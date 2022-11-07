Read full article on original website
Newly Installed Display Lights Up The Night On Jamestown’s Waterfront
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A project to turn what otherwise could be an overlooked infrastructure element into a vibrant nighttime display is complete. Newly installed light displays are now in place at several landmarks around Jamestown’s waterfront. While officials have been testing the feature over the...
City Christmas Tree Harvested In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The City of Jamestown harvested this year’s Christmas tree on Tuesday, installing the towering spruce at city hall. As part of an annual tradition, this year’s 50 foot tall Norway Spruce was donated by New Hope Community Church located at 40 City View Avenue, just across the street from Bergman Park in Jamestown.
Massive Fire Destroyed Restaurant In Western New York
A late night massive fire broke out on Wednesday and ended up destroying a restaurant in Western New York. According to Facebook, a fire broke out at Gram's Pierogies House on Main Street in Angola. Several departments responded to the fire. They included Lake Erie beach, Eden, Silver Creek, brant, Seneca Nation, Langford, and Hamburg.
Late Season Brush Fires Keep Crews Busy In Chautauqua County
CARROLL, NY (WNY News Now) – Around a half-a-dozen late season brush fires kept first responders in Chautauqua County busy. From the Town of Hanover, to Sherman, to Frewsburg crews had their hands full on Thursday afternoon. The first fire broke out around 1 p.m. off of Bragg Road...
Plans For Two Emergency Homeless Shelters Coming Together in Jamestown
Plans for two emergency homeless shelters that will have a total of 30 beds are coming together in the City of Jamestown. Mayor Eddie Sundquist said a third round of meetings on homelessness in the city took place Thursday between community groups, faith based groups, resource providers and medical providers.
Project To Illuminate Jamestown’s Cityscape Is Complete
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A project to illuminate Jamestown’s cityscape is complete. Mayor Eddie Sundquist is hosting a “flip the switch” celebration to cap off the Riverwalk Illumination Project. This effort installed multi-colored at several notable locations across town, including at Jamestown City Hall.
Cleanup of Elm Street Exit Homeless Camp
There was a clean-up detail of a homeless camp located along the Elm Street exit off SR 219 in Bradford this morning. Penn Dot, City DPW, and City of Bradford Police Department were present with equipment to make the cleanup easier. Parks Department Foreman Tom Shay commented on the importance...
Write a Letter to Santa and Win
Families can win a $300 gift card from Clayton's Toys. Christmas is coming, and we all know the big guy is getting ready to bring presents to all the kids in Western New York. The thing is, Santa Claus needs to know what kids want for Christmas, and there's no better way to tell him than by stopping by Clayton's Toys.
Jamestown Dispensary Wrong Address
And Police Chief confirm the correct addresses were 212 Fairmount Avenue and 25 north Main Street, which are home to C-H-Q Mart. We apologize for any confusion.
Issues with garbage pick-up in the City of Buffalo
Marion Mann, who lives in South Buffalo, contacted 7 News because her garbage hasn't been picked up for around three days. She said she's beginning to worry about getting fined and rats.
Jamestown Lawmakers Discuss Demolition Costs
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those with Jamestown City Council are still figuring out what to do with their dwindling ARPA funding. Now, officials are considering allocating some money to demolish dilapidated and condemned buildings. Through a resolution allocating one million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds,...
PHOTOS: Crews fight ‘major forest fire’ in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Several fire departments from multiple counties fought what was described as a “major forest fire” in Elk County. On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 3:30 p.m. fire crews were called to help control and put out the wildfire along Winslow Hill in Benezette. One person was reportedly sent to the hospital […]
This Is the Snowiest Town in Pennsylvania
Erie is a city on the south shore of Lake Erie and the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania. Erie is the fifth largest city in Pennsylvania and the largest city in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The estimated population was 93,928 in 2021.
Changes coming to electronic recycling in New York State
Changes are coming for the way people recycle their old electronics in New York State come Jan. 1, 2023. Read more about the upcoming changes here:
Family Of Deceased Jamestown Man Seeks Closure, Answers In Death
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown family is pleading for the public’s help, as they try to figure out what happened to their loved one, who was found deceased in Downtown Jamestown last month. A passerby discovered 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr’s remains in downtown Jamestown back...
Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Route 322 on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, on U.S. Route 322, near Astral Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
Flood Warning Issued for Parts of Chautauqua County Until 2:30 AM
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a flood warning for portions of Chautauqua County, all of Cattaraugus County, and part of southern Erie County until 2:30 AM Saturday. Forecasters say flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations caused by excessive rainfall is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow-moving or standing water.
Free Veterans Day 2022 deals across Western New York
On Veterans Day, local businesses across Western New York give free gifts and discounts to Veterans to show their appreciation.
Business owner asks Jamestown officials to fix error misidentifying his shop
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A local business owner is asking Jamestown officials to clarify information they released regarding two illegal cannabis dispensaries in the city. A release issued on Monday, erroneously identified a comic book store as one of the businesses alleged to be selling the contra-ban. 2 On Your...
Severe Flooding Possible Today Across New York State
The rain is here and it looks like a lot of rain is coming all at once. New York is bracing for what former Hurricane Nicole is bringing to the Empire State. With heavy winds and lots of rain, flooding issues could happen all across the state. According to the...
