Williamson County, IL

KFVS12

Jeff Diederich takes over as the new Williamson Co. sheriff

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A new sheriff is taking over in Williamson County. On Tuesday night, November 8, Jeff Diederich won the race. Diederich said he wants to add more leadership, training and funding for services in Williamson County. Diederich has more than 10 years of law enforcement background, most...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

Carbondale Fire Department Warning Residents about T-shirt Scam

CARBONDALE – The City of Carbondale Fire Department is warning residents about a scam involving fire department t-shirts. According to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page, the Carbondale Fire Department is not contacting anyone via text selling department t-shirts. These t-shirts have the fire department’s patch...
CARBONDALE, IL
wish989.com

Marion VFW to Hold Veterans Day Service Friday

MARION – Marion VFW Post 1301 will hold a Veterans Day Memorial Service Friday at 11 a.m. at the VFW Post located at 201 W. Longstreet Rd. in Marion. A luncheon will follow the ceremony.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Sheriff’s office seeking information about severely injured dog

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in regards to an injured dog. The sheriff’s office said a severely injured Pitbull was found by a railroad worker on the tracks near Division Street, underneath the John Puryear overpass in Paducah, on Friday, November 4.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wrul.com

White County Sheriff’s Department Release’s Recent Reports

A lot of activity for the White County Sheriff’s Department over the last few days. On Tuesday, November 1st, at about 3 PM, Officer George Spencer spoke with Clarence Lucas of Carmi on the phone about someone on his Shawnee Oil Company lease, located on County Road 2400, northwest of Illinois Highway One.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Teen reported missing in Paducah found safe Tuesday night, police say

PADUCAH — Paducah Police are asking for assistance locating a missing Paducah teen. According to a Tuesday morning release, 17-year-old Luke Pace was last seen in the area of Mohawk Drive in Paducah. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 146 pounds. If you have information...
PADUCAH, KY
wish989.com

Carmi Light and Water Warning Customers about Scam Call

CARMI – Carmi Light and Water is aware of a pre-recorded call stating that customers have been overcharged on their electric bill. The recipient of the call is then instructed to press a number to seek a refund. These calls are fraudulent and not from Carmi Light and Water...
CARMI, IL
KFVS12

Williamson Co. deputies looking for suspect, vehicle in reported possible battery

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for help identifying a suspect and a vehicle in connection with a reported possible battery. According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the area of Spillway Road, about 1 mile south of Route 13, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5 for a report of a possible battery.
westkentuckystar.com

High-speed pursuit in Graves County nets Paducah man

A Monday evening pursuit from Symsonia to Lowes in Graves County resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. A Graves County Sheriff's deputy was parked in front of Symsonia Elementary when just before 6:30 p.m someone got the deputy's attention to report a vehicle driven by someone they thought might be intoxicated.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wish989.com

Harrisburg Family Medicine Moves to New Location

HARRISBURG – Ferrell Hospital’s Harrisburg Family Medicine has moved to its new location at 30 Veterans Drive in Harrisburg. According to a hospital press release, this new, larger clinic offers six additional exam rooms and onsite lab services. Four providers will be seeing patients at this new location:...
HARRISBURG, IL
wsiu.org

Local Election Results (Updated 10:30pm 11/8)

Editor's Note: These results are not official - vote tallies will be certified two weeks after Election Day. Some information may change. Republicans swept county-wide office races. Jessica Barker bested Democrat Iris Virden by a three-to-one margin in the only contested race - for County Clerk. Michelle Hagy secured the Treasurer's Office, Ronnie Stevens won Sheriff, and Cindi Lotz will be Supervisor of Assessments.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Turrentine Arrested On White County Warrant

On Halloween, there were no tricks or treats for a Norris City man who was taken into custody on a White County Warrant. At around 1:30 p.m. Deputy Michael Brown along with Norris City Chief Dustin Dale a went to 302 S Johnson St in Norris City and met with 35 year old Braddon Turrentine, who they knew to be wanted on a Warrant for Aggravated Fleeing and Driving While License Revoked. Brown received notification that bond on the warrant was $50,000 of which 10% had to be paid. Turrentine was placed under arrest and taken into custody by Chief Dale. Turrentine was transported to the White County Jail without incident. A few hours later Turrentine paid $5,000 bond plus $20 in fees. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 29th.
NORRIS CITY, IL
wish989.com

Man Charged in 2021 Murder at Mt. Vernon Bar Heading to Trial Monday

MT. VERNON – A 31-year-old Woodlawn man is heading to trial Monday in Jefferson County Court for allegedly shooting another man to death at a Mt. Vernon bar in 2021. Jaquez Gardner is charged with three counts first-degree murder and being an Armed Habitual Criminal in connection with the shooting death of Jamarco Foulks while at the Corner Tavern at 19th and Perkins in Mt. Vernon.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
wish989.com

Job Fair Nov. 16 at SCC Extension Center in Metropolis

METROPOLIS – The Shawnee Community College Extension Center in Metropolis is joining forces with the Illinois Department of Employment Security to hold a job fair on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held at the Extension Center on Industrial Park Drive in Metropolis.
METROPOLIS, IL
wrul.com

Schepp Arrested Following Accident On Tuesday

A scooter accident has landed a Carmi woman in the White County Jail. On Tuesday afternoon November 8th, 43 year old Heather Schepp of Webb Street wrecked her Tao scooter on Plum Street. After Schepp refused treatment from the White County Ambulance Service she was taken into custody on a Saline County Warrant for Failure to Appear and for driving on a revoked license. Bond for each charge was $250.
CARMI, IL

