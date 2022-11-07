Read full article on original website
Billtrust CEO Says Middleware and Not Standards Key to Modernizing B2B Payments
Billtrust CEO Flint Lane predicted that B2B’s modernization would not come in one fell swoop, underpinned by a global standard — a language of data, so to speak — that directly links buyers and suppliers, AR and AP departments. “There are just too many people who would...
FinTech Euronet Worldwide Teams With AeTrade on Digital Payments
Digital payments in Africa are about to get an even wider reach, thanks to a new collaboration between Euronet Worldwide and the Africa Electronic Trade Group, or AeTrade. Euronet announced the partnership on Wednesday (Nov. 9), saying the two firms are aiming to build a multi-channel, cross-border payments gateway, or switch, to reach Africa’s financial businesses and banks.
EV Manufacturing, Micro-Mobility Enable Middle East Transport Electrification
As world leaders gather in Egypt this week for the COP27 climate summit, the question of how best to approach fossil fuels is being hotly debated. The decisions made will have profound implications for the global transport industry, where the first steps toward the widespread electrification of transport systems are already being taken.
crowdfundinsider.com
Wio Bank, Mambu Bring Virtual Banking Services to the UAE
Mambu’s cloud-native banking platform enables Wio Bank “to achieve a faster time to market as it helps establish the UAE as a hub for the growing digital economy.”. Wio Bank provides access “to banking and business support services in a fast, convenient and fully digital manner.” Its offering is tailor-made “for start-ups, freelancers and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), groups that still largely rely on brick-and-mortar branches to open accounts and carry out business transactions.”
kitco.com
The MENA region has a new blockchain association centered in Abu Dhabi
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The Middle East, Africa & Asia Crypto & Blockchain Association (MEAACBA) officially launched on Nov. 8 in the...
Ars Technica
Microsoft “irreparably damaging” EU’s cloud ecosystem, industry group claims
This fall, Microsoft claimed to have addressed anticompetitive cloud infrastructure complaints from a few smaller cloud services providers in Europe. In a blog, the company announced it would be partnering with small to mid-sized cloud providers to give Microsoft customers more options for non-Microsoft cloud infrastructure. Notably, these Microsoft licensing changes excluded its biggest cloud competitors, Google and Amazon, from participating as partners. This, unsurprisingly, drew prompt criticism from a trade group with members that include both the smaller cloud providers as well as Amazon. The Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers in Europe (CISPE) group claimed that Microsoft’s response failed to “show any progress in addressing Microsoft's anti-competitive behavior.”
TechCrunch
Doola nurses new capital for its ‘business in a box’ tool targeting global founders
The new investment comes less than one year after the company secured $3 million in seed funding. This gives the company just under $12 million in total funding since the company was founded by Arjun Mahadevan and JP Pincheira in 2020. Mahadevan did not disclose the company’s new valuation but did say this round increased it.
User Experience Must Improve for Crypto to Gain Cross-Border Payments Use
Whether you’re talking about remittances sent home by migrant workers or other larger sums moving from one country to another, cross-border payments are the part of finance that crypto companies believe they can most easily and effectively disrupt. However, Jim Nguyen, CEO and co-founder of global payments FinTech Six...
UK Borrowers Due Millions as Lenders Fail to Meet FCA Expectations
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) asked the country’s lenders to offer payment deferrals as a means of supporting customers struggling to meet their repayment obligations because of the crisis. In a report published last week, the FCA noted that the...
ffnews.com
Future of Cross-Border Payments | Stephen Grainger | Mastercard
Stephen Grainger, Executive Vice President of New Payment Platforms at Mastercard chats to Douglas Mackenzie about the future of cross-border payments. Stephen highlights that technology will play a pivotal role in this future, as he draws upon past experiences in the Asian market in which technologies like biometrics have been adopted into their payments ecosystem. Stephen predicts that technologies like biometrics will continue to be uptaken globally, due to both their practical & security benefits.
B2B Marketplaces Offer FIs Game-Changing Opportunity to Drive Payments Innovation
Historically, the process of buying and maintaining a vehicle has rarely been a one-stop-shop experience. It often involved engaging with a car dealer, a provider for auto parts and accessories like tires and wheels, and another for after-sale services, among others. Basically, “it was never out of one hand,” Ole...
Yassir Picks Up $150M Series B to Fuel Expansion
Yassir, a San Francisco-based company that operates an Algerian super app by the same name, on Monday (Nov. 7) announced the close of a $150 million Series B funding round to fuel its expansion across Africa and the Middle East. The round was led by BOND, with participation from DN...
Corbus and GIS Partner on Procurement and Supply Chain Management
Supply chain and business process management company Corbus and procurement service provider GIS International have formed a strategic partnership and said they will offer their clients more effective and efficient supply chain management. With the partnership, the companies will offer complementary procurement and supply chain services based on GIS’ integrated...
Gap Sells Greater China Business to Chinese E-commerce Firm for Up to $50 Million
SHANGHAI — Gap is selling its Greater China business to Chinese e-commerce operator Baozun. According to Baozun, the firm’s wholly owned subsidiary, White Horse Hongkong Holding Ltd., will acquire all of Gap’s equity interests in the Greater China area, which includes its mainland China and Taiwan businesses.
crowdfundinsider.com
BankWise Technology Helps Power Quontic Bank’s Wearable Pay Ring
BankWise Technology, a Saratoga Springs developer of custom programming for banks, announced that it has “provided the system development, integration, and support for the nation’s first wearable payment ring launched by digital bank, Quontic.”. The Quontic Pay Ring is described as “an innovative payment technology that allows Quontic...
cryptopotato.com
Japan’s Largest Telecom Company NTT to Invest $4 Billion in Web3
NTT Docomo collaborated with Accenture to create a technology platform for Web3 and invest nearly $4 billion in the sector. The leading Japanese mobile phone operator – NTT Docomo – joined forces with Accenture to invest between 500 and 600 billion yen (up to $4 billion) in the next iteration of Internet technology – Web3.
Trade X to Add Mexico to Cross-Border Automotive Trading Platform
Cross-border automotive trading platform Trade X has announced it will open a trade route in Mexico and allow that country’s dealers and fleet owners to trade with their peers in Canada and Nigeria. The company will also open other corridors to Mexico in the future to enable more opportunities...
Render Executive Team Expands to Meet Global Demand for Network Construction Technology
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Global leader in geospatial network construction management technology, Render Networks, today announced the appointment of Abby Gates as Vice President of People and Culture, supporting the platform’s fast growth trajectory and global expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005690/en/ Abby Gates, Vice President of People and Culture, Render Networks (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Cross-border payments: ‘It’s like a piece of dirt in your eye’
If there is any industry where being the middleman really pays off, it’s the cross-border payments industry. Global trade relies on global payments, but those funds often flow through not one or two but several banks or financial institutions on their way to the recipient. And each takes a cut of the pie.
Binance to Acquire FTX Amid ‘Liquidity Crunch’
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is set to acquire rival FTX, the heads of the companies announced on Twitter Tuesday (Nov. 8) in the wake of a public clash between the firms. “This afternoon, FTX asked for our help,” tweeted Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. “There is a significant liquidity crunch.”
