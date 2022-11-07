ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Veterans Day event at Sanchez School on Thursday, November 10

By Ashlee Owings
KSBY News
 2 days ago
Santa Maria's Sanchez School will hold its annual Veterans Day honor ceremony at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 10.

Army veteran and SMBSD superintendent Darren McDuffie will be the keynote speaker.

District officials in a press release said that school staff feels that it is important to educate students on the importance of Veterans Day.

Staff wants students to become aware of the sacrifices made by our veterans, those currently serving, and their families.

The entire school will give thanks to all the men and women who have served in the armed forces in times of peace and war.

Principal Dawn Elliott will briefly introduce each veteran at the start of the celebration. Various student groups will honor veterans in different ways including songs, poems and readings.

After the celebration, breakfast will be served in the staff lounge to honor the veterans.

SANTA MARIA, CA
KSBY News

