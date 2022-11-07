ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 4

Related
The Hill

Fox News anchor pushes back on Kari Lake attacking the press

Fox News anchor John Roberts questioned Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s pointed attack on the press on Election Day. Lake tore into the media writ large during a press gaggle Tuesday after a journalist asked her if she’d serve a full term if elected amid speculation of loftier political goals in 2024.
ARIZONA STATE
msn.com

Chris Wallace Ratings Plummet As CNN Staffers Are Warned Of 'Unsettling' Changes

Chris Wallace's new show on CNN isn't bringing in the viewership that network execs may hope for, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sunday's show brought in the lowest ratings yet, according to Nielsen Media Research. Furthermore, stats revealed that his show has also driven down the time slot for CNN over 20...
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Clinton Calls For Tucker Carlson & ‘White Men’ To Be Held Accountable For Antisemitism After Kanye

Chelsea Clinton called for even more accountability for “white men” sharing antisemitic remarks after Kanye West was dropped from a number of partnerships during an interview on The View on Friday, October 28. The former first daughter specifically accused right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson of spreading antisemitism, when asked about her reaction to the rapper’s recent comments.
Popculture

Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth

The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
Deadline

NBC News Pulls Report On Paul Pelosi For Not Meeting Network’s Reporting Standards

UPDATED, with additional details of network decision: NBC News retracted a report on Today that aired on Friday about Paul Pelosi, explaining that it did not meet the network’s journalistic standards. “The piece should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards,” the network said in a statement that was posted to the Today website after it was removed. The segment was on Pelosi’s return home from the hospital after he was struck with a hammer by an assailant in his home last week. According to court documents, the suspect, David DePape, told police that he was on...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Rachel Maddow was panned for praising Tucker Carlson. Now she has a different take

Rachel Maddow’s effusive praise of Tucker Carlson for a Vanity Fair article in August stunned many fans and observers of the longtime MSNBC cable host and heroine of liberal media.When she was asked again last week by New York Times podcast host Ezra Klein about the Fox News host’s transformation from bowtie-wearing “party boy libertarian” to white nationalist, conspiracy theorist, Ms Maddow offered a slightly different take. “I don’t think he has shifted over the years,” she said. “I mean, I think he’s gotten older and I think people change as they get older in terms of their inclinations,” she...
TheWrap

Roger Stone Says Jared Kushner Has an IQ of 70, Calls Ivanka Trump an ‘Abortionist Bitch’ in New Footage (Video)

Stone, a shadowy, 70-year-old conservative operative who dresses and often behaves like a cartoonish super-villain, was recorded exploding (at who, nobody knows for sure) after learning that he wouldn’t receive a pardon in the post-Jan. 6 madness. (Trump had already pardoned him once before, shortly before he was set to service a prison sentence.) The Daily Beast obtained the footage, which is from an upcoming documentary. Stone can be seen in the back of a car, screaming into a cell phone.
FLORIDA STATE
Distractify

NBC's Andrea Mitchell Is Married to This Veteran Economist

Revered journalist, anchor, and commentator Andrea Mitchell has had a long career spanning radio and television. Over the years, Andrea has worked for KYW radio and KYW-TV and has blossomed into a veteran correspondent with NBC and MSNBC. In fact, Andrea has been the Chief Foreign Affairs correspondent for NBC since 1994.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

George Stephanopoulos Sidelined as His Rival Takes Over ABC’s Election Night

As ABC News covers the highly consequential 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday evening, its live desk will feature a notable absence: George Stephanopoulos.ABC’s top political anchor and host of both Good Morning America and This Week will not spearhead or be involved in the broadcast network’s night-of coverage after leading it in both 2018 and 2020, a press release indicated last week. Election night coverage will instead be led by World News Tonight anchor David Muir.The change has left some ABC News staffers baffled, with several noting to The Daily Beast how Stephanopoulos, a former Clinton White House senior adviser...

Comments / 0

Community Policy