What to know about the outstanding votes in Nevada and Arizona
The razor-thin elections for Nevada’s Senate seat and Arizona’s governorship have yet to be called on Saturday as counties in both states work to whittle down the tens of thousands of ballots that still need to be counted. Democrat Katie Hobbs leads Republican Kari Lake by about 31,000...
Republican candidate for Oregon governor Drazan concedes
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Oregon governor, Christine Drazan, has conceded that she lost the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. Drazan said the math shows that, even with ballots remaining to be counted, she cannot win. She pointed out that Kotek has won less than 50% of the vote, with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson taking a share, and said it’s a sign that moderation is called for. Drazan said in a statement that she had spoken with Kotek and “hope for the best for our state as she steps into this role.”
Why AP called the Oregon governor race for Tina Kotek
WASHINGTON (AP) — There were no signs that Republican Christina Drazan was improving on vote totals that would have enabled her to overtake Democrat Tina Kotek in the Oregon governor’s race. That’s what led the AP to call the race Thursday night for Kotek over Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. Kotek joins Gov.-elect Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the nation’s first openly lesbian elected governors. Oregon hasn’t had a Republican governor since the 1980s and is typically reliably Democratic in statewide contests. But this year’s race had Republicans hopeful and Democrats worried enough that President Joe Biden campaigned for Kotek in the closing weeks.
Kansas board recommends ending Native American mascots
The Kansas State Board of Education is recommending that school districts end the use of Native America mascots and branding. The board approved a motion Thursday that asked districts with Native American mascots to retire them as soon as possible, but no longer than in three to five years. Board members stressed that it is only a recommendation and the decision will be left to local districts. They said the motion was designed to encourage local districts to discuss how the mascots negatively affect Native American students. The vote follows a recommendation from an advisory group that included representatives from the four federally recognized tribes in Kansas.
Michigan Democrats make historic picks to lead Legislature
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democrats are ushering in a new era of legislative leadership by selecting Winnie Brinks as the Senate’s first female majority leader and Joe Tate as the first Black House speaker. The party won control of the Senate and House in Tuesday’s midterms. With Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer being elected for another four-year term it will be the first time since 1983 that the party controls all levels of power at the Capitol. Brinks told reporters Thursday that Democrats have “40 years of pent-up policy” and that they want to focus on the economy, education and further increasing reproductive rights in the state.
Utility backs solar farm atop capped Kentucky coal ash pit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The nation’s largest public utility is proposing a $216 million solar farm project in Kentucky atop a capped coal ash storage pit at a coal-fired power plant. The federal Tennessee Valley Authority voted Thursday to advance the initiative at Shawnee Fossil Plant in Paducah. The utility says it’s a first-of-its-kind pilot project that would convert land used as a waste heap for the byproduct of burning coal for power into a solar farm that would help produce 100 megawatts. Officials say the model could ultimately be used at the utility’s other closed coal ash sites. Still, environmental advocates note that TVA is falling short of the goal by President Joe Biden’s administration for a carbon-pollution-free energy sector by 2035.
Anderson concedes in Washington secretary of state race
Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson has conceded defeat to Steve Hobbs in a tight race for Washington secretary of state. Anderson said Thursday she knew her bid to be the first nonpartisan secretary of state would be tough. She says voters deserved to have the choice of an experienced elections administrator — without party strings attached. She says that while many voters made that choice, it wasn’t quite enough. Anderson has trailed Hobbs in votes since Tuesday night. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race. Democrat Steve Hobbs was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman, who took a job in the Biden administration.
Wyoming Democrats get drubbed – again – but not giving up
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Democrats in Wyoming have suffered another dismal election despite their party’s respectable performance in the midterms nationwide. Democrats didn’t even field candidates for three of Wyoming’s six statewide races and lost badly in the other three, the contests for U.S. House, governor and superintendent of public instruction. Democrats also lost two of their nine seats in the Wyoming Legislature, pushing their share of the statehouse under 8%. Democratic winners in the state included Aaron Appelhans, who won 52% of the vote to become Wyoming’s first elected Black sheriff. Appelhans credits knocking on doors and help from volunteers for the win.
