ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

National Park Service issues unusual—but fun—warning about a toad

By David Strege
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x7vvr_0j1u5Sms00

In what could be termed a humorous, late-night, “ribbiting” post, the National Park Service issued a warning about the Sonoran desert toad that should go without saying: don’t lick this toad.

Which begs the question: Would anyone consider licking any toad?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqeP5_0j1u5Sms00

One night last week, the NPS posted a photo of the Sonoran desert toad captured by a motion sensor camera at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona. The NPS took the occasion to describe the toad, which is also known as the Colorado River toad—one of the largest toads found in North America, measuring nearly 7 inches.

“What sound does it make?” the post reads. “Its call has been described as a ‘weak, low-pitched toot, lasting less than a second.’

Also on FTW Outdoors: No shortage of stupidity when humans meet elk (video)

“These toads have prominent parotoid glands that secrete a potent toxin. It can make you sick if you handle the frog or get the poison in your mouth. As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking. Thank you.”

Like the NPS, readers had fun with their responses, with some giving examples of their experiences with the toad, some issuing their own warning, and others praising the humor of the park’s writer, adding their own “toot” in some cases. (Click on NPS to read the entire post.)

A few examples:

“You might as well call a hearse because I’m about to pet that thing.”

“Don’t lick the toads? There goes my weekend plans.”

“The fact that people need to be reminded not to lick things found in national parks is disturbing.”

“So licking one would make me…croak? I’ll hop right [to] that!”

“But I thought that kissing toads turned them into princes!! Oh, wait. That is frogs. Never mind!”

“NPS really bringing the high-quality content required for this age. Hats off to you. Toot.”

“I followed because I love national parks, but I stay for you. You, the writer of the most hilarious national park posts I’ve ever seen. Keep them coming. I actually learn something every time.”

“Thank you for making nature so relatable and FUN!”

“PSA: Dogs love them. They are absolutely poisonous to them. Go out with your dog at night to keep them from munching on something deadly.”

“When I first moved to Arizona, during our first monsoon season was the first time I ever heard one. I legit thought there was a dying duck somewhere. It was 10pm and my son and I ran around the neighborhood with flashlights looking for an injured duck.”

“I am ribbit-ted by this photo and this toad-ally fun and educational post.”

Photos courtesy of Wikipedia Commons.

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image

If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
ALBANY, LA
Outsider.com

Montana Hunter Escapes Death Using Two Guns Against Charging Grizzly Bear

A Montana bird hunter managed to escape death by using two guns against a grizzly bear that was charging at them. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the hunter, who is originally from Washington, was hunting for upland game birds on Tuesday (October 11th) with his wife and dogs in a creek bottom east of Choteau when the encounter with the grizzly bear occurred.
CHOTEAU, MT
sciencealert.com

85 Years After It Was Abandoned, Explorers Find a Historic Cache of Camera Gear

In 1937, legendary aerial photographer and cartographer Bradford Washburn abandoned hundreds of pounds of camera gear, surveying equipment, and supplies when he ran into bad weather while exploring Canada's frigid Yukon region. In August, 85 years later, a team of scientists and professional mountain explorers discovered the long-lost historic cache...
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?

Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Scuba diver rescued by women in mermaid costumes off California coast

A scuba diver in distress was rescued by a group of women dressed as mermaids in Catalina Island off the coast of California.Javier Claramunt was diving with his father and a friend, Pablo Avila, when Mr Avila lost consciousness, reportedly suffering an air embolism.Women training in an advanced PADI mermaid rescue course nearby came to the rescue after they spotted he was in trouble.The group removed Mr Avila’s gear and gave him mouth to mouth before taking him to paramedics.After several hours of treatment, he regained consciousness.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Moment scientist nearly dives into tiger shark’s open mouthMaurice Hastings: US man in prison for 38 years freed by new DNA evidenceWoman smashes windows of California home with pickaxe
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy