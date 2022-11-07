Read full article on original website
Ballot counting in Arizona continues as many races are still too close to call
After running through a vote-counting machine, an election worker gathers ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 10, 2022. As of Thursday night, there were more than half a million ballots left to count across Arizona, including roughly 320,000 in Maricopa County. And while the suspense of close races may be agonizing, the wait for votes to be counted is nothing out of the ordinary.
Gas in the Phoenix area is about 50 cents higher than the national average
The price of a gallon of gas in Arizona is nearly 50 cents higher than the national average. AAA Arizona spokesperson Julian Paredes says the cost may grow or shrink as you travel around the state. “So the most expensive gas right now is in Maricopa County with averages around...
New ASU program makes it easier for veterans to attend college after serving
Arizona high school seniors who plan to join the military after graduation can benefit from a new program at Arizona State University. The program allows those students to attend ASU immediately after completing their military service. Usually, veterans who want to go to college have to reconnect with their high...
Many Arizona races are too close to call. Here's what to expect in the coming days
A sign marks the 75-foot mark outside the voter center at Deer Valley Airport in Phoenix on Nov. 8. 2022. Several high-profile and closely-watched races in Arizona are still too close to call as of Wednesday morning — and ballots are still being counted. And it could be a few days before we know the results of at least some of these contests.
KJZZ's NewsCap: Ticket splitting and other takeaways from election night in Arizona
KJZZ’s Friday NewsCap revisits some of the biggest stories of the week. This week saw voters head to the polls Nov. 8 for the 2022 midterm elections. And days later, ballots are still being counted in races too close to call, like many of those here in Arizona. To...
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
Props. 420 and 422: Southeast Arizonans split on rural groundwater initiatives
Voters in southeast Arizona may split on a pair of initiatives that would have allowed them to form local boards to manage their groundwater supplies. Propositions 420 and 422 are similar measures for nearby rural districts, but early results suggest 422 could pass while 420 fails. For much of rural...
Lake says Arizona 'will show Texas how' to declare an invasion
(The Center Square) –Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reiterated her commitment to declare an invasion at the Arizona-Mexico border at a news conference on Friday. She said once she’s governor, “Arizona would show Texas how to do it.”. If elected, and after being sworn in, she...
Woman Caught on Cam Hanging Nooses Above Sign for Black Congressional Candidate in NJ
Cape May County authorities say they’re investigating a hate crime in which a woman was caught on camera hanging stuffed animals with nooses above a campaign sign for a Black Congressional candidate on Election Day. Police and prosecutors in Cape May County said a blonde-haired woman was seen on...
Results for California’s statewide 2022 propositions
(KTXL) — California has 7 propositions voters will decide on Tuesday covering a range of issues from abortion to arts education funding. Proposition 1 would enshrine the right to an abortion in the state’s constitution by adding language that would “prohibit the state from denying or interfering with an individual’s reproductive freedom.” Propositions 26 and […]
Judge denies Cortez Masto, Democrats’ emergency request to keep polls open in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County judge denied Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and the campaign working to elect Democrats to the U.S. Senate’s request to extend voting on election night. Polls officially closed in Nevada at 7 p.m. but thousands of people remained in line to vote, 8 News Now reported. Nevada law […]
Dr. Mehmet Oz issues statement after conceding to John Fetterman in Senate race
NEWTWON, Pa. — Tuesday evening inside the doors of the Newtown Athletic Club, Dr. Mehmet Oz told supporters when all the votes were counted, he’d win. Not long after, the race was called. He’d lost. The race many thought would take days to tally ended with a...
Alabama Councilman, Who Once Used Racial Slurs, Punches Black Mayor: Video
Tarrant councilman Tommy Bryant was booked into Jefferson County Jail on a harassment charge following an altercation with Wayman Newton, the city's first Black mayor.
2022 Minnesota Statewide Election Preview
MINNESOTA — With Election Day being on Tuesday, here is a look at Minnesota’s key races. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is going for his second term in Minnesota’s top race this year. Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan is running alongside Walz once again. They are up against Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a family practice physician and former state senator and Matt Birk, former Minnesota Vikings football player.
Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana
Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
Dollar General Worker Does Video On “How Bad It Is”
In Alabama, you can drive a mile and see five Dollar General locations. They are everywhere and everyone loves them. Unless, in many recent cases, you work at DG. Now, an employee has posted a TikTok video on "how bad it is" at the store, in his opinion. @travisbennett767 #dollargeneral...
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
Stacey Abrams claims 'Black men' fooled by 'misinformation' are dampening her poll numbers
ATLANTA (TND) — Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams believes misinformation "targeted" at Black men is the reason she experienced a decline in support from Black voters in a new Marist poll. Unfortunately, this year, black men have been a very targeted population for misinformation,” Abrams said on MSNBC’s “Velshi”...
17-year-old Texas teen sentenced to life for fatally attacking his mother with hammer
McKINNEY, Texas (TCD) -- A 17-year-old male was recently sentenced to life in prison for fatally attacking his mother with a hammer in 2021. According to a news release from the Collin County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, on Jan. 3, 2021, Adam Barney’s father called 911 and said his son had killed his wife. Officers reportedly responded to the Barney family home, where the father showed them security footage showing Barney attacking his mother.
