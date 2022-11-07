Read full article on original website
Which Areas in Texas Had the Biggest Property Price Increases?
Dallas - Plano (127.17% increase) Killeen Temple (101.93% increase) Brownsville-Harlingen (101.82% increase) San Antonio - New Braunfels (96.24% increase) The Metropolitan areas with the lowest increase were Amarillo, Laredo, Odessa, Midland and Victoria. Lubbock barely missed the top 10 coming in at an increase of 95.01% over the last 10...
30+ Photos of The Most Expensive House Currently For Sale in Texas
Living in the lap of luxury isn't something that is exclusive to states like California and New York. There are some stunning and very pricy mansions here in Texas that will absolutely blow your mind. For example, this is currently the most expensive home for sale in Texas. Keep scrolling to see inside and learn a bit more about the property.
Texans- Why Are We The Worst At Forgetting Things In an Uber?
According to the Uber Lost & Found Index, Texans are some of the worst about losing their stuff in an Uber. What is going on?. Austin. Austin is the major offender, coming in as the #1 most forgetful-of-their-things city in all of America, and it's their second year in a row claiming this honor. Coming in at #3 is Houston and #5 is Dallas, making Texas the only state to have more than one city in the top 10.
5 Of The Craziest Roadside Attractions You Have To See In Texas!
Everything is BIGGER in Texas and, yep so are the Roadside Attractions! It will take you about 16 hours to drive across Texas non-sop, but actually, that would not be fun. It's the STOPS that make the trip! And, when you have these crazy ROADSIDE attractions, well you just have to stop! Let's take a look at the 5 Craziest Roadside Attractions In Texas!
West Texas National Park Named One Of The Best Places To Visit In 2023
Big Bend National Park made National Geographic's list of the best destinations to visit in 2023. According to the National Park Service, Big Bend is "one of the most popular vacation destinations in the state of Texas" and is visited by roughly half a million people each year. The breathtaking landscape offers hiking, fishing, backpacking, stargazing, scenic drives, river floats, and just about everything your little heart desires when it comes to a great Texas camping trip. It even has hot springs! Count me in!
