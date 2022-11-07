Read full article on original website
Related
Brazoria County election turnout slightly lower than previous gubernatorial race in 2018
Brazoria County Elections Administrator Susan Cunningham said slightly more people turned out to vote on Election Day in 2022 compared to 2018, but fewer people voted early. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Overall, fewer voters turned out in Brazoria County for this year’s election compared to 2018, but slightly more people voted...
UPDATE: Harris County elections office completes unofficial vote count
Harris County was granted an extension to continue the mail-in ballot count past the statutory deadline, and completed the count at 3:12 p.m. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) After receiving an extension, the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator completed counting all ballots required by state law by 3:12 p.m. Results...
Precinct 2 mobility study includes proposed widening on FM 1488
A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements. Although specific funding sources and construction timelines are unknown for the recommended projects, the study outlines the precinct’s...
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
Harris County elections office receives extension to count mail-in ballots
Harris County was granted an extension to continue the mail-in ballot count past the statutory deadline. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Harris County 133rd Civil District Court granted a request to extend the mail-in ballot counting period for the county as mail-in ballots remained unprocessed. As of 10:48 a.m. on Nov....
UPDATED: Prestage wins ninth term as Fort Bend County Precinct 2 commissioner
With all Fort Bend County polling locations reporting, Grady Prestage wins the Fort Bend County Precinct 2 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) Democrat Grady Prestage has won a ninth term as Fort Bend County Precinct 2 commissioner, according to unofficial results. With all 82 Fort Bend County polling locations reporting, Prestage...
Update: Prestage maintains lead in Fort Bend County Pct. 2 commissioner race
Following early voting, Grady Prestage leads the Fort Bend County Precinct 2 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) Prestage maintains a lead over Wilson with 60% of votes, at 33,755 votes, compared to 40%, or 22,412 votes, following early voting. Posted 9:25 p.m. According to unofficial results, Democrat Grady Prestage leads the...
Update: George maintains narrow lead in Fort Bend County judge race after early voting
George leads the Fort Bend County judge race following early voting. (Adobe Stock) George maintains a narrow lead at 51.25%, or 108,758 votes, in early voting over Nehls' 48.75%, or 103,441 votes. Posted 9:35 p.m. According to unofficial results, incumbent Democrat KP George narrowly leads the election for Fort Bend...
Pearland under strain from budget mistake; Willowbrook area sees revitalization
The city of Pearland is contending with a multimillion-dollar budget mistake. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) On the Nov. 11 episode of the "Houston Breakdown," Community Impact Reporter Daniel Weeks breaks down the budget error that has set Pearland’s general fund back by $10 million. Plus, reporter Emily Lincke discusses recent efforts to revitalize the Willowbrook area of northwest Houston.
Missouri City City Council approves resolution offering support for railroad monitoring grant
With a unanimous vote during its Nov. 7 meeting, Missouri City City Council approved a resolution offering support for a U.S. Department of Transportation grant applied for by the city of Sugar Land that would advance railroad monitoring for several cities along Hwy. 90, including Missouri City. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact)
UPDATE: Unofficial results show Katy ISD tax rate election opposition, all counties reporting
Katy ISD urged voters to retain the tax rate in the voter approval tax rate election on Nov. 8. Voters have spoken, and early results show more ballots in opposition of sustaining the tax rate. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Unofficial results from all three counties show most ballots were cast in...
fox26houston.com
Harris County fails to get all ballots counted after 2022 midterm election
For the second time this year, Harris County has failed to get all of the ballots counted in 24 hours after election. FOX 26's political reporter Greg Groogan explains more.
McCoy leads in Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race following early voting
Early voting results show McCoy is ahead in the Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner race. (Adobe Stock) According to unofficial results, Democrat Dexter L. McCoy leads the election for Fort Bend County Precinct 4 commissioner with 55%, or 19,318, of early votes to Republican Ray Aguilar's 45%, or 15,786 votes.
Democrats build majority on Harris County Commissioners Court
While Republicans maintained control of statewide offices on Election Day, Harris County Commissioners Court is now decidedly blue. Driving the news: Democrats on the ballot for Commissioners Court swept their races, giving them a 4-1 majority. Lesley Briones unseated incumbent Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle with 51.6% of the vote.
UPDATE: KP George wins another term as Fort Bend County judge
George wins another term as Fort Bend County judge. (Adobe Stock) Democrat incumbent KP George will serve another term as Fort Bend County judge with a narrow victory over Republican challenger Trever Nehls. Final unofficial voting results show George received 51.6% of the vote, or 126,828, to Nehls's 48.4%, or 119,082, with all 82 Fort Bend County polling locations reporting.
Lina Hidalgo holds slight early lead in Harris County judge race with Election Day results still to come
Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is facing Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has a 10,068-vote advantage over Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer, according to unofficial early voting results released just before 8 p.m. by the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator.
hellowoodlands.com
Court orders extended hours until 8 p.m. in Harris County, Montgomery County polls closed
On the evening of Tuesday, November 8, 2022, The Woodlands Township shared at 7:13 p.m. that, “Election Day voting for The Woodlands Township Board of Directors has closed as of 7 p.m. in Montgomery County. Please note, Harris County has announced that polls will now be open until 8 p.m. due to a court order.”
Teachers in Katy and Fort Bend ISD may not see salary increase after tax proposition failed at polls
Katy ISD leaders admitted to parents that asking for a 4.7-cent tax rate was a big ask. Now, one of the districts faces what they estimate to be $47 million in cuts.
UPDATE: 2 League City City Council winners determined; third race heads to runoff
With all Galveston County and nearly all Harris County voting centers reporting, two League City City Council race winners have been determined. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tommy Cones has previous City Council experience, serving two separate stints on League City City Council totaling about nine years starting in 1999, he said.
UPDATE: Lina Hidalgo holds edge in Harris County judge race with 99% of voting precinct results reported
Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is facing Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo appears to have held off the Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer, leading by 15,311 votes with 774 out of 782 Election Day voting centers counted as of the most recent 5 a.m. elections office report.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0