Report: Packers claim Abram off waivers
The Green Bay Packers landed former Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram off waivers, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. A former first-round pick in 2019, the Raiders released Abram Tuesday after three-plus seasons. Las Vegas reportedly tried to trade the safety before the trade deadline but was unable to find a suitor.
Report: Raiders placing Waller, Renfrow on IR
The Las Vegas Raiders are placing tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Waller recently aggravated a hamstring injury, Schefter adds. He's been dealing with the ailment for most of the season. Renfrow, meanwhile, is reportedly nursing an oblique injury.
Barkley: Beckham-Giants reunion 'would be a great story'
Although Odell Beckham Jr. seemingly won't be short of options when he's ready to resume his NFL career, a return to the upstart New York Giants would arguably be the most compelling move. Giants running back Saquon Barkley - who attended Beckham's 30th birthday party during his team's bye week...
Stafford still in concussion protocol, questionable vs. Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday that quarterback Matthew Stafford is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. Stafford is currently in concussion protocol after the team discovered the injury doing standard checks. The Rams believe he...
Josh Allen day-to-day ahead of Week 10 with reported elbow sprain
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is dealing with a right elbow sprain, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. Allen's status for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings is "up in the air," according to Rapoport, who adds the star signal-caller could potentially play through the ailment. Bills head coach Sean McDermott...
Verlander declines $25M option to become free agent
There's another ace available on the open market. Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander is now a free agent after declining his $25-million player option for 2023, the MLBPA announced Thursday. Astros owner Jim Crane said Wednesday that the team is working on bringing the veteran star back. Verlander, who's poised...
Schultz: 11 NFL rookies who deserve more recognition at midseason
TheScore's NFL insider Jordan Schultz offers a selection of five offensive and six defensive rookies who should be getting more notice at the halfway mark of the season. After a dominant collegiate career at Coastal Carolina, Baltimore drafted the super-talented tight end with speed and hands in the fourth round to pair alongside All-Pro Mark Andrews. Likely delivered the game's first touchdown Monday night against the Saints with Andrews out, and he had six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown the week before against Tampa Bay.
Cooks 'frustrated' over situation with Texans: 'I want to win'
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks voiced frustration with his situation Thursday after not being dealt at the Nov. 1 trade deadline. "I'm human. I'm frustrated, absolutely," Cooks told reporters, including Shaun Bijani of 610 KILT-AM. "I want to win. That's not the case. That's what's going on. That's the way I express my emotion. I think we all want to win. We're all frustrated in some sense. That's where I stand with that."
NFL Week 10 round-robin underdog moneyline parlay
Enough is enough. After another huge upset in Week 9 - the Jets knocking off the Bills - we're deploying the "scared money don't make money" tactic going forward. Given the round-robin underdog moneyline parlay (RR MLP) is just one single bet - broken up into 11 pieces - there's no reason why we shouldn't be willing to fire on big home underdogs like the Jets. While we only saw one of our five underdogs win last week, what's far more irritating than the Bears losing a close one, or the Panthers losing big, is when an opportunity is missed on a big upset - or even a close call like the Titans game.
Bills' Allen questionable vs. Vikings after limited return to practice
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings due to an elbow injury. Allen logged a limited practice Friday after being absent the previous two days. He was spotted without a brace or sleeve on his elbow, according to Jon Scott of Spectrum News 1.
Blake Martinez retires after 7 seasons
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez announced Thursday that he is retiring from the NFL after seven seasons. Martinez, 28, said he's stepping away to focus on his "family and future passions." Las Vegas signed Martinez to the practice squad in October. He played four games, recording 20 tackles. He...
NFL Week 10 teasers: Expanding parameters with lines tightening
Week 9's teaser legs were going along nicely, undefeated on Sunday, until the Saints got physically overwhelmed by the Ravens in the Superdome on Monday night in a spot where they've usually played with a lot more energy. This week, New Orleans goes from just having to stay competitive at home to a team we're supposed to worry about winning by margin on the road - a strange reversal in Pittsburgh.
NFL Week 10 best bets: Spread, moneyline, total, and teaser
BET TYPE LAST WEEK SEASON (units) ATS trio 1-1-1 (-0.1) 13-11-3 (+0.9) The Steelers are optimistic that T.J. Watt will be back Sunday, and if that's the case, this line is just incorrect. That's how much Watt means to Pittsburgh's defense. Even if the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year doesn't return, another massive factor in Pittsburgh's season has been the list of its opponents. Depending on how you measure it, the Steelers have played the toughest slate so far this season.
Brady: I used German beer as pitch to get Gronk back on Bucs
Tom Brady is still holding out hope that Rob Gronkowski will come out of retirement again. On the latest episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady joked he tried to convince the tight end to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, specifically, for their Week 10 matchup in Germany. "I...
Steelers' Watt 'glad to be back' after 7-game absence
Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt announced Friday that he'll play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. "It's been a long time coming," Watt said, according to Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I feel very very good about the week that I've had." "I'm glad to be back,"...
Report: Mariners eyeing Nimmo in free agency
The Seattle Mariners are interested in signing outfielder Brandon Nimmo, sources told Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Seattle reportedly wants to add a left-handed bat and improve the club's overall on-base percentage. Landing Nimmo would help in both areas. President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said earlier this week that...
theScore's 2022 NFL midseason All-Pro team
At the halfway point of the 2022 campaign, theScore's NFL editors join forces to assemble our midseason All-Pro roster. The NFL is accustomed to Mahomes' brilliance, but that doesn't make what he's doing in 2022 any less special. The four-time Pro Bowler is having one of his best seasons under center, and he's doing it without longtime top receiving mate Tyreek Hill. While Josh Allen garnered a few votes in our selection process, Mahomes' work with a new receiving corps gave him the edge. After all, the Chiefs passer has thrown for a league-leading 21 touchdowns and holds one of the top passer ratings at 109.5.
Braves sign Nick Anderson to 1-year split contract
The Atlanta Braves signed right-handed reliever Nick Anderson to a one-year, non-guaranteed split contract, the team announced Friday. Anderson will earn $875,000 while in the major leagues, and $180,000 if he's in the minors, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. He has two minor-league options remaining. Anderson became available when the...
