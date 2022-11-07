$1 million Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Allegheny County

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in Allegheny County.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket, a Millionaire Bucks Scratch-Off, was sold at Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Grill at 1013 Lebanon Road in West Mifflin.

The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

Millionaire Bucks is a ticket sold for $20. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, $1 million is the top prize.

Scratch-off tickets expire one year after their end-sale date posted on the Pennsylvania Lottery’s website.

