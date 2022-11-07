Read full article on original website
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Jazz?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record following the Lakers' matchup with the Jazz. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Jazz? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
BREAKING: 2x NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Quinn Cook, who has won NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, has signed with a team in China, according to Sportando.
NBA Twitter goes wild as Paul George, Clippers halt Cavs’ win streak with miracle comeback
The Los Angeles Clippers entered Monday night’s game against the streaking Cleveland Cavaliers in need of a victory after losing the first game of a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz, now owners of the Western Conference’s best record after dispatching the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Clippers appeared destined to lose their second game in as many nights in spite of Paul George’s best efforts after they went down by 13, 111-98, with five minutes left to go in the contest.
Damian Lillard’s 26 points carry Portland Trail Blazers to 105-95 win over Charlotte Hornets: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers overcame poor starts in the first and third quarters to fight off an upset bid by the Charlotte Hornets Friday night and win 105-95 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Blazers played without Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant, but a loss still would...
Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. LeBron James was sidelined along with Lonnie Walker IV, and Patrick Beverley, leaving Los Angeles with only 11 available players. Anthony Davis scored a season-high 29 points and Russell Westbrook added 22 points off the bench as Los Angeles fell to 2-8. The Jazz shot 56% from the field and made 16 3-pointers in their third straight win, with Markkanen and Clarkson combining for nine. Seven Jazz players scored in double figures.
Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction
Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87
ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
Magic Stifle Luka Doncic, Mavs in Victory at Amway Center
The Orlando Magic delivered their best defensive effort of the season, holding Luka Doncic to his first below-30-point night of the year and the Dallas Mavericks to under 40 percent shooting in their 94-87 victory on Wednesday evening while playing without rookie sensation Paolo Banchero. Interesting Stat. Doncic, an early-season...
2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Looks Unstoppable
Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the race for the 2022-23 MVP Award.
Detroit Mercy up next for young Boston College squad
Boston College’s season-opening homestand continues with a Friday afternoon contest against Detroit Mercy. The Eagles (1-0) were 79-77 Monday winners
Clint Capela’s Rudy Gobert impersonation leaves questions for Nate McMillan amid loss to Jazz
Clint Capela had himself a solid game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The only problem was the Atlanta Hawks lost and he didn’t play much of the fourth quarter. Capela finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds and clearly was making an impact on the game through three quarters.
NBA upgrades Joel Embiid trip on Suns’ Damion Lee to flagrant foul
The NBA on Tuesday upgraded a personal foul by Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid to a flagrant. With 1:13 left in the third quarter of a 100-88 win against the Suns on Monday, the center tripped Phoenix dribbler Damion Lee. Two made free throws by Lee pulled the Suns...
Steph Curry scores 47 as Warriors eke out win vs. Kings
Stephen Curry took the Golden State Warriors' five-game losing streak into his own hands Monday night, exploding for a season-high 47 points in a come-from-behind, 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings in San Francisco. Returning home from a trip in which they lost all five games, the Warriors watched the...
Durant, Nets pound Knicks 112-85 after promoting Vaughn
NEW YORK -- — New coach, same result in a New York basketball rivalry that's become no rivalry at all. Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team's first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday night after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach.
Devin Booker savagely roasts Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves in blowout Suns win
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is a master instigator. It might not be apparent because of his babyface appearance, but Booker, in addition to being one of the best scorers in the association, is also elite in getting under his opponents’ skin. In this season alone, Booker memorably got Klay Thompson ejected in the heat of the battle, while he has also talked some considerable smack against Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers in the past.
Doncic extends 30-point streak to 9, Mavs edge Nets 96-94
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 36 points, becoming only the second NBA player ever with nine consecutive games of at least 30 to begin the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-94 on Monday night. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 18 points and Josh Green had 16...
Joel Embiid Addresses Loss of James Harden After Win vs. Suns
For the first time since James Harden's injury, Joel Embiid discussed the Sixers' loss.
NBA Teams Per Category: Bucks Are The Best, Lakers Are The Most Disappointing
Milwaukee Bucks are the best NBA team with a 9-1 record, while Los Angeles Lakers are one of the worst teams in the league.
