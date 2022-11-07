Rebel Wilson Welcomed A Baby Girl & Cleared Up Her Relationship Status With Her Partner

Rebel Wilson shared a special announcement with her fans on Monday after also clearing up speculation about her relationship over the weekend.

On Monday, the Australian actress posted a picture on Instagram, writing that she had welcomed a baby girl.

"Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!" Wilson wrote in the post.

It sounds like Wilson has been wanting to start a family for years and is thanking her surrogate for helping her achieve that dream.

"I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making... but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care," Wilson wrote.

A number of celebrities have left comments on Wilson's newest post, congratulating the new mom.

"Congratulations!! 💗✨✨," Alison Brie wrote.

"Congrats 💞💞💞 so happy for you, you’re going to be an incredible mom. Welcome to the world sweet Roycie!" Arielle Kebbel commented.

The Senior Year star also cleared up some false reports over the weekend that suggested she and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma were engaged, according to a report by People.

"Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged," Wilson wrote on her Instagram story, along with a photo of the pair together at Disneyland in California.

On October 29, Wilson addressed another important matter on her social media platform, this one regarding an Australian publication that forced her to reveal her same-sex relationship with Agruma earlier this year.

"Just seeing the news that the Australian Press Council has condemned the Sydney Morning Herald and their journalists for their recent grubby behaviour in trying to out my same-sex relationship," Wilson wrote.

"While I didn’t personally ask for any action to be taken I am glad that this has been officially recorded and recognized," the actress added in the post. "Their actions did cause Ramona and I a lot of distress and while we’ve remained classy, there are still pains from having to rush this news publicly which we are dealing with."

Agruma has yet to announce the baby news on her own Instagram account.

She has, however, revealed that she and Wilson have created a limited collection of "R&R Club" hoodies.

Congrats to both Wilson and Agruma on the wonderful baby news!