A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
UNC offers Grimsley WR Terrell Anderson
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley High School junior wide receiver Terrell Anderson picked up another offer this week. UNC is the latest school to extend an offer to the three-star receiver, who stands at 6-foot-3 and 184 pounds. According to 247Sports.com, Anderson is ranked the No. 59 wide receiver and...
chathamjournal.com
Here are the ACC football game times and networks for November 19
Greensboro, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following ACC football game times and networks for November 19. Regionally, Georgia Tech will be playing Carolina at Chapel Hill at 5:30 pm. Syracuse will visit Winston-Salem to play Wake Forest at 8 pm. Duke will be playing at Pittsburgh at noon and NC State will be at Louisville at 3:30 pm.
Dave Clawson apologized to Dave Doeren for 'cheap' plays
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State put together a complete game on Saturday to come away with a 30-21 win over Wake Forest in a game the Demon Deacons were favored in on the road. It was a tight game all night long, but the Wolfpack took advantage of some mistakes from Sam Hartman with three interceptions, MJ Morris passed for three touchdowns and State once again salted the game with a lead late in the fourth quarter.
Expert Analysis: Hubert Davis' Signing Duo of Simeon Wilcher & Zayden High
The early signing period for college basketball recruiting begins Wednesday, Nov. 9. For North Carolina, that means that during the coming week Simeon Wilcher and Zayden High will officially become Tar Heels. Wilcher is an attacking 6-foot-4 guard from Roselle (N.J.) Catholic that committed in October 2021. High is a...
How to Watch: Duke vs USC-Upstate on Friday night
Duke Basketball is 1-0, and it looks like Jon Scheyer has his team functioning at a high level despite eleven new players on the roster and two of the team's best players still out due to injury. But just how good their season opening opponent will be is still an open question, and the competition likely won't increase until next week's game against Kansas in the Champions Classic. The Blue Devils host South Carolina Upstate tomorrow evening in a game that tips off at the unusual time of 6:30PM.
Sporting News
North Carolina's Armando Bacot understands the business of basketball, and basketball comes first
To so many who follow college athletics, the manner in which North Carolina star Armando Bacot is earning money is what is most interesting. That, and the fact it’s no longer against NCAA rules for him to generate income by endorsing products and companies, by acting in a popular television program. What may fascinate more, though, is how he chooses to spend his various paychecks, estimated by some to be in the neighborhood of a half-million dollars.
ourdavie.com
Grimsley too fast and too strong for War Eagles
A lopsided loss in the first round of the 4-A playoffs at Grimsley was not unexpected. The unbeaten Whirlies, who are 44-3 since 2019, are one of the state’s Goliaths, they have dynamic playmakers everywhere on both sides of the ball and they are capable of winning their second state championship in three years.
Greensboro, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Winston Salem, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Chronicle
Duke women’s basketball overcomes foul trouble to notch season-opening win against North Carolina A&T
There are good wins and there are bad wins. But on the bright side for Duke, every win counts the same. Duke rode a 10-0 opening run to beat North Carolina A&T 77-57 at midday Monday. Behind a full-court press, improved transition offense and some new transfers showing out, the Blue Devils improved to a 3-0 mark in season-openers under head coach Kara Lawson. But foul trouble plagued Duke; center Kennedy Brown fouled out only three minutes into the fourth quarter, four more Blue Devils finished with at least three fouls and nearly 60% of North Carolina A&T’s points came at the line as Duke surpassed its previous single-game fouls record.
Clutch Cast: Pilot Episode, 2022-23 Preseason Hoops Awards
Welcome to the first episode of the Clutch Cast with Kai Crutchfield! For those who don't know, the podcast name is a play on Kai's nickname, "Clutchfield," for her play in big games throughout her career. Kai will bring weekly updates and her own thoughts for both men's and women's basketball throughout the season on this podcast!
Reidsville, November 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Greensboro polling place will not get extra time after short delay; 3 other North Carolina polls allotted extra hour
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A polling place in Guilford County will close at 7:30 p.m. as scheduled despite a later start to the day on Tuesday. The North Carolina State Board of Elections held an emergency meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to evaluate five polls where doors open past the 6:30 a.m. start time. […]
North Carolina Man Celebrates $500,000 Lottery Win By Surprising Wife
The lucky winner already has big plans for his massive prize.
‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
cherokeephoenix.org
Female Cherokee students who attended Moravian school in 1800s are honored
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A lesser known part of Cherokee history was commemorated on Oct. 22 at the oldest women’s college in the country, Salem Academy and College. The school was founded by Moravian Missionaries and welcomed Cherokee female students in the 1800s. Descendants of those students traveled to the school to take a part in commemoration of the students’ time at the school and to help dedicate a plaque listing the girls’ names.
Centre Daily
73-year-old man mixes up his usual lottery routine in NC — and it pays off big time
A North Carolina man decided to take his chances with a different lottery game and it ended up winning him the jackpot. Winston-Salem resident James Zech usually buys $3 or $5 scratch-offs, but this time he had an “urge” to try something new, he told lottery officials in a Nov. 8 news release.
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
WXII 12
Triad locations to participate in Color the World Orange Day
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The ninth annual Color The World Orange Day is Monday. Nov. 7, aimed at spreading awareness of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). It's also known as Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy (RSD), and is described by the Mayo Clinic as a "form of chronic pain that usually affects an arm or a leg... where the pain is out of proportion to the severity of the initial injury." Symptoms include continuous burning or throbbing pain, hypersensitivity to touch or cold, swelling of the painful area, and changes in skin temperature, color and texture.
Burlington, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
247Sports
