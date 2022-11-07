Read full article on original website
Related
30+ Photos of The Most Expensive House Currently For Sale in Texas
Living in the lap of luxury isn't something that is exclusive to states like California and New York. There are some stunning and very pricy mansions here in Texas that will absolutely blow your mind. For example, this is currently the most expensive home for sale in Texas. Keep scrolling to see inside and learn a bit more about the property.
Texans- Why Are We The Worst At Forgetting Things In an Uber?
According to the Uber Lost & Found Index, Texans are some of the worst about losing their stuff in an Uber. What is going on?. Austin. Austin is the major offender, coming in as the #1 most forgetful-of-their-things city in all of America, and it's their second year in a row claiming this honor. Coming in at #3 is Houston and #5 is Dallas, making Texas the only state to have more than one city in the top 10.
It’s Election Day, Here’s What You Need To Know
It's Election Day and across Lubbock, the State of Texas, and the United States, millions will be casting their votes for candidates they want representing them. Early voting was down across Texas including here in Lubbock County, but many are expecting a surge of voters today, but numbers could still come out lower than the 2018 Election that featured a battle for the U.S. Senate in Texas between Senator Ted Cruz and challenger Beto O'Rourke.
West Texas National Park Named One Of The Best Places To Visit In 2023
Big Bend National Park made National Geographic's list of the best destinations to visit in 2023. According to the National Park Service, Big Bend is "one of the most popular vacation destinations in the state of Texas" and is visited by roughly half a million people each year. The breathtaking landscape offers hiking, fishing, backpacking, stargazing, scenic drives, river floats, and just about everything your little heart desires when it comes to a great Texas camping trip. It even has hot springs! Count me in!
