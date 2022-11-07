A major centrist Democratic think tank warns the party is 'out of touch' as voters seem to be gearing up to elect Republicans based on the economy

President Joe Biden has joined Democrats in talking about Republican threats to Social Security in Medicare on the campaign trail in recent weeks. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Ahead of the midterm elections, voters are overwhelmingly concerned about the economy.

Polls show they trust Republicans, over Democrats, to fix the economy.

One centrist Democratic think tank says it's also because the Democratic party is "out of touch."

Democrats have been scrambling in recent weeks to find a message that will resonate with voters as midterms approach . One major think tank says that it's because the party is "out of touch" with what America wants .

Third Way, a "center-left" Democratic organization, found in a recent survey of 800 likely voters nationwide that Democrats are struggling to appeal to voters on the economy, immigration, and crime, which voters say are their most important issues.

The report says Democrats "are perceived as distant from the electorate ideologically, and voters question whether the party shares essential values like patriotism and the importance of hard work."

It's not just that people are overwhelmingly concerned about inflation and the broader state of the economy — it's that Democrats haven't pitched themselves as the ones to tackle those issues, Third Way says.

Democrats might be getting the message, as they've switched gears in the last month or so. President Biden and candidates on the campaign trail spending more of their time recently framing Republicans as a threat to entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare. That's a departure from earlier in the cycle, when Democrats pushed abortion protections as their main issue.

"While Democrats maintain a lead on handling certain issues like abortion and climate change, voters also rank these issues as lower priorities," the researchers said. "There is no way for Democrats to build and maintain winning coalitions without repairing their damaged brand, even in an era where Republican candidates are increasingly extreme and women's fundamental rights are on the ballot."

Voters don't want to risk worse inflation — so they might not risk Democrats

The share of likely voters who said economic concerns were the most important issues facing America has only increased since July, according to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll . The number increased from 36% to 44%, far higher than any other issue. Voters most concerned with the economy favored Republicans by more than a two-to-one margin.

Third Way says that Democrats haven't instilled enough trust in voters on their ability to handle the economy, which evidence shows, based on the number of people who trust the GOP to fix it more.

As of now, the GOP's proposals for if they retake one or both chambers of Congress include preserving Trump-era tax cuts for the wealthy, and scaling back spending on programs like Social Security and Medicare. Keeping those tax cuts in place, and cutting tax proposals even more, could stimulate more spending on already-scarce goods — what's led to current skyrocketing inflation.

"It is unlikely that any of the policies proposed by Republicans would meaningfully reduce inflation in 2023, when rapidly rising prices will still be a major problem for the economy and for consumers," Michael R. Strain, an economist at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute, told the New York Times.

But according to Third Way, that reality might not matter.

"Given voters' lack of trust of Democrats on their top issues, it is no surprise that they want these midterms to yield a check on Democrats' power in Washington," the researchers said.