Popular Tyler, TX Seafood Restaurant Closing, Won’t Renew Lease
A few days ago, the new Bubba's 33 opened up its doors on South Broadway in Tyler to great fanfare as patrons waited in line outside the location for hours to open up. Meanwhile, just down the road on Broadway, a popular seafood chain announced that they would be closing their doors.
Tyler seafood restaurant closes its doors
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler seafood restaurant has closed its doors. According to Shell Shack, they have decided not to renew their lease in the Rose City. "Since opening in 2019, we have truly enjoyed being a part of the Tyler community and appreciate your business over the years," the eatery said. "Unfortunately, we have decided not to continue our lease and will be closing our doors until we can find a new location in the area."
Price Dropped 300k on This Property on Lake Palestine in Flint, Texas
Looking at property listings is always fun to me because it shows you so many different ideas that you can create with your home, if you have the money to do so. Especially when I find homes that aren’t far from where I live. This home in Flint, Texas is just down the road from where I live in a much more exclusive neighborhood situated on Lake Palestine.
East Texas Food Bank cancels its "Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" event at Bergfeld Park
TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank announced Thursday the "Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" has been canceled due to inclement weather conditions. The annual event, which would have celebrated its 12th year, was scheduled for this Friday at Bergfeld Park. The food bank shows the TV special, "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" each year.
KLTV
$33M Longview police station nears completion
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The days are counting down for one East Texas police department to move into a long awaited state-of-the-art facility. For decades, the Longview police department has operated out of an outgrown, cramped facility. Supply chain issues aside, the new 70,000 square foot, $33 million Longview police...
Popular Tyler, Texas Bar Investigated in Connection with the Death of Deputy
In late July, we learned the sad news of the death of Smith County Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. 21 year-old Daniel Nyabuto of Grand Prairie was arrested and is charged with intoxication manslaughter. Nyabuto remains in the Gregg County Jail with a $500,000 bond. The Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission (TABC) got involved in the investigation and believe that Where's Rufus Sports Bar in Tyler, Texas may have served alcohol to Nyabuto when they shouldn't have.
KLTV
Woman hit by car in Tyler Target parking lot
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman has been struck by a car at the Target in Tyler and is being treated in an ambulance. Before noon on Thursday, emergency services received a call about a pedestrian struck by a car in the crosswalk area outside the Target on S. Broadway.
TABC to charge Tyler bar in connection to death of Tyler Legacy senior
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is pursuing charges against a Tyler bar in connection to a fatal crash on Jan. 14 that claimed the life of a Tyler Legacy High School senior. The TABC said the commission is pursuing administrative charges against Rose City Draft House for the “sale of alcoholic […]
4 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Wood County (Wood County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Wood County. Officials confirmed that 4 people died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Farm to Market Road 515, about 9 miles north of Quitman.
Fairmont Street in Longview reopens to two-way traffic
LONGVIEW, Texas — Fairmont Street between Toler Road and H.G. Mosley Parkway has reopened to two-way traffic following major roadway construction was completed. According to the city of Longview, the work remains ongoing along Fairmont Street and a temporary lane closure could be necessary. But two-way traffic is expected to be available for the remainder of the project.
Buy This $40,000 Home in Kilgore, Texas But It Will Need a Lot of Work
I have never owned a home, always rented. The only knowledge of home prices that I have is second hand. From what I've heard, the housing market is still wonky in East Texas. It does make me scratch my head when I hear of someone wanting to drop an extra $100,000 on a home just because. Again, I don't know anything about the housing market but that scenario just seems weird. Why? Did they want the home that bad? That got me to thinking about cheap homes available in East Texas and I ran across this home in Kilgore, Texas that is cheap but you'll have to put A LOT of work into it.
A Brand New Restaurant at the Longview Mall You’ve Definitely Gotta Try
The Longview Mall General Manager Kelly Overby tells CBS 19 that she thinks the "Longview Mall is definitely alive" and evolving. In fact if you haven't been by the Longview Mall in the past week, they just opened up two new restaurants. "We have one that's called Eats or Treats,...
East Texas Veterans Day Freebies & Discounts From A-Z
Friday November 11th is a day we set aside to honor the many men and women who took the oath to defend our great nation from all enemies foreign or domestic. Its a day to just say "Thank You" to those who surrendered some of their rights to ensure that you can enjoy ALL of yours and to reinforce that appreciation many businesses across the nation and East Texas are giving away freebies and discounts to those who served.
Heads Up! One Part of I-20 Will Be Closed in East Texas on Sunday
Attention East Texas Drivers, including in Tyler, Longview, and Kilgore, Texas: Coming up this Sunday, November 13, one part of Interstate 20 will be closed to traffic. Interstate 20--a major traffic artery connecting our various East Texas cities--will be shutting down traffic. Well, a small part of it, actually. Thankfully, only one particular area of Interstate 20 is set to be closed to traffic on Sunday, November 13 between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.
easttexasradio.com
Grand Opening For New Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home
The brand new Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home invites everyone to its Open House next Tuesday, November 15, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The new state of the art facility is on Wildcat Way across from the Sulphur Springs Middle School.
Help the East Texas Food Bank This Friday at Bergfeld Park in Tyler, Texas
A big part of the holidays during my childhood was sitting down to watch the various Charlie Brown specials when they were on TV. First was It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown around Halloween followed A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving in mid November then A Charlie Brown Christmas a few days before opening presents. Even as an "adult" (in quotes because who knows if I'll ever grow up) I will still watch the TV specials. A few years ago, The East Texas Food Bank started an event revolved around A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving to not only bring in some food for the organization but also give the family a free night of fun.
Tigert earns Reserve Grand Champion at Yamboree
On Saturday, Oct. 22, Daingerfield FFA member and high school sophomore Jordan Tigert, traveled to Gilmer to show her breeding beef heifers at the 2022 East Texas Yamboree Breeding Beef Heifer Show. Jordan showed two of her Santa Gertrudis heifers, Strawberry and Gracie Mae, and her Beefmaster heifer, Fancy. Jordan’s Santa Gertrudis heifer, Strawberry, was awarded Reserve Champion Santa Gertrudis Breed. Pictured is Jordan with her Beefmaster heifer, Fancy, and the breeder of her Beefmaster heifer, Brice Ridenour.
POLICE: Missing Longview woman found, taken to local hospital
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department says a woman who went missing Wednesday has been found. According to the LPD, Nhan Le-Do, 57, was located Thursday and was taken to a local hospital. Her vehicle was found abandoned near the 2600 block of Bill Owens Pkwy. Details concerning...
First Tyler Arts Festival to be held Saturday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The first Tyler Arts Festival is going to be held on Saturday. The event is going to be put on by the Downtown Tyler Arts Coalition (DTAC) at the square from 10 a.m.- 4p.m. There will be vendors and performances by musicians. There will also be juggling and live art demonstrations. […]
COMING HOME: Whiskey Myers to headline music festival in East Texas
PALESTINE, Texas — East Texas country music band Whiskey Myers is coming home for a show in 2023. According to the band, they are set to headline their Wiggy Thump Festival on April 15, 2023, in Palestine. Other acts set to perform include Mark Chesnutt, Tanner Usrey and Sarah Hobbs.
