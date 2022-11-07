Cher's New Boyfriend Is A Millennial & She 'Don't Give A F*ck' About The 40-Year Age Gap

Cher is a 76-year-old international music icon and a woman who clearly does not care what people think about her dating choices.

The award-winning singer acknowledged this weekend that she's dating Alexander "AE" Edwards, a millennial who is 40 years her junior, and she had absolutely no f*cks to give when people questioned her about it online.

"LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES (hearts)," Cher wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted.

She also tweeted a photo of her new man with his name "Alexander" written beside a heart.

Then she started telling everyone to back off.

"I'm Not Defending us," she wrote in one tweet. "Haters are Gonna Hate ... Doesn'(t) Matter That we're Happy & Not Bothering Anyone."

Cher and Edwards reportedly met at Paris Fashion Week in September, although she didn't acknowledge that they were dating until last weekend.

Edwards is a 36-year-old music producer and former boyfriend of model Amber Rose.

Despite the age gap, Cher ripped into those who called her out for dating a much younger man. "I DONT GIVE A F*CK WHAT ANYONE THINKS," she wrote.

Many Twitter users were loving her DGAF attitude, particularly given that a man her age would face less backlash for dating a much younger woman.

"Enjoy what you're doing and who you're with and FK everyone else," wrote one supporter. "You deserve to be happy."

Cher added that he treats her like a queen, and she shot down users who pointed out that he might be taking advantage of her.

"As we All Know... I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY," she wrote in a tweet.

She added that there are "No Guarantees" that she believes in taking chances. "It's WHO I Am," she wrote.

Edwards has one child, a three-year-old named Slash, from his relationship with Rose.

Cher has a child from each of her two marriages. Her eldest, Chaz Bono, is now 52, while her second child is 46-year-old Elijah Blue Allman.