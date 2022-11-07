Read full article on original website
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Iowa Pork Leader Challenges Local Farmer With Giving Challenge
As we head into the holiday season, we start to get into a giving mood. People love to take this time to not only show their friends and family how much they care but also those that are less fortunate. For the last five years, Iowa pork producers have been...
ANOTHER Five-Figure Lottery Winner in the Cedar Valley
It seems like everybody is winning the lottery except you, huh?. That's how I feel, and I haven't even purchased a ticket. I've never done it a single time in my life. It's probably safe to say that people who do win that they've purchased a ticket more than once or twice in their lives.
10 Cozy Cabins & Cottages to Stay At This Winter in Iowa [GALLERY]
Looking for a little "staycation" this winter in Iowa? There are lots of cozy cabins and cottages on Airbnb that you can stay at! Here are 10 of our favorites:. 10 Cozy Cabins & Cottages to Stay At This Winter in Iowa. Looking for a little "staycation" this winter in...
Hold Up, Is It Illegal In Iowa For Gift Cards to Expire?
Here comes the holiday shopping season. As you venture out into the few remaining brick-and-mortar stores that may have what you're looking for, you may notice fewer supply chain issues than last year but might also re-discover a simpler approach is to buy a gift card. But how long can you use them?
Many Iowa Motorists Are Breaking This Little Known Law
When you get behind the wheel of a car, you have a lot of responsibilities. Most of us don't think of driving as an execution of one responsibility after another, but it really is. Oh, and my mom always said, driving is a privilege and not a right. One of...
Iowa Men Sure Have Some Unique Grooming Habits
So let's get a couple of things out of the way at the start of this... I am a man. Most days... I think grooming is very important and, I also have a spouse who spends five hours getting ready for a four-hour night out on the weekend. Now that...
Iowa Court Rules On The Legality Of A Ball Hitch
Is that a G? A D? Or an O? The above photo was taken by Iowa Officer Joshua Starkey’s dash camera. While the letters are washed out a lot by the reflection of the officer’s headlights, the ball hitch that is blocking part of the plate has stirred commotion.
Veteran’s Day Celebrations Throughout The Quad Cities and Eastern Iowa
Veteran's Day is coming up this Friday, and we as a nation come together to honor those who put it all on the line to protect our freedoms. Veterans Day has its origins at the end of World War I when at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the fighting ended with the signing of an armistice. U.S. Soldiers celebrate the armistice that ended World War I, on November 11, 1918.
This City in Iowa is the Best Sports City in the State
America as a whole is pretty obsessed with sports. No matter which state you're in you'll find dedicated fans of a variety of sports and sports teams. According to Wallet Hub, the American sports industry is expected to make $83.1 billion dollars by 2023, whether that be from ticket and merchandise sales, media rights, or sponsorship fees, Americans don't mind paying a premium to enjoy their favorite teams.
Iowa Men’s Basketball Program Signs Three High School Recruits
The Iowa men's basketball team has signed three recruits for the 2023-24 recruiting class. All three come from within two hours of Iowa City, two play for the same high school, and the third has a brother who's a starter on this year's Hawkeye team. Let's begin with the biggest...
This Is Iowa’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish of 2022
Last year, according to a story we did from the website Zippia, Iowa's favorite Thanksgiving side dish was green beans. While their list for 2022 has not come out yet, the folks at Campbell's have just done their "State of the Sides" report and made a much different choice. In their report, it came down to just two options: mashed potatoes or stuffing.
Strike Delayed, Prices Down; Are Iowa Farmers In The Clear?
Farmers are finally seeing relief as fertilizer prices start to trend downward. High fertilizer prices are nothing new. These price increases have led Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller to investigate these price spikes. This investigation led Iowa State University to look into the causes of these increases. Looking at the...
Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One
Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
Midwest Teen Named ‘Superhero’ By Farmer In Need
We keep hearing about the community impact lately when it comes to finishing harvest when a family emergency happens. Someone hears about it, rallies the neighbors, and the field gets done in hours. But sometimes it only takes one person to make a difference to someone in need. Last fall,...
Iowa State Champion Wrestler Charged After Hazing Incident
Most young men who were once freshmen athletes at the high school level can say that they were hazed at one point or another. I remember hearing some pretty vulgar things, even as a member of the cross country team back in 2011. Sometimes it's in good fun, and it...
Can You Legally Break A Car Window To Save An Endangered Child in Iowa?
Now that November is underway and temperatures will start to drop, hopefully, this is something you don't have to hear about for a long time. Everyone knows they shouldn't do it but it seems like every year we see and read scary stories of animals and/or children being left inside a hot car.
You Might Panic Over Iowa’s Best/Worst Thanksgiving Shopping Days
Make your list. Check it more than twice. Please don't find yourself scrambling in a rush on a day you're supposed to be enjoying family. We will gather together in less than two weeks to enjoy family, friendship, and food. Thanksgiving is almost here, and this year might be especially challenging for the procrastinators among us. Reader's Digest says there is a best and worst day to shop for turkey day stuff and it might surprise you.
People In Iowa Are Waiting Until It’s Too Late To Turn On Their Heat
It's officially autumn in Iowa. I know, I know, it's been fall since late September, but it hasn't felt much like it, right? Temps in the mid-70s and beautiful, dry days. Since we got all that rain late last week and the weekend, it's really feeling like it's fall now.
Tips To Prepare For Iowa’s “Snow Filled” Winter
As the temperature drops, we have started to dread the inevitable-- winter. The Farmer’s Almanac came out with its first wintertime predictions in August saying that Iowa will be a Hibernation Zone and that it will be Glacial and Snow-Filled. The Farmers Almanac also predicts that December will be stormy and cold nationwide.
