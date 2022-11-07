PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Toussaint scored 18 points, Erik Stevenson added 16 and West Virginia beat Pittsburgh 81-56 in the Backyard Brawl on Friday night. West Virginia (2-0) won its sixth straight over Pittsburgh (1-1), the longest streak in the series between the schools 75 miles apart since the Mountaineers won nine consecutive times from 1964 to 1968, when the teams met twice a season. Pittsburgh went nearly five minutes without a field goal, allowing the Mountaineers to extend a nine-point halftime lead. Stevenson made three baskets in about a two-minute stretch to put West Virginia ahead 56-40 with 14:55 left in the game. Nelly Cummings, playing with four fouls, hit a pair of baskets 33 seconds apart to cut the deficit to 59-49 with 9:02 left, but Pittsburgh got no closer.

