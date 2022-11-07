Read full article on original website
How Rich Are Tucker Carlson, Rachel Maddow, Anderson Cooper and the Biggest Cable News Hosts?
Network ratings plummeted more than 30% for the major cable news networks in 2021, but being a cable news network host is still a lucrative job. Looking at the 25 most-watched cable news shows from...
Fox News anchor pushes back on Kari Lake attacking the press
Fox News anchor John Roberts questioned Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s pointed attack on the press on Election Day. Lake tore into the media writ large during a press gaggle Tuesday after a journalist asked her if she’d serve a full term if elected amid speculation of loftier political goals in 2024.
“Not even Clarence Thomas”: Trump judge Aileen Cannon “humiliated” after Supreme Court rebuke
Reacting to the Supreme Court wanting nothing to do with Donald Trump's latest appeal while he is under investigation on multiple fronts, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the rebuke not only was a shot back at the former president but also a major rebuke of Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon. On Thursday...
Donald Trump Jr’s Fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle Rips Nancy Pelosi Over Alleged Plastic Surgery
Donald Trump Jr’s fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle attacked Nancy Pelosi in a sit-down interview where she said the Congresswoman was lying to the American people, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Tuesday, Guilfoyle appeared on Rob Schmitt Tonight on Newsmax where she railed about a variety of topics. At one point,...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Is CNN Anchor Dana Bash Married? Details on the Journalist's Family Life
Many of us know Dana Bash to be the chief political correspondent on CNN. Dana also serves as the co-anchor of the Sunday morning news show, State of the Union, with co-anchor Jake Tapper. While Dana has been in the public eye for quite some time, the correspondent has done...
Chris Wallace Ratings Plummet As CNN Staffers Are Warned Of 'Unsettling' Changes
Chris Wallace's new show on CNN isn't bringing in the viewership that network execs may hope for, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sunday's show brought in the lowest ratings yet, according to Nielsen Media Research. Furthermore, stats revealed that his show has also driven down the time slot for CNN over 20...
Chelsea Clinton Calls For Tucker Carlson & ‘White Men’ To Be Held Accountable For Antisemitism After Kanye
Chelsea Clinton called for even more accountability for “white men” sharing antisemitic remarks after Kanye West was dropped from a number of partnerships during an interview on The View on Friday, October 28. The former first daughter specifically accused right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson of spreading antisemitism, when asked about her reaction to the rapper’s recent comments.
Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth
The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
Jimmy Kimmel Has Blunt Advice For Donald Trump And Marjorie Taylor Greene
The late-night host says there's really only one thing the two should be doing together.
NBC News Pulls Report On Paul Pelosi For Not Meeting Network’s Reporting Standards
UPDATED, with additional details of network decision: NBC News retracted a report on Today that aired on Friday about Paul Pelosi, explaining that it did not meet the network’s journalistic standards. “The piece should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards,” the network said in a statement that was posted to the Today website after it was removed. The segment was on Pelosi’s return home from the hospital after he was struck with a hammer by an assailant in his home last week. According to court documents, the suspect, David DePape, told police that he was on...
Rachel Maddow was panned for praising Tucker Carlson. Now she has a different take
Rachel Maddow’s effusive praise of Tucker Carlson for a Vanity Fair article in August stunned many fans and observers of the longtime MSNBC cable host and heroine of liberal media.When she was asked again last week by New York Times podcast host Ezra Klein about the Fox News host’s transformation from bowtie-wearing “party boy libertarian” to white nationalist, conspiracy theorist, Ms Maddow offered a slightly different take. “I don’t think he has shifted over the years,” she said. “I mean, I think he’s gotten older and I think people change as they get older in terms of their inclinations,” she...
Bill Maher lists "24 things you don't know about Marjorie Taylor Greene" during "Real Time"
During a segment of Friday's "Real Time With Bill Maher," viewers are prepped for the upcoming midterm elections with a run-down of "24 things you don't know about Marjorie Taylor Greene." "One of the people I love to listen to on Twitter is Marjorie Taylor Greene," says Maher prior to...
Roger Stone Says Jared Kushner Has an IQ of 70, Calls Ivanka Trump an ‘Abortionist Bitch’ in New Footage (Video)
Stone, a shadowy, 70-year-old conservative operative who dresses and often behaves like a cartoonish super-villain, was recorded exploding (at who, nobody knows for sure) after learning that he wouldn’t receive a pardon in the post-Jan. 6 madness. (Trump had already pardoned him once before, shortly before he was set to service a prison sentence.) The Daily Beast obtained the footage, which is from an upcoming documentary. Stone can be seen in the back of a car, screaming into a cell phone.
Reporter Fired for Questioning Network's Decision to Air Trump Rally
NewsNation, the cable news network ran by Nexstar, has fired Paul Gerke, a New York-based journalist after he questioned the network's "mission" after it broadcast a Donald Trump rally uninterrupted.
Anderson Cooper reacts to decades-old CNN clip of his mother discussing loss
CNN's Christiane Amanpour speaks with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper about why he started his new podcast "All There Is with Anderson Cooper" and shares a moment of his late mother Gloria Vanderbilt speaking about grief and loss on CNN in 1996.
NBC's Andrea Mitchell Is Married to This Veteran Economist
Revered journalist, anchor, and commentator Andrea Mitchell has had a long career spanning radio and television. Over the years, Andrea has worked for KYW radio and KYW-TV and has blossomed into a veteran correspondent with NBC and MSNBC. In fact, Andrea has been the Chief Foreign Affairs correspondent for NBC since 1994.
Stephen Colbert Goes Balls-In With Graphic Description Of Kevin McCarthy
The "Late Show" host hits below the belt when it comes to McCarthy's fealty to Trump.
George Stephanopoulos Sidelined as His Rival Takes Over ABC’s Election Night
As ABC News covers the highly consequential 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday evening, its live desk will feature a notable absence: George Stephanopoulos.ABC’s top political anchor and host of both Good Morning America and This Week will not spearhead or be involved in the broadcast network’s night-of coverage after leading it in both 2018 and 2020, a press release indicated last week. Election night coverage will instead be led by World News Tonight anchor David Muir.The change has left some ABC News staffers baffled, with several noting to The Daily Beast how Stephanopoulos, a former Clinton White House senior adviser...
Jimmy Kimmel Taunts 'Biggest Loser' Trump With Blistering Post-Election Supercut
As Jimmy Kimmel noted on Wednesday night, the Republican red wave has failed to materialize as the GOP is now expected to make only modest gains at best as a result of this week’s midterm elections. And he knows just whom to blame: Donald Trump. “The prevailing wisdom among...
