalition to support teachers and students
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilliard City Schools' parents, educators, and community members joined together to form the Hilliard Public Education Coalition to support students and staff. "We want to focus on what’s really happening in our schools," Kelly Arnold, whose kids graduated from Hilliard City Schools, said. "We have...
