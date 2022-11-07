Finau birdied five of his last eight holes to post an opening-round 65 at Memorial Park Golf Course, leaving him on five under alongside Noren, Aaron Wise and Tyson Alexander. Alexander was bogey-free for the day with one hole to complete when play was called at 5:36 p.m. CT (11.36pm GMT) due to fading light, with the American one of 13 players who will return on Friday to complete their opening rounds.

22 HOURS AGO