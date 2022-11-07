Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady looked more like his all-time great self during the final drive of Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams. With 44 seconds, no timeouts and 60 yards to the end zone, Brady led the Bucs on a six-play, game-winning touchdown drive — snapping the team's previous three-game losing streak.
It’s GAME DAY at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux – Come watch Bucs football all season long!. WHEN: Sunday, November 13, 2022 | WHERE: Allianz Arena – Home of FC Bayern Munich | KICKOFF: 9:30 a.m. ET | TV: NFL Network. PLAY-BY-PLAY: Rich Eisen |ANALYSTS: Michael Irvin, Steve...
Bucs injury reports are presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa features award-winning gaming and dining, the luxurious Rock Spa & Salon, three pools and some of the greatest pieces of Hard Rock music memorabilia. Discover your rhythm at Central Florida’s premier entertainment destination, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, where anybody can win!
The Minnesota Vikings are getting ready to face the Buffalo Bills in New York on Sunday afternoon. The game could be marred by injuries as Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his status up in the air. For the Vikings, they had four players on their first injury report with only...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on their way to Germany for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena. Not everyone will make the trip. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, wide receiver Russell Gage, linebacker J.J. Russell, and guard Luke Goedeke are not traveling with the team. The...
The Bucs will be making a trek to Munich, Germany this Sunday to face the Seattle Seahawks, but their goal remains the same: being consistent while containing the opposing team’s playmakers. Perhaps the most surprising playmaker for the Seahawks is their quarterback, Geno Smith. Coming into this season, many...
SR’s Fab 5 is a collection of reporting and analysis on the Bucs from yours truly, Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds. Here are four things that caught my attention this week, plus some random tidbits in my Buc Shots section at the end. Enjoy!. SR’s Fab 5 is presented...
The final injury reports are in for both the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills and we have gotten some clarity on both sides. The Vikings saw their injury report cut in half while the Bills cleared up by quite a bit more. The biggest question mark in Josh Allen...
Injuries and underwhelming performances have limited the Bucs when it comes to finding a true third option in the passing game through the first nine games of the season. When the Bucs throw the ball, it’s been a lot of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin with the production and that’s about it.
The Seahawks have wrapped up their final practice of the week and are ready to take on the Buccaneers early Sunday morning. They’re heading into this matchup relatively healthy, with only one minor player having been ruled out and another listed as questionable. Meanwhile, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Darrell Taylor are all expected to play.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their updated injury report for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, and there’s both good news and bad news for the Bucs. Bad news first: Three of the five Bucs who missed practice Wednesday did so again on Thursday. Wide receiver Russell Gage, guard Luke Goedeke, and linebacker J.J. Russell all missed practice for the second straight day, while guard Nick Leverett was out Thursday with an illness.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs, ankle) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 10's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Evans continues to deal with an ankle injury that he played through in Week 9 but is also now dealing with a rib injury. Evans has a history of playing through injuries, so barring a setback he appears to be on the right track for Sunday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
The Arizona Cardinals have released their game statuses for Sunday's Week 10 meeting with the Los Angeles Rams, and two players have already been ruled out. Max Garcia and Rodney Hudson will not be of service for Arizona, as both did not practice in any capacity this week. Questions around...
