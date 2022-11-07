ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Mayor Ginther presents 2023 General Fund budget, largest-ever in city history

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther released his proposed 2023 General Fund budget on Thursday. The city presented a balanced budget of $1.14 billion, the largest-ever in city history. Money will be used for programs, services and priorities benefiting Columbus residents and neighborhoods while restoring key reserves...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus leaders announce new gun legislation in effort to reduce violent crime

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In their continued effort to curb gun violence in the city, Columbus leaders announced on Wednesday three new pieces of firearm legislation. City Councilmember Shayla Favor said the proposed legislation will do the following:. 1) Define "large capacity magazine" as any magazine, belt, drum, feed...
COLUMBUS, OH
Outspent, shut out of state races, what's next for Ohio Democrats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Outspent, out-messaged, and once again shut out of statewide office, Democrats in Ohio are licking their wounds, trying to figure out what happened -- and gearing up for an important Senate race in two years. After her party was swept in the statewide races and...
OHIO STATE
Columbus Veterans Day returns Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to begin Thursday at noon. A lot of people are expected to attend and honor all the veterans who have served our country and salute those who are currently serving in the military. "Sacrifice" is this year's parade...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus street named after Rock Hall of Famer Joe Walsh

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Life's been good to him and now there's a fast lane named in his honor. The City of Columbus held a street naming ceremony Wednesday for Rock Hall of Famer Joe Walsh. The ceremony was held at the corner of Front Street and Nationwide Boulevard.
COLUMBUS, OH
Franklin County Dog Shelter faces food shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you walk into the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, you will see empty shelves and a bare pantry. The pantry at the shelter is stocked with 100% donations and it serves the community for free. It provides temporary support for those who could not afford to feed their fur babies.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Delay in Powerball drawing leads to confusion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Potential billionaires woke up Tuesday morning ready to check their Powerball tickets, but there was a problem. Monday night's drawing never happened. The Powerball has strict rules that all 48 participating lotteries must meet. Unfortunately, one of those locations needed extra time to satisfy security...
COLUMBUS, OH
Body found on side of I-71 in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a body was found on the side of Interstate 71 in south Columbus Wednesday morning. The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Fire Department arrived at the scene and the person was dead, officials said. I-71 south is closed from I-70/State Route 315...
COLUMBUS, OH
Licking County man sentenced to 15 years for bank robberies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Heath man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for committing three armed bank robberies in Ohio in July and August 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, knowingly pulled a firearm during crimes of violence and stole nearly...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
2 people injured in South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Linden. The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. along East 15th Avenue, across from Columbus Fire Station 18. Officers arrived and found a 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the arm. She...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Weather: Pleasant week continues, but changes are on the way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We still have a few days of above-average temperatures to enjoy!. The colder air will be here by this weekend. We'll want the winter coats by then because it'll feel more like February!. TUESDAY NIGHT: mainly clear, mild, low 40. WEDNESDAY: mostly sunny, much warmer,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Hilliard parents start new coalition to support teachers and students

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilliard City Schools' parents, educators, and community members joined together to form the Hilliard Public Education Coalition to support students and staff. "We want to focus on what's really happening in our schools," Kelly Arnold, whose kids graduated from Hilliard City Schools, said. "We have...
HILLIARD, OH

