subletteexaminer.com
Citizen, county, Jackson Fork Ranch arguments now Nov. 10
SUBLETTE COUNTY – The fourth judge to look at the 100-plus volumes provided by Sublette County and arguments for and against commissioners’ resort rezoning approval for Jackson Fork Ranch set oral arguments for Thursday, Nov. 10, in Casper. 7th District Judge Joshua Eames set aside one hour to...
subletteexaminer.com
Dry Wind LLC requests rezone, minor subdivision
SUBLETTE COUNTY – The owner of a 44.2-acre vacant parcel near the Pinedale Airport zoned agricultural proposes dividing it into two lots and rezoning one as Rural Residential-20 and the other as Light Industrial. John A. Sulenta of Dry Wind LLC filed the applications with the Sublette County Planning...
subletteexaminer.com
Unofficial results of the 2022 General Election
SUBLETTE COUNTY — The first box of ballots arrived at the Sublette County Courthouse in Pinedale 40 minutes after the polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to the Sublette County Clerk's office, there were 5,446 registered voters prior to Election Day, 353 absentee ballots returned and 757 residents who voted early.
wrrnetwork.com
How Fremont County Voted on Tuesday: It WAS a Red Wave here
Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese issued a statement at the courthouse Tuesday night on the election returns. Her statement reads:. “Results at 7 p.m. are always unofficial. However, with the potential of write-in races, there will be questions on how the results will be handled. Unofficial results will be as always, the candidates on the ballot will be reported on election night. Write-in vote totals will be reported, but we will not know what the write-in votes are for on election night.
wrrnetwork.com
New Mayors, New State Representative & New County Commissioner chosen in Tuesday’s Balloting
Fremont County voters turned out at the polls Tuesday with 13,734 ballots cast. There were some surprises, an upset and a return to the status quo in other races. Municipal races were the most hotly contested with Riverton, Hudson and Dubois electing new mayors while incumbent mayors in Lander, Shoshoni and Pavillion held on to their positions.
subletteexaminer.com
Murdock civil suit turns focus on Copelands
SUBLETTE COUNTY – In an investor’s civil lawsuit against Triple Peak Landscaping LLC and Shane and Ramsey Copeland to recover about $140,000 he invested with promises of paybacks, the judge ruled that the business defaulted and owes him the money. William Murdock’s complaint, filed July 21 in 9th...
wrrnetwork.com
Fremont County School Boards Election Results
FCSD#1 – Lander: Karen Harms, 2,190; Jared Kail, 2,136; Mike McConnell 1,950 and Aileen Brew 1,805. FCSD#2 – Dubois: Chris Sabatka 631; Lauri Yaracz 531; Shawn Hess 514; and Erin Miller 471. FCSD#6 – Wind River: Dawn Leonhardt 447; Van Hill 345; David P. Befus 305 and Lora...
sweetwaternow.com
Sublette County Arrest Report for October 31-November 7, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from October 31-November 7, 2022. Taylor Jensen, of Pinedale, WY, turned himself in on October 31 on a warrant fro probation violation. Chelsey Smith, of Big Piney, WY, turned herself in on October 31 on a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Driver Frustrated With WYDOT Warnings After 111 MPH Wind Flips 4,000-Pound Trailer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A video (now deleted) has been watched thousands of times since it was uploaded to YouTube over the weekend: A 4,000-pound trailer loaded with supplies for a Lander business ripped the bumper off a pickup and was tossed across the road by wind gusts registering more than 110 mph Saturday.
subletteexaminer.com
Letter to the editor: Hospital district supports Dr. Wallace
The Sublette County Health District would like to update the community as to Dr. Stephen Wallace’s condition at his request. As has been reported in the newspaper, a few weeks ago, Dr. Wallace suffered a brutal assault that resulted in serious physical injuries. He has been experiencing medical complications...
subletteexaminer.com
Sublette County’s small squad makes noise at State swim meet
LARAMIE – The 2022 girls’ swim season culminated with the 3A State Swimming and Diving Championships in Laramie on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3-4. Thursday featured preliminary rounds, with the top 12 in both individual events and relays advancing to the finals on Friday. In diving, the top 16 competed in the semifinals with 12 making the cut to the finals.
svinews.com
GoFundMe established for local resident following double lung transplant
A GoFundMe account has been established for a local Star Valley resident who has recently undergone a double lung transplant. Guy Jacobson received the call nearly two weeks ago saying that compatible lungs had been found. He and his family made the trip to Salt Lake City where both of his lungs were replaced. The surgery was a success and Guy continues his recovery in the hospital.
