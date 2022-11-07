Duke Basketball is 1-0, and it looks like Jon Scheyer has his team functioning at a high level despite eleven new players on the roster and two of the team's best players still out due to injury. But just how good their season opening opponent will be is still an open question, and the competition likely won't increase until next week's game against Kansas in the Champions Classic. The Blue Devils host South Carolina Upstate tomorrow evening in a game that tips off at the unusual time of 6:30PM.

DURHAM, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO