Jacque Vaughn, who played for the Utah Jazz from 1997-2001, was named head coach of the Brooklyn Nets
Warriors vet Andre Iguodala gets brutally honest on relationship drama with Ja Morant, Grizzlies
According to Andre Iguodala, the one thing he’s most proud of in his career is that he has a “good relationship” with every single teammate he’s ever had. The Golden State Warriors veteran dropped this revelation on CJ McCollum’s podcast, and naturally, the New Orleans Pelicans guard had to double-check with Iggy if the same was the case with Ja Morant and his former Memphis Grizzlies teammates.
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Makes Early Exit Vs. Pistons With Injury
Boston Celtics point guard Malcolm Brogdon didn’t return after halftime during Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden. After taking the floor for the first half of play, Brogdon made an early departure with the Celtics quickly announcing right hamstring tightness as the reason for the veteran guard’s exit. The Celtics added that Brogdon wouldn’t return.
Luka Doncic reveals 5-word message to Kristaps Porzingis before Wizards loss
The Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis duo was cut short last season when the Dallas Mavericks traded Porzingis to the Washington Wizards before the NBA’s trade deadline. The two caught up, however before the start of Thursday’s game between the Mavs and the Wizards with Doncic revealing postgame what little tidbit he shared with his old teammate.
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. Memphis won its seventh straight over San Antonio. Dillon Brooks added 13 points and Steven Adams had 19 rebounds and seven points. Brooks […]
Kristaps Porzingis' Updated Injury Status For Mavs-Wizards Game
Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks.
Miami Heat’s Arena to Be Renamed After FTX Goes Bankrupt
The Miami Heat’s arena will be renamed after the crypto exchange that owns the rights spectacularly collapsed this week. FTX cut a $135 million deal with Miami-Dade County for naming rights last year, and a $5.5 million payment comes due in January, ESPN reported. But after a liquidity crisis, the platform went into a death spiral, and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned in disgrace after putting the company into Chapter 11. “The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing," the county and team said. “Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat are immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX. We will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena.”Read it at ESPN
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' 111-115 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans
The Bulls couldn’t execute down the stretch, leading to their seventh loss of the season. They host the Denver Nuggets next.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Sacramento Kings: LeBron James Out, Anthony Davis is Day-To-Day
The Lakers receive a blow in the form of LeBron James's left adductor strain that sidelines him for two games.
NBC Sports
Scalabrine: Jayson Tatum 'should be the favorite' for MVP
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has flirted with NBA MVP candidacy over the last few years. Is this the season he takes that next step?. Entering Friday night, Tatum ranks third among his NBA peers with +600 odds to win the 2022-23 MVP award. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (+225) leads the pack and is followed by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (+260), Tatum, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (+1200), and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (+1200).
CBS Sports
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 11 predictions from proven computer model
Memphis point guard Ja Morant has scored 84 total points over his last three games, and leads the Grizzlies (8-4) at home on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7). Minnesota center Rudy Gobert (health and safety protocols) returned from a two-game absence to finish with 25 points and 11 rebounds against Phoenix on Wednesday, but the Timberwolves have still lost five of their last six games. The Timberwolves are just 1-2 on the road this season, and try to get things back on track against one of the west's top teams to start a four-game road trip.
Brandon Ingram, Pelicans fight off Bulls
Brandon Ingram scored 16 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and Jonas Valanciunas recorded a double-double of 21
