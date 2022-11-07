Read full article on original website
Groot The Terrorist_memes
4d ago
how is this any different from saying "let's turn Georgia white"? people are people and the longer we create a division based on skin color, the longer racism will endure.
Reply(11)
81
guest one
4d ago
Somebody tell me why do we separate of church and state when all black churches let the Democrats kick their campaign off in churches and it preached from the pulpit
Reply(13)
52
Fred Krueger
4d ago
Racist remark, and you must not understand that up until the late 90s there were still many democrats who supported segregation, including Biden. Don’t forget republicans freed the slaves and in the 1960s democrats were the ones who voted against the civil rights act. But if you want to continue living the lie the democrats feed you, then go ahead
Reply
36
Related
OPINION: Color Georgia crimson. Or at least ‘tickle me pink’
My AJC colleague, Greg Bluestein, is routinely ahead of the game when it comes to breaking political stories....
Gov. Kemp Wins Another Term As Stacey Abrams Concedes, Stating “The People of Georgia Deserve a Lot More”
Late on November 8, Governor Brian Kemp secured another term in Georgia. His Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, conceded to Kemp who took 53.4% of the vote compared to her 45.8%.
Georgia’s dogged and focused Kemp overcomes Trump and Abrams
ATLANTA (AP) — First, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp shrugged off being targeted by former President Donald Trump. Then the Republican incumbent wore down Democratic superstar Stacey Abrams for a second time, culminating in a decisive Tuesday election victory. Now, as he celebrates his reelection, Kemp is arguing that his...
Report: 84 percent of Black men in Georgia voted for Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams came up short in the Georgia Governor’s race against Brian Kemp, but not due to a lack of support from Black men. Abrams received 1,809,516 votes, which accounted for 45.8 percent of Georgia ballots cast through 99 percent, according to NBC News. Out of all the Black men who voted, 84 percent of the voters in that demographic voted for Abrams.
Monroe Local News
Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race
Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
Meet Rich McCormick, the new Congressman for Georgia’s 6th District
Among the winners in last night’s elections was Republican Rich McCormick in metro Atlanta’s 6th District, a district redrawn since the last census to become more favorable to the GOP. The former Marine pilot and ER doctor easily beat his Democratic opponent. He’d previously run and lost in the 7th District. He spoke with GPB’s All Things Considered host Peter Biello.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Wins Second Term in Office With 66% of Vote: “I Am 100% Dedicated To Fight for America”
Late on November 9, the results for Georgia's 14th Congressional District were confirmed, giving Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene 65.9% of the vote and with it, a second term as House Representative for the state. She took to Twitter (via her official account to share her delight at winning).
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
atlantaciviccircle.org
Republicans win Georgia state offices
From governor all the way through attorney general and other state offices in Atlanta, Georgia elected Republicans on Nov. 8. But a Dec. 6 runoff is coming for the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.
Georgia Senate Candidates Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker Will Advance to a December Runoff Election
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will face off again in a Georgia runoff election next month to determine who wins the race, according to multiple projections. The candidates came in neck-and-neck in Tuesday's general election, with neither reaching the required 50% vote threshold to win the...
newyorkbeacon.com
Two Atlanta Poll Workers Terminated For Connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
Two poll workers in Atlanta, a mother and her son, were terminated from their posts after officials found that the woman was connected to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The New York Times reported that the pair were removed Tuesday morning from a polling center...
WRDW-TV
Democrat Jen Jordan concedes in Georgia attorney general race
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a 19-month battle, Democrat Jen Jordan conceded in the attorney general election against incumbent Republican Chris Carr. “It has been my greatest honor to be Georgia’s Democratic nominee for attorney general. Although this chapter has come to an end, the fight for a safer, more equitable Georgia continues,” Jordan said in a statement.
MSNBC
Trump is in the rearview mirror, says Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor
Republican Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan in a Wednesday interview spoke about Gov. Brian Kemp's win in the state and how it indicates that Donald Trump is 'no doubt in the rearview mirror.' The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 9, 2022.
2022 Elections: Senator Warnock and Herschel Walker are headed to a runoff
The ballroom emptied slowly and steadily. Some of the cameramen and television reporters left first. It was a quarter past midnight and the mood in the room, once super energetic and loud, was a bit less so. “I understand that at this late hour you may be a little tired,” Warnock said. “Whether it’s tonight, or tomorrow, or four weeks from now, we will hear from the good people of Georgia.”
WXIA 11 Alive
Did anyone win the Senate race in Georgia?
ATLANTA — Georgia, get ready to do that whole election thing all over again. The much-watched Senate race in the Peach State between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker presented no clear winner on Election Night. Georgia Secretary of State Office Chief Operating Officer Gabriel...
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
spectrumnews1.com
Stacey Abrams has called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to concede in their rematch, a race that garnered national attention
ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams has called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to concede in their rematch, a race that garnered national attention. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
At an election-eve rally for Brian Kemp, backers of the Georgia governor said Donald Trump is their 'top choice' for 2024
Trump has blasted Kemp for not helping him reject Biden's 2020 win in Georgia. Still, many Kemp supporters said Trump would be their preferred choice in 2024.
wtoc.com
When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
Atlanta Daily World
‘Atlanta Daily World’ Endorsement: Why Stacey Abrams Should Serve As The Next Governor Of Georgia
The state of Georgia can make history in 2022. If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of the state, she will become the first Black woman in America to serve in that role. Abrams’ being elected as governor will follow in the historical achievements in a state that served as the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement.
Comments / 124