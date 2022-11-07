Read full article on original website
PGA Tour: Tony Finau, Alex Noren part of four-way tie for early lead at Houston Open
Finau birdied five of his last eight holes to post an opening-round 65 at Memorial Park Golf Course, leaving him on five under alongside Noren, Aaron Wise and Tyson Alexander. Alexander was bogey-free for the day with one hole to complete when play was called at 5:36 p.m. CT (11.36pm GMT) due to fading light, with the American one of 13 players who will return on Friday to complete their opening rounds.
Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari named playing captains for inaugural Hero Cup
Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will oversee the event in Abu Dhabi from January 13-15, with two 10-man teams competing in foursomes, fourballs and singles and all 20 players taking part in each session. Fleetwood and Molinari will select nine players to join them on the Great Britain and Ireland...
Bronze Bomber bombs it off the tee! Deontay Wilder takes up golf!
Heavyweight Deontay Wilder shows that his power is not limited to the squared circle with this impressive drive off the tee! (Pictures: @bronzebomber)
Mosconi Cup 2022: Niels Feijen expects fireworks from Earl 'The Pearl' Strickland in Las Vegas
Strickland, 61, didn't think he would be picked again having missed out on last year's tournament at Alexandra Palace after being forced to withdraw due to a positive Covid-19 contact trace on his flight to London. It was heartbreak for Strickland who has won the joint-most amount of Mosconi Cup...
