‘See You Tomorrow’ Eatery Opens with Black Muralist, Cameron Jenkins’ Work On Display

By Darralynn Hutson
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture
 2 days ago

A fast and casual breakfast and brunch eatery with limited seating recently opened after a three year wait, ‘See You Tomorrow’ is ready for business and honors the work of one of Detroit’s most influential muralist , local artist Cameron Jenkins , with a falcon-rising mural on display.

Last week on November 1, a glowing “See You Tomorrow” sign that has sat quiet and dark through the pandemic on Woodward Avenue in Detroit’s New Center neighborhood is open for business.

With scrambled eggs , turkey links, toast, chicken and waffles , salmon croquettes, salads, sandwiches, and rotating soups all as stables on the menu local patrons should keep this establishment busy. “It’s a soul-warming food concept,” says See You Tomorrow general manager Suzette Daye via MetroTimes.com . “There was a need for a fast-casual breakfast place in the area so that’s how the idea came about. We wanted to make it simple and not anything outrageous so people can pick up some breakfast while they’re going to work or school.”

The space accommodates a small group of 30 patrons with just a few tables and chairs. Inside, the restaurant features can’t miss, floor to ceiling mural of a blazing phoenix by Detroit artist Cameron Jenkins . Last year, Detroit, Meijer commissioned Jenkins to paint murals for their building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pIvGv_0j1uDkyn00
Courtesy of SYT Instagram page
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ta8xd_0j1uDkyn00
Courtesy of SYT Instagram page
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4APmrX_0j1uDkyn00
Courtesy of SYT Instagram page

Reviews on Google have been pouring in. “Friendly and professional staff. We got there around 11:05 on Saturday and they had switched to brunch menu and we couldn’t get the breakfast 😞. The brunch menu had soups, salads, bagels and lox, chicken and waffles . We ordered chicken and waffles. Waffles were good,chicken was ok, a little spicy for my friend and not crispy enough for me. I love the coffee. My suggestion is to figure out a way to serve breakfast longer on the weekends. At least serve breakfast until 12,” says Pepsi. “Friendly atmosphere, great breakfast/brunch spot. Homestyle cooking,” says Stephanie Dickley.

“This place is IT. I love the atmosphere, the staff is friendly and welcoming and the food is great. I personally had the wings and potatoes, both broasted and was amazing. It is great to have a new brunch spot on Woodward Ave!”

Google Reviewer, RAYFORD DEXTER.

