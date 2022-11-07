Read full article on original website
Related
wktn.com
Curlis Wins Distinguished Citizen of the Year in Ada
The 57th Annual Town and Gown Banquet was held in McIntosh Center at Ohio Northern University in Ada Monday evening. At the event, the Distinguished Citizen of the Year is presented by the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce. The 2022 recipient is Deb Curlis. She is the director of Beatitudes...
wktn.com
JROTC Assists with Voting Machines
Members of the Kenton JROTC have an important job on this Election Day. The students assisted the Hardin County Board of Elections in deploying voting machines around Hardin County on Monday. They will also assist in tearing down the machines after today’s election.
wktn.com
Food For Fines Returning at MLJ Library
The dates for the Food for Fines campaign at the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library have been announced. From November 12 through December 31, you can pay off your fines for overdue items with food instead of cash. One food item takes one dollar off your fines. Only...
wktn.com
Area CART Receives Certification
The Delaware County Child Abduction Response Team or CART recently received its official certification from the U.S. Department of Justice. This multi-jurisdictional team, which includes members from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, is the first and only certified CART Team in the State of Ohio. The team is only...
wktn.com
Job Fair in Lima this Week
The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce announced a Job Fair that is open to the public. It will be held tomorrow November 8 and this Thursday November 10. The hours each day are 10am until 2pm at the Chamber of Commerce, 144 South Main Street in Lima. Entry level warehouse...
wktn.com
Two Blood Drives Scheduled in November
There are two blood drives scheduled in the month of November. The first is Monday November 14 from noon until 6 at the Kenton Moose Lodge. The last one this month is on Monday November 21. It will run from noon until 6 at the First Baptist Church on County...
wktn.com
Kenton Elks Hosting Veterans Breakfast
The Kenton Elks Lodge will be hosting a Veterans Breakfast this Saturday November 12. The meal will be served at 8:30 that morning at the Elks located at 157 East Franklin Street in Kenton. It is free for all veterans. The cost is $5 for all others, and the public...
wktn.com
Livestock Sale Checks Must be Picked Up by Nov. 18
Hardin County Fair livestock exhibitors have until November 18th to pick up their livestock sale checks. The checks must be cashed or deposited by November 30th, the end of the ag society’s fiscal year. Checks can be picked up Wednesday and Friday from 9 am – 4 pm in...
wktn.com
Minutes of Ag Society Regular and Reorganization Meetings
With 32 memberships paid for 2022 and twenty one Hardin County Agricultural Society members present, the meeting was brought to order with President Corey Ledley presiding. The minutes of last year’s annual meeting were read. Craig Stump moved they be approved as read. Andrew Scharf seconded the motion. Motion carried.
wktn.com
27th Annual ONU Holiday Spectacular to be Performed
ADA, Ohio – The School of Visual and Performing Arts at Ohio Northern University continues the beloved annual tradition of The ONU Holiday Spectacular. Celebrating 27 years, this showcase of traditional carols and festive favorites will be performed in song and dance by everyone’s best-loved characters. Performances will...
wktn.com
Health Lessons K-2 Kenton Students Starting Soon
Health lessons will be starting soon for Kindergarten through second grade students at Kenton Elementary School. The lessons will be given during Physical Education Classes this month. Parents should have received a newsletter with all of the information regarding the subject matter at conferences. One will also be bringing one...
wktn.com
Ada Scheduling Parent/Teacher Conferences
Parent teacher conferences will be held for grades Kindergarten through 12 at the Ada School District. Conferences for students in grades K to 5 will be student- led. Parent teacher conferences for grades 6-12 are Monday, November 21 from 3:30 pm to 8:00pm and Tuesday, November 22 from 10:00am to 8:00pm.
wktn.com
Obituary for Margaret Mary (Robichaux) Elliott
Margaret Mary (Robichaux) Elliott, age 93, of Sylvania, Ohio and formerly of Ada, Ohio and Punta Gorda, Florida passed away peacefully on November 6, 2022. She was born on August 18, 1929, in Taft, Louisiana to Albert and Edna (Haydel) Robichaux. Margaret was the oldest of five children. Her younger...
wktn.com
Abundant Life Craft Show November 12
The Annual Abundant Life Church Craft Show is scheduled for this Saturday November 12. The event will run from 9am until 2pm Saturday at the church located at 1010 East Franklin Street in Kenton. Admission is two dollars. There will be over 25 local vendors. All of the proceeds go...
wktn.com
Obituary for Kay A. Rex
Kay A. Rex, age 87, of Ada, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 4:35 AM at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Queens, New York on June 17, 1935, to the late Forrest and Catherine (Alsop) Maxson. She and her sisters were raised by her aunt and uncle, Doris and Johnny Fisher and her paternal grandparents. On October 7, 1956, Kay married Norman J. Rex, they were married for almost 65 years. He preceded her in death on April 16, 2021.
wktn.com
Reminder: Water Being Turned Off in NE Section of Kenton
Water will be turned off for the northeast section of Kenton starting later tonight and through the overnight. The City of Kenton will be repairing a valve on North Main Street and replacing a fire hydrant on North Wayne and Marie Avenue. That will take place this evening starting at...
wktn.com
Gas Prices Little Changed from Last Month
The average price for a gallon of gas in Hardin County increased slightly since last month. According to AAA, the average today is $3.88, compared to $3.85 a gallon in October. The lowest average price in our region is in Logan County at $3.80 a gallon. The most expensive is...
wktn.com
Obituary for Lisa Harshfield
Lisa Harshfield went to be with Jesus on November 4, 2022. She was born on May 24, 1965 in Marion to the late Charles and Polly (Rowe) Shepherd. She married the love of her life, Tim Harshfield on September 10, 1982 in Ridgeway where they started their family. She is...
wktn.com
Obituary for Marilyn Jean Klingler
Marilyn Jean Klingler, 90 of Kenton passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Kenton on March 10, 1932 to the late Roy E. and Ruth (Reed) Kempsell. Marilyn was a 1950 graduate of Kenton High School. On June 23, 1956 she married Joseph C. Klingler and he preceded her in death on October 23, 2007. She is survived by her sons; Dan (Martha) Klingler and Michael Klingler, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Marilyn graduated from Ohio Northern University with a Bachelor’s Degree and Bowling Green State University with a Master’s Degree in Education. She retired from teaching after 35 years with 30 years with the Kenton City Schools teaching Business Education. She is currently a member of St. Johns Evangelical Church Marilyn was also a member of the Civic Concert Band in Findlay, The University of Findlay Symphonic Band and volunteered for Hardin County Hospice. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Randall Forrester officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Marilyn to the Marilyn Klingler Scholarship Fund at Kenton High School or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.
wktn.com
Wanted Person Alert from Bellefontaine Police Department
The Bellefontaine Police Department continues to ask for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person. Tyrell M. Rogan has multiple warrants for his arrest. He is 41 years old, is six feet tall and weighs 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. If you have any information...
Comments / 0