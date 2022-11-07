The fact that the flavor of the week of bullet points, or what trend is popular, or being told what to say is horrible. I hated where McCain stood on a lot of issues. The one thing I never picked on was his military service and his POW status. shameful of any of you. Kari Lake, Baby Trump, Blake Masters fir blasting anyone in our armed services. But then again, he did state he dislikes all military Pow's because they got caught. WTF people. But if your leaders wo t vote for military veterans benefits, I'm not surprised
what happened to not speaking ill of the dead? wasn't she taught when you can't say anything nice than remain quiet? How sad dragging someone through the mud that's passed away to advance her quest for acceptance?
Lake would rather say a lie than the truth. We need politicians we can trust to tell us the truth about what's actually happening, not lies to make them feel better about themselves.
