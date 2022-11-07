Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday
The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job
Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
Video: Things Got Crazy On "First Take" This Morning
Michael Irvin and Ryan Clark woke up in great moods on Monday morning. Both appeared on Monday morning's edition of First Take and were going crazy during the "top playmakers" segment. Irvin was screaming about how Joe Mixon had five touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday before Clark came...
NFL Fans Predict Which Head Coach Will Be Fired Next
Two NFL head coaches - Matt Rhule and Frank Reich - have gotten the axe so far this 2022 season. Who will be next? NFL fans are predicting Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury will be the next head coach fired this season. Kingsbury is just 27-30-1 in his four years coaching the Cardinals. And ...
Video Of Peyton Manning Screaming At Jeff Saturday Goes Viral After Jeff Is Named Colts Interim Head Coach
Nothing is better than a fired up Peyton Manning. Super Bowl winner, Hall of Famer, Papa John’s aficionado, the ManningCast is phenomenal… I’m 100% sold on all things Peyton Manning these days. Hell, I’m even looking forward to him hosting the CMA Awards this week (alongside Luke...
Mike Tomlin Uses 1 Word To Describe T.J. Watt's Status
Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers defense could receive a major boost in Week 10. T.J. Watt hasn't played since tearing his pectoral muscle in the season's first game. However, the reigning Defensive of the Year could make his long-awaited return. Via KDKA's Bob Pompeani, Tomlin said he's "optimistic" Watt and safety...
Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference
Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
“The Ravens punked us” Bobby Hebert on Saints Monday night loss
“The Ravens punked us” Bobby Hebert on Saints Monday night. Listen to his thoughts on the head-to-head history between the Saints & Ravens, what Roquan Smith could mean for the Ravens’ long term goals & why Lamar Jackson is better than Michael Vick.
Disgraced Buccaneers coach could be on his way back to Tampa
It has been a while since Buccaneers fans have heard about Jon Gruden after the events of a year ago. Now, it looks like Gurden can come back to Tampa. The Jon Gruden saga of a year ago was messy. The entire event shed light on areas of the NFL that the league never wanted to see. The implications went beyond just one coach, although the impact on the former Buccaneers head coach and his career was severe.
Odds released for Odell Beckham Jr.’s next team — who's the favorite?
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are heating up. Beckham is expected to be cleared to play by the end of the week, according to Jay Glazer. That means he is getting closer to signing with a team. Beckham has been taking his time while rehabbing, patiently waiting to see how...
Sporting News
What happened to Mark Andrews? Latest news, updates as Ravens TE deals with knee, shoulder injuries
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have been without their top pass-catching target for much of the past few weeks. All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews has seen his season blighted by various injuries. He's been his usual productive self when he sees the field, nabbing five touchdowns so far. But as the year has progressed, his durability hasn't — at least when compared to years past.
Sporting News
Remembering when Jeff Saturday got chewed out by Peyton Manning for calling plays during Colts game
The Colts on Monday became the second team of the 2022 NFL season to fire their coach, cutting ties with Frank Reich following a 3-5-1 start to the season. The man they announced as the interim coach has plenty of ties with Indianapolis, but not a lot (or any) NFL coaching experience. Indeed, the last time former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday attempted to call plays for the Colts, he got an earful from Peyton Manning.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 7:30 a.m. MST on NFL Network. The Buccaneers are a 3-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL...
Why Andy Reid interrupted Travis Kelce’s post-game interview after Chiefs beat Titans
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
Former Patriots WR who retired from NFL to serve in Navy has Bill Belichick’s respect
Malcolm Perry had a spot on the New England Patriots training camp roster this year. But days before practices were set to open, the former Navy star announced that he was retiring from the NFL to immediately join the armed services. It’s a decision that Bill Belichick respects. On Tuesday,...
Tony Dungy Pushes Back On Jim Irsay's Decision To Fire Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts have made headlines for some strange decision-making lately. First, the Colts benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan two weeks ago in favor of sixth-round draft pick Sam Ehlinger. Then, this week, they fired head coach Frank Reich. Reich will be replaced by former Colts ...
Popculture
NFL Head Coach Fired After Nearly Four Years With Team
Another NFL head coach has been fired. On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced they had parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. This move comes after the Colts suffered a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and the team has lost three consecutive games. The firing also comes nearly one month after the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, meaning there will be at least two head coaching positions open once the 2022 NFL season ends.
Tony Dungy Reacts To The Colts' Stunning Coaching Move
The Indianapolis Colts went way outside the box when naming Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach on Monday. Count Tony Dungy among the many confused onlookers. Speaking to Dan Patrick on Tuesday, the head coach who led the Colts to their last Super Bowl title said owner Jim Irsay didn't reach out to him about the coaching decision.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explains pass play to David Bakhtiari that resulted in Aaron Rodgers interception
In the aftermath of Sunday’s ugly loss to the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur have a lot of self-reflecting to do. The team notably had poor results in the red zone on Sunday, resulting in quarterback Aaron Rodgers lobbing three interceptions from in close. When asked on Tuesday about a pass play gone awry involving offensive tackle David Bakhtiari being an eligible receiver, LaFleur explained the thought process behind the call, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.
