Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is a master instigator. It might not be apparent because of his babyface appearance, but Booker, in addition to being one of the best scorers in the association, is also elite in getting under his opponents’ skin. In this season alone, Booker memorably got Klay Thompson ejected in the heat of the battle, while he has also talked some considerable smack against Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers in the past.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO