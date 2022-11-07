ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

The Justice Department said that it seized $3.4 billion in bitcoin stolen a decade ago through the 'Silk Road' dark web

By Lakshmi Varanasi
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QbOZi_0j1uFQCj00
Bitcoin price graphic Getty Images

The US Department of Justice announced Monday that it had seized $3.36 billion worth of bitcoin from James Zhong, a man who "unlawfully obtained" more than 50,000 bitcoin from a dark web marketplace called the Silk Road.

The DOJ's statement said that Zhong pled guilty on Friday to committing wire fraud back in September 2012. The maximum potential sentence for this charge is 20 years in prison.

Zhong's plea comes approximately one year after the DOJ seized the currency from his home in Gainesville, Georgia. The DOJ's statement noted that the bitcoin was hidden in an underground safe where it had been placed on a single-board computer that was itself "submerged under blankets" and placed in a popcorn tin in a bathroom closet.

At the time, it was the largest cryptocurrency seizure in the DOJ's history, the statement noted. In February 2022, the department seized about $4 billion of bitcoin in the wake of a 2016 theft.

The law enforcement officials that searched Zhong's home also uncovered $661,900 in cash, 25 in Casascius coins (physical bitcoin), another 11.116 in bitcoin, several silver and gold colored bars, and one gold colored coin, according to the statement.

The Silk Road was an online "darknet" black market for distributing enormous quantities of illegal drugs and illicit goods that operated between 2011 to 2013, according to the statement. Zhong had stolen the bitcoin by executing a scheme to defraud the Silk Road by creating a string of approximately nine fraud accounts on the site, the statement said.

Through those fraudulent accounts, Zhong triggered 140 transactions "in rapid succession" to trick the Silk Road's systems into releasing the bitcoin into his accounts, the statement said. He subsequently transferred the currency into a variety of separate addresses in order to avoid detection.

"Thanks to state-of-the-art cryptocurrency tracing and good old-fashioned police work, law enforcement located and recovered this impressive cache of crime proceeds," the statement said. "This case shows that we won't stop following the money, no matter how expertly hidden, even to a circuit board in the bottom of a popcorn tin."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BBC

Stolen $3bn Bitcoin mystery ends with popcorn tin discovery

The US Department of Justice has revealed it seized $3.36bn (£2.9bn) of Bitcoin last year which was stolen from an infamous darknet website. The stash of 50,676 Bitcoin was found hidden on various devices in a hacker's home in an underfloor safe and inside a popcorn tin. James Zhong...
GEORGIA STATE
Ricky

The world's longest prison sentence was for 141,078 years

Chamoy Thipyaso from Thailand is known for receiving the world's longest prison sentence in history. She was sentenced to imprisonment for 141,078 years. She was found guilty of the crime of defrauding people through a pyramid scheme. Within 30 years of her scamming career, she defrauded more than 16,000 people in Thailand.
Daily Mail

Biden now considers telling American businesses to stop investing and expanding in Saudi Arabia after failing to get Kingdom to delay the OPEC production cut - and as Republicans demand he tap into domestic sources

One of the potential 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia backing an oil production cut is coming into focus, with a report the Biden administration may urge U.S. businesses not to invest in Saudi Arabia. The move, while voluntary in nature, could chip away at longstanding U.S.-Saudi business ties, at a time...
Daily Mail

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
HAWAII STATE
CBS Chicago

Woman loses nearly $25,000 to scammer claiming to be Chase Bank investigator

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago woman saving for a house lost almost $25,000 to a scammer – in a fraud that all started with a simple text. As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported, the Better Business Bureau on Friday sent out a news alert about this scam. Investigators are seeing a steep incline in the number of complaints involving fake fraud alert text messages. Songwriter Monika Jedrzejek pounds electronic the piano with rage. She never thought it would be so cathartic – but given what happened, it's not a surprise. "Just anger," she said. "Lots of frickin' anger." Jedrzejek has been...
CHICAGO, IL
Robb Report

The South African Government Just Let a Russian Oligarch Dock His $500 Million Megayacht

After making waves on an international scale, Alexey Mordashov’s $500 million megayacht appears to have found safe haven in South Africa. Nord will be allowed to dock in Cape Town, despite the fact that its Russian oligarch owner has been sanctioned by the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States. South African opposition leaders had urged the government to seize the 465-footer, but the country’s current leader rejected the call, as reported by the BBC. “South Africa has no legal obligation to abide by sanctions imposed by the US and EU,” Vincent Magwenya, a spokesman for South African President Cyril...
Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

88K+
Followers
14K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy