Chula Vista police find person dead in overturned vehicle
A person was found dead in an overturned vehicle on Wednesday, said the Chula Vista Police Department.
Pilot killed in small plane crash at San Diego airport identified
Authorities have identified the pilot killed in a plane crash at Montgomery Gibbs-Executive Airport over the weekend as 46-year-old Andre Roosevelt Green.
Ejected Driver Who Died in Crash on Scripps Poway Parkway Was Martin Jaquez, 63
Authorities have publicly identified a 63-year-old man who was fatally injured last week in a solo car crash in Miramar Ranch North. Martin Jaquez of San Diego lost control of the 2015 Lexus he was driving on Scripps Poway Parkway shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Driver killed in North County crash
A 63-year-old man died in a car crash last Tuesday morning in the Encinitas area, county medical officials said.
NBC San Diego
16 Displaced by Fire at Talmadge Apartment Complex
Residents of an apartment complex in the Talmadge neighborhood had moments to escape their building after a fire broke out Wednesday night. Residents reported smoke coming from their outlets and the eaves of the building at around 5:20 p.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Joshua Slatinsky. Slatinsky...
Man hit, killed by vehicle while walking on I-805
A man walking within the traffic lanes of a major San Diego freeway was struck and killed in a car crash early Wednesday morning, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Woman's Body Found in Flipped and Submerged Vehicle in South Bay Creek
A woman was found dead in a flipped-over vehicle that was submerged in a rain-engorged creek in the South Bay Wednesday. A city landscaper first noticed a smashed-through fence along Telegraph Canyon Road near Paseo Ladera before spotting the SUV in a drainage ditch just north of the roadway at about 10 a.m. The landscaper then called police for help, the Chula Vista Police Department said.
One dead in car crash on highway 101 south
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A 76-year-old man died in a car rollover accident on Highway 101 south of San Marcos Pass Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol Bulleton. The post One dead in car crash on highway 101 south appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Dozens of firefighters work to extinguish 3rd alarm fire on Market Street
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Dozens of firefighters reported to the Potiker Family Senior Residence in the East Village Wednesday as 50 residents were evacuated and one burn victim was transported to the hospital. A call reporting a fire near 1400 Market St. was received just before 4:30 a.m.,...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Deputy Impersonator's Pending Jail Release Scares Victims
A man sentenced to jail for impersonating a deputy and pulling over San Diego County drivers is getting out of jail, and his victims are feeling uneasy about him possibly getting back out on the road. "He was like flashing his high beams, swerving, speeding up. I thought he was...
Violent bicyclist smashes teen's windshield in Carlsbad
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A frightening case of violent road rage involved two teens and a bicyclist in Carlsbad this week. The teens said the cyclist chased them down the street, tried to pull them out of the car and punched their windshield leaving a large crack. “He started tugging...
Man identified in East Village shooting death
The male victim of a shooting death in the East Village neighborhood has been identified by authorities.
NBC San Diego
Porsche SUV Driver Who Killed Canadian Couple Walking on Harbor Drive Pleads Guilty
A 35-year-old man who fatally struck a married couple near Liberty Station on Point Loma with his SUV earlier this year pleaded guilty this week to two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Kevin William Thomer is expected to be sentenced to a year in custody, followed by probation,...
Man hit, killed by tour bus in downtown San Diego
A 72-year-old man died from his injuries last week after being struck by a tour bus in downtown San Diego, county medical officials said.
proclaimerscv.com
California Man Fatally Stabs His Wife Pleads Guilty
A California man pleads guilty in front of a judge at the El Cajon Superior Court on Wednesday for stabbing her wife which led to her death in 2021. A California man named Jay Barcelon, 32 years old, pleaded guilty before a judge on the same day that his trial was supposed to begin. Barcelon was charged after locking her wife inside the closet and stabbing her which led to her fatal death.
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Police Awarded $325,000 Grant to Deter Unsafe Behaviors, Increase Safety on Roads
Oceanside, Calif. – The Oceanside Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” Oceanside Police Sergeant...
Valley Roadrunner
Gas thieves hit Valley Center Oil repeatedly
Thieves have imported a method for stealing gasoline into Valley Center that is rampant on the East Coast and Los Angeles. And it’s very likely connected to organized crime. Last week Valley Center Oil released news that it had been hit repeatedly by gasoline thieves. According to the statement...
Suspected human smuggling attempt ends in two-car collision
A suspected human smuggling attempt near Otay Mesa ended in a two car collision on Tuesday, said a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson.
