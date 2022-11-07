Read full article on original website
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
A special issue of the journal Brain Plasticity explores research on how exercise-induced activation of peripheral systems may improve cognitive function and delay or prevent the onset of neurodegenerative diseases. A growing body of research shows that exercise can enhance brain function and delay, or even prevent, the onset of...
A common medicine used in the treatment of diabetes can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s by almost a fifth, according to a new study.Research published in the BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care journal found that thiazolidinediones, commonly known as TZDs, can increase oxygen supply to the brain.Experts review health records of 559.106 adults in the US who were diagnosed with type 2 diabetes between January 2000 and December 2019.They found that of those taking TZDs, 22 per cent were less likely to develop Alzheimer’s.Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia – an ongoing decline of brain...
It may be possible to detect signs of dementia as early as nine years before diagnosis, new research suggests. The findings raise the prospect that in the future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
In a study using specialized imaging techniques, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers report distinctive changes in the "white matter" and other brain tissue physiology of those with post-treatment Lyme disease, a condition affecting 10% to 20% of the nearly half a million Americans who contract Lyme disease annually. The study's findings,...
Brain changes in autism are comprehensive throughout the cerebral cortex rather than just particular areas thought to affect social behavior and language, according to a new UCLA-led study that significantly refines scientists' understanding of how autism spectrum disorder (ASD) progresses at the molecular level. The study, published today in Nature,...
Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University have discovered that the neurotransmitter adenosine effectively acts as a brake to dopamine, another well-known neurotransmitter involved in motor control. Scientists found that adenosine operates in a kind of push-pull dynamic with dopamine in the brain; the discovery published today in the journal...
A study involving researchers from the University of Liverpool describes how transposable elements are associated with Parkinson's subtypes and impact disease trajectory. The study, published in Experimental Biology and Medicine, analyzed the variation of transposable elements—DNA sequences that have the ability to change their position within a genome—and their impact on different trajectories of Parkinson's disease.
Researchers at The University of Queensland have discovered a link between obstructive sleep apnea and an increased risk of developing dementia. Professor Elizabeth Coulson from UQ's Queensland Brain Institute and School of Biomedical Sciences and her team found a causal relationship between a lack of oxygen to the brain during sleep and Alzheimer's disease in mice.
Although Asperger’s and schizophrenia are different conditions, their symptoms may overlap. Asperger’s and schizophrenia symptoms can include difficulties with social interactions, communication, and language. This overlap in symptoms can create challenges in diagnosing each condition correctly. It is also possible for people to have both conditions. This article...
Post-intensive care syndrome refers to physical, cognitive, and mental health issues that can develop after a person has survived a life threatening illness, most often after being discharged from the ICU. According to the American Thoracic Society, more than 50% of people who spend time in a hospital’s intensive care...
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual scientific meeting, found that the recommended weight-based or non-weight-based dose of hydroxychloroquine led to more hospitalizations for flares among patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (Abstract #1654). Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the mainstay treatment for systemic lupus erythematosus...
A definitive diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease (AD) was once only possible after someone had died, but recent biomarker studies have led to the development of imaging and spinal fluid tests for those still living. However, the tests can only monitor severe disease, differentiating advanced AD from related disorders. Reporting in ACS Chemical Neuroscience, researchers have now identified a biomarker that could help physicians diagnose AD earlier, as a patient transitions into mild cognitive impairment (MCI).
A randomized controlled trial of 150 persons with Parkinson disease has found that (oral squalamine phosphate) ENT-01 is safe for up to 25 days of treatment and significantly improves constipation and possibly neurological symptoms. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Parkinson disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder...
Researchers at Trinity College Dublin have participated in the largest and most rigorous clinical trial to date of psilocybin (a psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms), pointing to the possibility that COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support could be a beneficial therapeutic strategy for people with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The study is...
Prior research has established that crowding in emergency departments can lead to worse outcomes for patients receiving emergency care. Patients in a crowded emergency department become sicker and are more likely to die than those treated in less crowded conditions, but the problems associated with emergency department crowding do not end at the unit's door. New research from Penn State showed that crowded emergency departments are associated with higher rates of death throughout the hospital.
Several known risk factors and prodromal features were associated with Parkinson disease, including traumatic brain injury and alcohol misuse, along with other comorbidities such as skin and gastrointestinal disorders. A myriad of certain risk factors, comorbidities, and prodromal symptoms may be involved in the pathogenesis of Parkinson disease (PD), according...
Isaacs’ syndrome is a disorder that affects the peripheral nervous system. It’s sometimes classified as an autoimmune disorder, but not always. Some of these terms are used inconsistently to refer to related but distinct disorders, so in this article we’ll use the more specific “Isaacs’ syndrome.”
There is a need for new, effective treatments for mental illnesses like depression and anxiety. Researchers are expanding the field's therapeutic toolbox by investigating the antidepressant and anxiolytic properties of drugs such as psilocybin and cannabis. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
The community of microorganisms living in the human gut, known as the gut microbiome, is increasingly recognized as playing a pivotal role in metabolic conditions such as obesity and neurological diseases including Parkinson's disease. The findings were presented at Neuroscience 2022, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience and the world's largest source of emerging news about brain science and health.
