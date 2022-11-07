The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their updated injury report for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, and there’s both good news and bad news for the Bucs. Bad news first: Three of the five Bucs who missed practice Wednesday did so again on Thursday. Wide receiver Russell Gage, guard Luke Goedeke, and linebacker J.J. Russell all missed practice for the second straight day, while guard Nick Leverett was out Thursday with an illness.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO