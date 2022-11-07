ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Newly Installed Display Lights Up The Night On Jamestown’s Waterfront

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A project to turn what otherwise could be an overlooked infrastructure element into a vibrant nighttime display is complete. Newly installed light displays are now in place at several landmarks around Jamestown’s waterfront. While officials have been testing the feature over the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

City Christmas Tree Harvested In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The City of Jamestown harvested this year’s Christmas tree on Tuesday, installing the towering spruce at city hall. As part of an annual tradition, this year’s 50 foot tall Norway Spruce was donated by New Hope Community Church located at 40 City View Avenue, just across the street from Bergman Park in Jamestown.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Fire Destroyed Restaurant In Western New York

A late night massive fire broke out on Wednesday and ended up destroying a restaurant in Western New York. According to Facebook, a fire broke out at Gram's Pierogies House on Main Street in Angola. Several departments responded to the fire. They included Lake Erie beach, Eden, Silver Creek, brant, Seneca Nation, Langford, and Hamburg.
ANGOLA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Late Season Brush Fires Keep Crews Busy In Chautauqua County

CARROLL, NY (WNY News Now) – Around a half-a-dozen late season brush fires kept first responders in Chautauqua County busy. From the Town of Hanover, to Sherman, to Frewsburg crews had their hands full on Thursday afternoon. The first fire broke out around 1 p.m. off of Bragg Road...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wrfalp.com

Plans For Two Emergency Homeless Shelters Coming Together in Jamestown

Plans for two emergency homeless shelters that will have a total of 30 beds are coming together in the City of Jamestown. Mayor Eddie Sundquist said a third round of meetings on homelessness in the city took place Thursday between community groups, faith based groups, resource providers and medical providers.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Project To Illuminate Jamestown’s Cityscape Is Complete

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A project to illuminate Jamestown’s cityscape is complete. Mayor Eddie Sundquist is hosting a “flip the switch” celebration to cap off the Riverwalk Illumination Project. This effort installed multi-colored at several notable locations across town, including at Jamestown City Hall.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Cleanup of Elm Street Exit Homeless Camp

There was a clean-up detail of a homeless camp located along the Elm Street exit off SR 219 in Bradford this morning. Penn Dot, City DPW, and City of Bradford Police Department were present with equipment to make the cleanup easier. Parks Department Foreman Tom Shay commented on the importance...
BRADFORD, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Write a Letter to Santa and Win

Families can win a $300 gift card from Clayton's Toys. Christmas is coming, and we all know the big guy is getting ready to bring presents to all the kids in Western New York. The thing is, Santa Claus needs to know what kids want for Christmas, and there's no better way to tell him than by stopping by Clayton's Toys.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Lawmakers Discuss Demolition Costs

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those with Jamestown City Council are still figuring out what to do with their dwindling ARPA funding. Now, officials are considering allocating some money to demolish dilapidated and condemned buildings. Through a resolution allocating one million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WTAJ

PHOTOS: Crews fight ‘major forest fire’ in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Several fire departments from multiple counties fought what was described as a “major forest fire” in Elk County. On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 3:30 p.m. fire crews were called to help control and put out the wildfire along Winslow Hill in Benezette. One person was reportedly sent to the hospital […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Pennsylvania

Erie is a city on the south shore of Lake Erie and the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania. Erie is the fifth largest city in Pennsylvania and the largest city in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The estimated population was 93,928 in 2021.
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Family Of Deceased Jamestown Man Seeks Closure, Answers In Death

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown family is pleading for the public’s help, as they try to figure out what happened to their loved one, who was found deceased in Downtown Jamestown last month. A passerby discovered 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr’s remains in downtown Jamestown back...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Route 322 on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, on U.S. Route 322, near Astral Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Flood Warning Issued for Parts of Chautauqua County Until 2:30 AM

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a flood warning for portions of Chautauqua County, all of Cattaraugus County, and part of southern Erie County until 2:30 AM Saturday. Forecasters say flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations caused by excessive rainfall is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow-moving or standing water.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

