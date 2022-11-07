Little Rock police release details on shooting injuring 12-year-old girl
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have released more information on a Friday night shooting that left a 12-year-old girl injured.
According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 4600 block of Grand Avenue at 9:39 p.m.
The police report stated that the caller told officers that her son had told her that their home was invaded and that her daughter had been shot in the head.
After arriving on the scene, police said that the son told them that someone had kicked in the back door. That is when he said he ran to his room and did not see what happened, the report said.
The report also noted that another child had told the mother that her son had shot the girl in the head. Police said the son was taken to 12th Street substation.
