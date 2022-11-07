Read full article on original website
KFVS12
High-speed police chase leads to arrest in Graves County
kbsi23.com
Paducah man arrested after high speed chase nearing 100 mph in Graves County
LOWES, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces charges after a high speed police chase spanning from Symsonia to Lowes reached speeds near 100 miles per hour. Jura Dailey, 38, of Paducah faces charges of DUI, fleeing or evading police, speeding 100 mph in a 55 zone and wanton endangerment for forcing other vehicles off the roadway, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/08/22 – 11/09/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/09/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
KFVS12
3rd arrest made in connection with Caruthersville homicide
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A third person wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Caruthersville woman has been arrested. According to Caruthersville Police, Jamourion Grimsley was taken into custody on Monday, November 7, with the help of the U. S. Marshals Service and Jackson, Missouri Police. Grimsley was...
thunderboltradio.com
WBBJ
JPD: Robbery at JCPenney under investigation
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a robbery the Old Hickory Mall. Multiple officers were seen at the Old Hickory Mall late Monday evening. JPD later confirmed that there was a robbery at the JCPenney around 8 p.m. JPD later says that there was a “report...
KFVS12
Driver involved in chase taken into custody, police say
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police say a driver involved in a chase with officers was taken into custody on Tuesday, November 8. The driver has not been identified, but is being held at the Pemiscot County Justice Center on a 24-hour hold. According to Caruthersville Police, officers were requested...
WBBJ
Two-vehicle crash left 6 injured on Sunday
MARTIN, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured during a crash on Sunday, according to the Martin Police Department. In a report released on Wednesday, the department stated that two vehicles were traveling along West Peach Street around 5:20 p.m., one eastbound and one westbound. The vehicle going east attempted...
KFVS12
Sheriff’s office seeking information about severely injured dog
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in regards to an injured dog. The sheriff’s office said a severely injured Pitbull was found by a railroad worker on the tracks near Division Street, underneath the John Puryear overpass in Paducah, on Friday, November 4.
radionwtn.com
Murder Case Dismissed After Death Of Accused
Paris, Tenn.–A first-degree murder case that had been pending in Henry County since 2020 has been dismissed due to the death of the man who was accused in the murder. James Caddell, age 77, of Puryear was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of his wife, Stella Caddell, at their home. Stella was 67.
thunderboltradio.com
Sharon man facing charges after firing gun during argument
A Sharon man is facing multiple charges after firing a gun during an argument Sunday morning on Peach Street. Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 29-year-old Jonathon Jones is charged with Aggravated Assault, Evading Arrest, and Discharge of a Firearm. The victim told officers that she and Jones were arguing,...
WBBJ
Jackson police: Minor struck by vehicle while crossing street
JACKSON, Tenn. — A minor was transported to a medical facility in Memphis after being struck by a vehicle, police say. According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred around 7:33 p.m. Tuesday night in east Jackson. JPD says a female minor was crossing the road near the...
KFVS12
17-year-old girl dies in Graves Co. house fire
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A teen died in a house fire in western Kentucky early Tuesday morning, November 8. According to a Facebook post on the Graves County Sheriff’s Office page, emergency services were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Mountain Ridge or a house fire with someone trapped.
wpsdlocal6.com
Teen reported missing in Paducah found safe Tuesday night, police say
PADUCAH — Paducah Police are asking for assistance locating a missing Paducah teen. According to a Tuesday morning release, 17-year-old Luke Pace was last seen in the area of Mohawk Drive in Paducah. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 146 pounds. If you have information...
westkentuckystar.com
KFVS12
Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County
Some streets are set to reopen in Mayfield Monday following the demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building. Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. According to KYTC, U.S. 51 is closed on the...
WBBJ
JPD: Smash and grab of local business brings out a large police presence to Jackson’s Old Hickory Mall
JACKSON, Tenn.–A large police presence was seen at a local mall. Multiple officers were seen at the Old Hickory Mall late Monday evening. Several patrol cars were parked outside of the building, while some officers could be seen going inside. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News contacted the Jackson Police Department....
KFVS12
3 inmates accused of damaging new Graves Co. temporary judicial center
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three inmates are accused of damaging the new judicial center. William Clay Mathis, 50, of Melber, Ky., is facing a charge of theft by unlawful taking. Gregory V. Wilson, 21, of Mayfield, is facing a charge of third-degree criminal mischief. Gabriel Anthony Vejar, 25, of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Three Graves County inmates face new charges
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Three Graves County inmates currently incarcerated on drug and theft charges face new charges in connection to damage to the Graves County Judicial Center. The three men who were transported from out-of-county jail facilities to the newly open Graves County Judicial Center for a court...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested after Chi'z Cabz vehicle, house shot
PADUCAH — A 19-year-old Paducah man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting near the FiveStar gas station on H.C. Mathis Drive. Police say they were called to the FiveStar around 4:11 a.m. on Sunday for a shots fired incident. They say when they arrived, they learned a Chi'z Cabz vehicle driving east on Park Avenue was hit by a bullet in the front passenger door. There was a passenger in the seat at the time, police say.
