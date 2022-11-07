It's not the sort of site you'd expect to see when going grocery shopping, but it's definitely one that's a head-scratcher if you've never experienced it before. I, personally, don't believe I've ever seen this guy, but given the comments made by Mays Landing residents about what they've experienced makes me feel like I might be missing out. Apparently, there's a man who occasionally serenades Acme shoppers in the parking lot with his violin. Again, not exactly what you'd expect as you're walking in to get your shopping done for the week.

MAYS LANDING, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO