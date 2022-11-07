ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PGA Tour: Tony Finau, Alex Noren part of four-way tie for early lead at Houston Open

Finau birdied five of his last eight holes to post an opening-round 65 at Memorial Park Golf Course, leaving him on five under alongside Noren, Aaron Wise and Tyson Alexander. Alexander was bogey-free for the day with one hole to complete when play was called at 5:36 p.m. CT (11.36pm GMT) due to fading light, with the American one of 13 players who will return on Friday to complete their opening rounds.
Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari named playing captains for inaugural Hero Cup

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will oversee the event in Abu Dhabi from January 13-15, with two 10-man teams competing in foursomes, fourballs and singles and all 20 players taking part in each session. Fleetwood and Molinari will select nine players to join them on the Great Britain and Ireland...

