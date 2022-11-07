Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Jeff Diederich takes over as the new Williamson Co. sheriff
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A new sheriff is taking over in Williamson County. On Tuesday night, November 8, Jeff Diederich won the race. Diederich said he wants to add more leadership, training and funding for services in Williamson County. Diederich has more than 10 years of law enforcement background, most...
wish989.com
Carbondale Fire Department Warning Residents about T-shirt Scam
CARBONDALE – The City of Carbondale Fire Department is warning residents about a scam involving fire department t-shirts. According to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page, the Carbondale Fire Department is not contacting anyone via text selling department t-shirts. These t-shirts have the fire department’s patch...
wish989.com
Suspect, Vehicle Sought in Weekend Aggravated Battery in Williamson County
MARION – Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is seeking your help in identifying a suspect and vehicle in an aggravated battery. Sheriff Vick says at 4:30 Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office was called to the area of Spillway Road a mile south of Route 13 for a report of a possible battery.
wish989.com
Republicans Win Contested County Races in Franklin, Hamilton and Williamson Counties
FRANKLIN, HAMILTON AND WILLIAMSON COUNTIES – Franklin County elected Republican newcomer Kevin Wilson as its new County Clerk in Tuesday’s mid-term election. Wilson beat Democrat John H. Gardner Jr. 9,556 to 2,764. Wilson will replace Republican Greg Woolard who is retiring after serving two terms in office. In...
wish989.com
Marion VFW to Hold Veterans Day Service Friday
MARION – Marion VFW Post 1301 will hold a Veterans Day Memorial Service Friday at 11 a.m. at the VFW Post located at 201 W. Longstreet Rd. in Marion. A luncheon will follow the ceremony.
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office seeking information about severely injured dog
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in regards to an injured dog. The sheriff’s office said a severely injured Pitbull was found by a railroad worker on the tracks near Division Street, underneath the John Puryear overpass in Paducah, on Friday, November 4.
wpsdlocal6.com
Wilson, Henderson, Smith, and Guess to serve as next Paducah City Commission members
PADUCAH — The next Paducah City Commission has been decided. The next four commissioners are Sandra Wilson, Raynarldo Henderson, David Guess and Buz Smith. They'll make up the elected body for the next two-year term. Sandra Wilson will serve as mayor pro tem in her sixth term on the...
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Release’s Recent Reports
A lot of activity for the White County Sheriff’s Department over the last few days. On Tuesday, November 1st, at about 3 PM, Officer George Spencer spoke with Clarence Lucas of Carmi on the phone about someone on his Shawnee Oil Company lease, located on County Road 2400, northwest of Illinois Highway One.
wfcnnews.com
Police: One killed after vehicle slams into overturned truck on I-57
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - One person is dead after a traffic crash this morning on Interstate 57 in Williamson County. The accident occurred early this morning around 5:00 a.m. on Interstate 57 northbound around one mile south of the Main Street exit in Marion. Reports indicate a box truck traveling northbound...
wpsdlocal6.com
Teen reported missing in Paducah found safe Tuesday night, police say
PADUCAH — Paducah Police are asking for assistance locating a missing Paducah teen. According to a Tuesday morning release, 17-year-old Luke Pace was last seen in the area of Mohawk Drive in Paducah. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 146 pounds. If you have information...
wish989.com
Benton Water Department Installing Pneumatic Tube at City Hall for Water Bill Payment
BENTON – The City of Benton is asking those who pay their water bills at City Hall to please be patient as the water department is installing a pneumatic tube for payment of bills. According to the City of Benton-City Hall Facebook page, during this construction, the drop box...
wish989.com
Carmi Light and Water Warning Customers about Scam Call
CARMI – Carmi Light and Water is aware of a pre-recorded call stating that customers have been overcharged on their electric bill. The recipient of the call is then instructed to press a number to seek a refund. These calls are fraudulent and not from Carmi Light and Water...
KFVS12
Williamson Co. deputies looking for suspect, vehicle in reported possible battery
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for help identifying a suspect and a vehicle in connection with a reported possible battery. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the area of Spillway Road, about 1 mile south of Route 13, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 for a report of a possible battery.
westkentuckystar.com
High-speed pursuit in Graves County nets Paducah man
A Monday evening pursuit from Symsonia to Lowes in Graves County resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. A Graves County Sheriff's deputy was parked in front of Symsonia Elementary when just before 6:30 p.m someone got the deputy's attention to report a vehicle driven by someone they thought might be intoxicated.
wish989.com
Harrisburg Family Medicine Moves to New Location
HARRISBURG – Ferrell Hospital’s Harrisburg Family Medicine has moved to its new location at 30 Veterans Drive in Harrisburg. According to a hospital press release, this new, larger clinic offers six additional exam rooms and onsite lab services. Four providers will be seeing patients at this new location:...
wsiu.org
Local Election Results (Updated 10:30pm 11/8)
Editor's Note: These results are not official - vote tallies will be certified two weeks after Election Day. Some information may change. Republicans swept county-wide office races. Jessica Barker bested Democrat Iris Virden by a three-to-one margin in the only contested race - for County Clerk. Michelle Hagy secured the Treasurer's Office, Ronnie Stevens won Sheriff, and Cindi Lotz will be Supervisor of Assessments.
wrul.com
Turrentine Arrested On White County Warrant
On Halloween, there were no tricks or treats for a Norris City man who was taken into custody on a White County Warrant. At around 1:30 p.m. Deputy Michael Brown along with Norris City Chief Dustin Dale a went to 302 S Johnson St in Norris City and met with 35 year old Braddon Turrentine, who they knew to be wanted on a Warrant for Aggravated Fleeing and Driving While License Revoked. Brown received notification that bond on the warrant was $50,000 of which 10% had to be paid. Turrentine was placed under arrest and taken into custody by Chief Dale. Turrentine was transported to the White County Jail without incident. A few hours later Turrentine paid $5,000 bond plus $20 in fees. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 29th.
wish989.com
Man Charged in 2021 Murder at Mt. Vernon Bar Heading to Trial Monday
MT. VERNON – A 31-year-old Woodlawn man is heading to trial Monday in Jefferson County Court for allegedly shooting another man to death at a Mt. Vernon bar in 2021. Jaquez Gardner is charged with three counts first-degree murder and being an Armed Habitual Criminal in connection with the shooting death of Jamarco Foulks while at the Corner Tavern at 19th and Perkins in Mt. Vernon.
wish989.com
Job Fair Nov. 16 at SCC Extension Center in Metropolis
METROPOLIS – The Shawnee Community College Extension Center in Metropolis is joining forces with the Illinois Department of Employment Security to hold a job fair on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held at the Extension Center on Industrial Park Drive in Metropolis.
wrul.com
Schepp Arrested Following Accident On Tuesday
A scooter accident has landed a Carmi woman in the White County Jail. On Tuesday afternoon November 8th, 43 year old Heather Schepp of Webb Street wrecked her Tao scooter on Plum Street. After Schepp refused treatment from the White County Ambulance Service she was taken into custody on a Saline County Warrant for Failure to Appear and for driving on a revoked license. Bond for each charge was $250.
