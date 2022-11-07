ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mantua Township, NJ

94.5 PST

Temporary Sign is Up! A New Panda Express is Coming to Marlton NJ!

If you're hungry for some quick, casual Chinese food in Marlton NJ, you're in luck! There's finally progress being made at this long-awaited chain location. According to Facebook community page, "A View From Evesham", a new Panda Express is finally coming along, located between the PDQ chicken restaurant and the now-closed Ocean First Bank on Rt. 73. It's right near the Target.
MARLTON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Unofficial Mount Laurel Township 2022 Election Results

The unofficial election results are in. According to the Burlington County Board of Elections, the race for Mayor of Mount Laurel Township shows Kareem Pritchett Sr. in the lead with 29.72 percent of the votes against the opposition Andy Gaus with 20.07 percent of votes. For Mount Laurel Township Council,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Burlington County

Voters in Burlington County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have an ✔ in front of their names.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Gloucester County

Voters in Gloucester County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Arrest made in August burglary case

On Aug. 27, 2022, a residential burglary was reported in Deptford Township. Jewelry and a purse were taken from the residence during the incident. A rear door was forced open and damaged. On Nov. 1, 2022, members of the Deptford Township Police Department, Monroe Township Police Department, Evesham Township Police...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

To help migratory birds, allow this feeding frenzy to go on | Opinion

Each spring, New Jersey’s shoreline hosts visitors from a bygone time. Horseshoe crabs crawl up the sloping seabed from deep in the Atlantic Ocean to the coast. They are spurred on by the urge to pass on their genetic information to the next generation and continue a ritual that’s been going on for 450 million years, long before the dinosaurs roamed the Earth, and earlier even than plants began rooting themselves in the land.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Have You Seen The Guy Playing Violin Outside Acme In Mays Landing, NJ?

It's not the sort of site you'd expect to see when going grocery shopping, but it's definitely one that's a head-scratcher if you've never experienced it before. I, personally, don't believe I've ever seen this guy, but given the comments made by Mays Landing residents about what they've experienced makes me feel like I might be missing out. Apparently, there's a man who occasionally serenades Acme shoppers in the parking lot with his violin. Again, not exactly what you'd expect as you're walking in to get your shopping done for the week.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Salem County

Voters in Salem County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. The only major change from the primary election results was in Salem City’s west ward. Democrat Ceil Smith ran for the city council seat that her husband, the late James W. Smith held and was running for. He died on July 8.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Phillymag.com

Crebilly Neighbors Save the Farm, But There’s This Bill to Pay

A conservation agreement with Natural Lands has been okayed. All that's needed now is to pay for it. That will require voter approval on November 8th. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Updated Nov.8, 10:27 a.m., to clarify that...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

New Jersey might soon become a “Purple Heart State”

TRENTON – New Jersey is known for many things, but it’s also home to a large veteran population. November is Veteran’s Appreciation Month and legislators are seeking to add New Jersey to the growing number of states adopting a “Purple Heart State” status. Those states include West Virginia, Virginia and Washington. This week, legislation proposed by State Senator Jean Stanfield was approved by the Senate Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “New Jersey’s veterans and active duty service members have fought selflessly to preserve our nation’s freedom, with many being wounded or killed while in the line of duty,” said Stanfield The post New Jersey might soon become a “Purple Heart State” appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE

