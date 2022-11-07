Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Related
Clayton News Daily
NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props: Nuggets-Celtics
The Nuggets and Celtics, two of the NBA’s top teams, face off in Boston on Friday for the first time this season. Denver hasn’t beaten Boston since 2019 and is an underdog on the road in this matchup, a sign from the oddsmakers that the C’s winning streak in this series might continue. After somewhat slow starts, both teams have rattled off a few victories in a row to gain some steam heading into this matchup, which features back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum, who’s been one of the league’s top scorers in the early part of the season.
Clayton News Daily
Nets’ Joe Tsai Issues Statement After Kyrie Irving Meeting
Nets governor Joe Tsai told reporters on Friday that he and his wife Clara met with suspended guard Kyrie Irving and his family on Thursday to discuss the situation surrounding the guard’s sharing of an antisemitic film on Twitter. “We spent quality time to understand each other and it’s...
Clayton News Daily
Adam Silver Addresses Kyrie Irving Punishment Amid Criticism
After reportedly meeting with Kyrie Irving this week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver offered his first public comments Thursday regarding the Nets star in the wake of his recent suspension for promoting an antisemitic film on social media. Speaking in an interview with The New York Times, Silver spoke optimistically about...
Clayton News Daily
Victor Wembanyama Addresses Durant, Giannis Comparisons
French basketball prospect Victor Wembanyama is the early favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, and that is because of his unique style. The 18-year old is over seven feet tall but has a good handle and can shoot from the perimeter, making him the complete package.
Clayton News Daily
Report: NPBA Eyeing ‘Resolution’ of Kyrie Irving Situation
Nets guard Kyrie Irving has met with the team, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association “on several occasions” in recent days, as he serves a team suspension after sharing a link to an antisemitic film and his refusal to apologize for it for days after the fact. As a result of the talks, the union “looks forward to a resolution of all matters satisfactory to all parties,” the NBPA told players in a memo obtained by ESPN on Friday.
Clayton News Daily
Nets’ Kevin Durant Names His ‘Mount Rushmore’ for Small Forwards
View the original article to see embedded media. Nets star Kevin Durant is off to a torrid start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The 12-time all-star is averaging 30.8 points per game on nearly 52% shooting from the floor despite only shooting a shade over 32% from three through 12 games this season.
Miami Heat’s Arena to Be Renamed After FTX Goes Bankrupt
The Miami Heat’s arena will be renamed after the crypto exchange that owns the rights spectacularly collapsed this week. FTX cut a $135 million deal with Miami-Dade County for naming rights last year, and a $5.5 million payment comes due in January, ESPN reported. But after a liquidity crisis, the platform went into a death spiral, and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned in disgrace after putting the company into Chapter 11. “The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing," the county and team said. “Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat are immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX. We will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena.”Read it at ESPN
Clayton News Daily
Bronny, Bryce James Wow Fans During High School's Dunk Contest
While LeBron James has been nursing a left hip abductor strain following the Lakers’ loss to the Clippers on Wednesday night, the star had the chance to witness a prolific performance from his sons, Bronny and Bryce, on Thursday night. James, along with his wife, Savannah, sat courtside at...
Clayton News Daily
SI:AM | A Non–Aaron Judge MLB Free Agency Preview
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Aaron Judge is the only MLB free agent I care about, but let’s take a look at some others. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. Hot stove...
Clayton News Daily
Jalen Hurts Has Surprising SEC Answer for Loudest Stadium
View the original article to see embedded media. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has achieved an impressive level of NFL stardom this season, putting together an MVP-caliber campaign at quarterback for the undefeated Eagles. Hurts has always been a gamer. It was the case when he commanded the Alabama offense under...
Kings look to continue run of success vs. Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings will be looking to bounce back when they open a four-game road trip in Los Angeles
Comments / 0