Brazoria County, TX

Precinct 2 mobility study includes proposed widening on FM 1488

A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements. Although specific funding sources and construction timelines are unknown for the recommended projects, the study outlines the precinct’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Pearland under strain from budget mistake; Willowbrook area sees revitalization

The city of Pearland is contending with a multimillion-dollar budget mistake. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) On the Nov. 11 episode of the "Houston Breakdown," Community Impact Reporter Daniel Weeks breaks down the budget error that has set Pearland’s general fund back by $10 million. Plus, reporter Emily Lincke discusses recent efforts to revitalize the Willowbrook area of northwest Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

Democrats build majority on Harris County Commissioners Court

While Republicans maintained control of statewide offices on Election Day, Harris County Commissioners Court is now decidedly blue. Driving the news: Democrats on the ballot for Commissioners Court swept their races, giving them a 4-1 majority. Lesley Briones unseated incumbent Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle with 51.6% of the vote.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
UPDATE: KP George wins another term as Fort Bend County judge

George wins another term as Fort Bend County judge. (Adobe Stock) Democrat incumbent KP George will serve another term as Fort Bend County judge with a narrow victory over Republican challenger Trever Nehls. Final unofficial voting results show George received 51.6% of the vote, or 126,828, to Nehls's 48.4%, or 119,082, with all 82 Fort Bend County polling locations reporting.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Lina Hidalgo holds slight early lead in Harris County judge race with Election Day results still to come

Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is facing Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has a 10,068-vote advantage over Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer, according to unofficial early voting results released just before 8 p.m. by the Harris County Office of the Elections Administrator.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
UPDATE: Lina Hidalgo holds edge in Harris County judge race with 99% of voting precinct results reported

Incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is facing Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo appears to have held off the Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer, leading by 15,311 votes with 774 out of 782 Election Day voting centers counted as of the most recent 5 a.m. elections office report.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston, TX
