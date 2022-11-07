ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

CBS19

Tyler seafood restaurant closes its doors

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler seafood restaurant has closed its doors. According to Shell Shack, they have decided not to renew their lease in the Rose City. "Since opening in 2019, we have truly enjoyed being a part of the Tyler community and appreciate your business over the years," the eatery said. "Unfortunately, we have decided not to continue our lease and will be closing our doors until we can find a new location in the area."
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Price Dropped 300k on This Property on Lake Palestine in Flint, Texas

Looking at property listings is always fun to me because it shows you so many different ideas that you can create with your home, if you have the money to do so. Especially when I find homes that aren’t far from where I live. This home in Flint, Texas is just down the road from where I live in a much more exclusive neighborhood situated on Lake Palestine.
FLINT, TX
KLTV

$33M Longview police station nears completion

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The days are counting down for one East Texas police department to move into a long awaited state-of-the-art facility. For decades, the Longview police department has operated out of an outgrown, cramped facility. Supply chain issues aside, the new 70,000 square foot, $33 million Longview police...
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Popular Tyler, Texas Bar Investigated in Connection with the Death of Deputy

In late July, we learned the sad news of the death of Smith County Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. 21 year-old Daniel Nyabuto of Grand Prairie was arrested and is charged with intoxication manslaughter. Nyabuto remains in the Gregg County Jail with a $500,000 bond. The Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission (TABC) got involved in the investigation and believe that Where's Rufus Sports Bar in Tyler, Texas may have served alcohol to Nyabuto when they shouldn't have.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Woman hit by car in Tyler Target parking lot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman has been struck by a car at the Target in Tyler and is being treated in an ambulance. Before noon on Thursday, emergency services received a call about a pedestrian struck by a car in the crosswalk area outside the Target on S. Broadway.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Fairmont Street in Longview reopens to two-way traffic

LONGVIEW, Texas — Fairmont Street between Toler Road and H.G. Mosley Parkway has reopened to two-way traffic following major roadway construction was completed. According to the city of Longview, the work remains ongoing along Fairmont Street and a temporary lane closure could be necessary. But two-way traffic is expected to be available for the remainder of the project.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Buy This $40,000 Home in Kilgore, Texas But It Will Need a Lot of Work

I have never owned a home, always rented. The only knowledge of home prices that I have is second hand. From what I've heard, the housing market is still wonky in East Texas. It does make me scratch my head when I hear of someone wanting to drop an extra $100,000 on a home just because. Again, I don't know anything about the housing market but that scenario just seems weird. Why? Did they want the home that bad? That got me to thinking about cheap homes available in East Texas and I ran across this home in Kilgore, Texas that is cheap but you'll have to put A LOT of work into it.
KILGORE, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

East Texas Veterans Day Freebies & Discounts From A-Z

Friday November 11th is a day we set aside to honor the many men and women who took the oath to defend our great nation from all enemies foreign or domestic. Its a day to just say "Thank You" to those who surrendered some of their rights to ensure that you can enjoy ALL of yours and to reinforce that appreciation many businesses across the nation and East Texas are giving away freebies and discounts to those who served.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Heads Up! One Part of I-20 Will Be Closed in East Texas on Sunday

Attention East Texas Drivers, including in Tyler, Longview, and Kilgore, Texas: Coming up this Sunday, November 13, one part of Interstate 20 will be closed to traffic. Interstate 20--a major traffic artery connecting our various East Texas cities--will be shutting down traffic. Well, a small part of it, actually. Thankfully, only one particular area of Interstate 20 is set to be closed to traffic on Sunday, November 13 between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.
KILGORE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Help the East Texas Food Bank This Friday at Bergfeld Park in Tyler, Texas

A big part of the holidays during my childhood was sitting down to watch the various Charlie Brown specials when they were on TV. First was It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown around Halloween followed A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving in mid November then A Charlie Brown Christmas a few days before opening presents. Even as an "adult" (in quotes because who knows if I'll ever grow up) I will still watch the TV specials. A few years ago, The East Texas Food Bank started an event revolved around A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving to not only bring in some food for the organization but also give the family a free night of fun.
TYLER, TX
Daingerfield Bee

Tigert earns Reserve Grand Champion at Yamboree

On Saturday, Oct. 22, Daingerfield FFA member and high school sophomore Jordan Tigert, traveled to Gilmer to show her breeding beef heifers at the 2022 East Texas Yamboree Breeding Beef Heifer Show. Jordan showed two of her Santa Gertrudis heifers, Strawberry and Gracie Mae, and her Beefmaster heifer, Fancy. Jordan’s Santa Gertrudis heifer, Strawberry, was awarded Reserve Champion Santa Gertrudis Breed. Pictured is Jordan with her Beefmaster heifer, Fancy, and the breeder of her Beefmaster heifer, Brice Ridenour.
DAINGERFIELD, TX
CBS19

POLICE: Missing Longview woman found, taken to local hospital

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department says a woman who went missing Wednesday has been found. According to the LPD, Nhan Le-Do, 57, was located Thursday and was taken to a local hospital. Her vehicle was found abandoned near the 2600 block of Bill Owens Pkwy. Details concerning...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

First Tyler Arts Festival to be held Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The first Tyler Arts Festival is going to be held on Saturday. The event is going to be put on by the Downtown Tyler Arts Coalition (DTAC) at the square from 10 a.m.- 4p.m. There will be vendors and performances by musicians. There will also be juggling and live art demonstrations. […]
TYLER, TX
Tyler, TX
