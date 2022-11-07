Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facilityAsh JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
A Guide to the 2022 Holiday Season in Greater PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Man dies after being shot 11 times on Philadelphia subwayBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Temporary Sign is Up! A New Panda Express is Coming to Marlton NJ!
If you're hungry for some quick, casual Chinese food in Marlton NJ, you're in luck! There's finally progress being made at this long-awaited chain location. According to Facebook community page, "A View From Evesham", a new Panda Express is finally coming along, located between the PDQ chicken restaurant and the now-closed Ocean First Bank on Rt. 73. It's right near the Target.
Is the post office open on Election Day 2022? Is there mail delivery? Does the mail run?
Election Day 2022 is Tuesday, Nov. 8. People will be heading to the polls to cast their votes for their member in the House of Representatives and local elections in New Jersey and other states will vote for their U.S. House members, U.S. Senators and governors. Here is everything you...
These Are The 10 Most Common Italian Last Names In New Jersey And Their Meanings
You know that famous soliloquy from Romeo and Juliet, “what’s in a name"? That part of the play is trying to convince us that the meaning of a name is irrelevant. Well, tell that to my Italian grandmother. She had such pride in the last name Calabrese, which literally means from Calabria.
Unofficial Mount Laurel Township 2022 Election Results
The unofficial election results are in. According to the Burlington County Board of Elections, the race for Mayor of Mount Laurel Township shows Kareem Pritchett Sr. in the lead with 29.72 percent of the votes against the opposition Andy Gaus with 20.07 percent of votes. For Mount Laurel Township Council,...
Must You Pay For Parking With A Handicapped Sticker In New Jersey?
Saturday morning, I woke to a bit of a shocker. At about 12:00 PM, I rolled myself out of bed to a knock at the door. It was my dad, SURPRISE!. We decided to hit up The Beachcomber since the weather was absolutely gorgeous this weekend. However, it was what he did while parking in Seaside that really caught my eye.
N.J. election results 2022: Burlington County
Voters in Burlington County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
Pa. Democrats claim they took control of the state House; GOP says not so fast
Democrats are claiming they have won enough seats to take control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade, but there are some moving parts that could delay or derail their majority status. At a news conference outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Rep. Leanne Krueger,...
Ballots go missing in New Jersey county after voting machines failure
Ballots were reported missing in one New Jersey county after they were shuttled between locations problems with several voting machines.
NJ Senate President Nick Scutari’s ex-wife speaks out
Karolina Dehnhard is a courageous lawyer on a mission to help women across the Garden State. She holds the distinction of being the only ex-wife of a New Jersey senator under a gag order. So as she speaks out on behalf of women across New Jersey, she has to be careful.
Historic Galloway, NJ, Church Transformed into Something You’d Least Expect
Recently, Pomona Union Presbyterian Church was dismantled and transported from Galloway to its new home in Smithville, but it's no longer a house of worship. Over the summer, the church moved from the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. to Village Greene at Historic Smithville, right next to Smithville Bakery.
N.J. election results 2022: Gloucester County
Voters in Gloucester County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Arrest made in August burglary case
On Aug. 27, 2022, a residential burglary was reported in Deptford Township. Jewelry and a purse were taken from the residence during the incident. A rear door was forced open and damaged. On Nov. 1, 2022, members of the Deptford Township Police Department, Monroe Township Police Department, Evesham Township Police...
Lights on Main again ushers in Harrison holiday season
The Harrison Township Recreation Commission will host Lights on Main on Saturday Nov. 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. Main Street will be closed on the day of the event from 4 to 10 p.m., but its businesses will be open to the public, and there will be a variety of activities.
To help migratory birds, allow this feeding frenzy to go on | Opinion
Each spring, New Jersey’s shoreline hosts visitors from a bygone time. Horseshoe crabs crawl up the sloping seabed from deep in the Atlantic Ocean to the coast. They are spurred on by the urge to pass on their genetic information to the next generation and continue a ritual that’s been going on for 450 million years, long before the dinosaurs roamed the Earth, and earlier even than plants began rooting themselves in the land.
Have You Seen The Guy Playing Violin Outside Acme In Mays Landing, NJ?
It's not the sort of site you'd expect to see when going grocery shopping, but it's definitely one that's a head-scratcher if you've never experienced it before. I, personally, don't believe I've ever seen this guy, but given the comments made by Mays Landing residents about what they've experienced makes me feel like I might be missing out. Apparently, there's a man who occasionally serenades Acme shoppers in the parking lot with his violin. Again, not exactly what you'd expect as you're walking in to get your shopping done for the week.
N.J. election results 2022: Salem County
Voters in Salem County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. The only major change from the primary election results was in Salem City’s west ward. Democrat Ceil Smith ran for the city council seat that her husband, the late James W. Smith held and was running for. He died on July 8.
Crebilly Neighbors Save the Farm, But There’s This Bill to Pay
A conservation agreement with Natural Lands has been okayed. All that's needed now is to pay for it. That will require voter approval on November 8th. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Updated Nov.8, 10:27 a.m., to clarify that...
Organization's inaccurate messages to voters being thwarted in New Jersey
(The Center Square) – Atlantic City’s elections superintendent says in South Jersey they haven’t gotten many calls about misinformation or intimidation of voters, but they are trained on how to respond. New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way sent out a warning to the public about election...
Sorry, Gov. Murphy, the cost of N.J. legal weed is too darned high | Letters
The recent article “Gov. (Phil) Murphy joins new campaign to encourage consumers to buy legal weed” lists lots of reasons to buy legal marijuana instead of the unregulated kind, but doesn’t address the primary issue with legal weed. It’s too expensive. Period!. If you purchase a...
New Jersey might soon become a “Purple Heart State”
TRENTON – New Jersey is known for many things, but it’s also home to a large veteran population. November is Veteran’s Appreciation Month and legislators are seeking to add New Jersey to the growing number of states adopting a “Purple Heart State” status. Those states include West Virginia, Virginia and Washington. This week, legislation proposed by State Senator Jean Stanfield was approved by the Senate Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “New Jersey’s veterans and active duty service members have fought selflessly to preserve our nation’s freedom, with many being wounded or killed while in the line of duty,” said Stanfield The post New Jersey might soon become a “Purple Heart State” appeared first on Shore News Network.
