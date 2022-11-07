ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

16 Displaced by Fire at Talmadge Apartment Complex

Residents of an apartment complex in the Talmadge neighborhood had moments to escape their building after a fire broke out Wednesday night. Residents reported smoke coming from their outlets and the eaves of the building at around 5:20 p.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Joshua Slatinsky. Slatinsky...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Woman's Body Found in Flipped and Submerged Vehicle in South Bay Creek

A woman was found dead in a flipped-over vehicle that was submerged in a rain-engorged creek in the South Bay Wednesday. A city landscaper first noticed a smashed-through fence along Telegraph Canyon Road near Paseo Ladera before spotting the SUV in a drainage ditch just north of the roadway at about 10 a.m. The landscaper then called police for help, the Chula Vista Police Department said.
CHULA VISTA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Ejected driver in fatal rollover crash identified

SAN DIEGO — The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal rollover crash on Scripps Poway Parkway on Saturday has been identified. Martin Jaquez, a 63-year-old San Diego man, was killed after being ejected from his vehicle while traveling westbound, confirmed the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. The man’s vehicle rolled over multiple […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
News Channel 3-12

One dead in car crash on highway 101 south

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A 76-year-old man died in a car rollover accident on Highway 101 south of San Marcos Pass Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol Bulleton. The post One dead in car crash on highway 101 south appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN MARCOS, CA
CBS 8

Violent bicyclist smashes teen's windshield in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A frightening case of violent road rage involved two teens and a bicyclist in Carlsbad this week. The teens said the cyclist chased them down the street, tried to pull them out of the car and punched their windshield leaving a large crack. “He started tugging...
CARLSBAD, CA
Nationwide Report

63-Year-old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)

The San Diego Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on the 11300 block of Scripps Poway Parkway at 10:55 p.m. The officials reported that a 2015 Lexus had entered the north sidewalk and collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North area and then rolled over. The victim was driving down the road at high speeds when he lost control.
SAN DIEGO, CA
proclaimerscv.com

California Man Fatally Stabs His Wife Pleads Guilty

A California man pleads guilty in front of a judge at the El Cajon Superior Court on Wednesday for stabbing her wife which led to her death in 2021. A California man named Jay Barcelon, 32 years old, pleaded guilty before a judge on the same day that his trial was supposed to begin. Barcelon was charged after locking her wife inside the closet and stabbing her which led to her fatal death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Valley Roadrunner

Gas thieves hit Valley Center Oil repeatedly

Thieves have imported a method for stealing gasoline into Valley Center that is rampant on the East Coast and Los Angeles. And it’s very likely connected to organized crime. Last week Valley Center Oil released news that it had been hit repeatedly by gasoline thieves. According to the statement...
VALLEY CENTER, CA

