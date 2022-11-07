ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

kjzz.org

Ballot counting in Arizona continues as many races are still too close to call

After running through a vote-counting machine, an election worker gathers ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 10, 2022. As of Thursday night, there were more than half a million ballots left to count across Arizona, including roughly 320,000 in Maricopa County. And while the suspense of close races may be agonizing, the wait for votes to be counted is nothing out of the ordinary.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

New ASU program makes it easier for veterans to attend college after serving

Arizona high school seniors who plan to join the military after graduation can benefit from a new program at Arizona State University. The program allows those students to attend ASU immediately after completing their military service. Usually, veterans who want to go to college have to reconnect with their high...
TEMPE, AZ
kjzz.org

Many Arizona races are too close to call. Here's what to expect in the coming days

A sign marks the 75-foot mark outside the voter center at Deer Valley Airport in Phoenix on Nov. 8. 2022. Several high-profile and closely-watched races in Arizona are still too close to call as of Wednesday morning — and ballots are still being counted. And it could be a few days before we know the results of at least some of these contests.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX40

Results for California’s statewide 2022 propositions

(KTXL) — California has 7 propositions voters will decide on Tuesday covering a range of issues from abortion to arts education funding.  Proposition 1 would enshrine the right to an abortion in the state’s constitution by adding language that would  “prohibit the state from denying or interfering with an individual’s reproductive freedom.”  Propositions 26 and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 21 Online

2022 Minnesota Statewide Election Preview

MINNESOTA — With Election Day being on Tuesday, here is a look at Minnesota’s key races. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is going for his second term in Minnesota’s top race this year. Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan is running alongside Walz once again. They are up against Republican challenger Scott Jensen, a family practice physician and former state senator and Matt Birk, former Minnesota Vikings football player.
MINNESOTA STATE
WLKY.com

Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana

Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Austin

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
truecrimedaily

17-year-old Texas teen sentenced to life for fatally attacking his mother with hammer

McKINNEY, Texas (TCD) -- A 17-year-old male was recently sentenced to life in prison for fatally attacking his mother with a hammer in 2021. According to a news release from the Collin County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, on Jan. 3, 2021, Adam Barney’s father called 911 and said his son had killed his wife. Officers reportedly responded to the Barney family home, where the father showed them security footage showing Barney attacking his mother.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

