Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese issued a statement at the courthouse Tuesday night on the election returns. Her statement reads:. “Results at 7 p.m. are always unofficial. However, with the potential of write-in races, there will be questions on how the results will be handled. Unofficial results will be as always, the candidates on the ballot will be reported on election night. Write-in vote totals will be reported, but we will not know what the write-in votes are for on election night.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO