Read full article on original website
Related
Zelensky proclaims strategic Kherson 'ours', as US hails Ukraine's victory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared Kherson "ours" after Russia withdrew troops from the city, which the US hailed Saturday as an "extraordinary victory". The US hailed Ukraine's "extraordinary victory" in recapturing Kherson from the Russians on Saturday.
dexerto.com
Russia considering ban on Apex Legends & Overwatch 2 over “LGBT propaganda”
Overwatch 2 and Apex Legends could soon be banned in Russia, according to a report stating a list of so-called “LGBT propaganda” games is being formed. On October 27, the BBC reported Russia was extending its ban on all “gay propaganda” sharing to all adults, toughening its 2013 laws that made the act of providing information about being LGBT to children illegal.
Comments / 0