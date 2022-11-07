Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Adam Silver On Kyrie Irving: "Based On What He Said Directly To Me, Have No Doubt That He’s Not Anti-Semitic."
The controversy around Kyrie Irving sharing an anti-Semitic movie on Twitter has been one of the biggest in the NBA this season. This has become a high-profile issue in a time where there have been many anti-Jewish statements made by different pop culture figures. Kyrie's promotion of the movie and...
Yardbarker
Returning Lakers Star Is Preparing To Play
Right now, the Los Angeles Lakers need any sort of help they can get. Things are so bad for the storied franchise that they’d probably give the team ball boys a few minutes on the court if it helped them secure a W. The team is shockingly sitting at...
Yardbarker
John Salley Says He Apologized To LeBron James For Saying That Carmelo Anthony Should Have Been The First Pick Of The 2003 NBA Draft
There are times in NBA Draft history when a player comes along who is a no-brainer for the first overall pick. We are about to witness one such moment next year, with Victor Wembanyama coming into the NBA and the last time there was such clarity on who goes no. 1, was probably LeBron James back in 2003.
Yardbarker
Nick Cannon Believes Kyrie Irving Is Being Dehumanized By The NBA: "This Is What You Must Do To Fall In Line"
Kyrie Irving is dominating yet another NBA season in the headlines but it's not because he has been putting in MVP-level performances for a championship-bound Brooklyn Nets team. Instead, it's because of another off-the-court scandal that is keeping him away from actually playing NBA games as the Nets struggle to win regular-season games.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to win their first matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers since the 2020 Orlando bubble, as the Clippers have emphasized their superiority over the Lakers in all recent encounters. This includes the Lakers' second game of this season, which ended in a narrow 103-97 loss for the purple and gold. The.
Yardbarker
Former Bulls Champion Shares How Michael Jordan Embarrassed Him In Front Of The Team: "I Could Play 18 Holes On Your Sweater."
Michael Jordan was an assassin on the court and nothing stopped him from getting what he wanted during a game. Jordan's will was one of the reasons why the Chicago Bulls from 1991 onwards only lost one playoff series with Jordan on the team, winning 6 championships in the process until MJ's 1998 retirement.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers remain a big question mark right now, especially after the hopes they had following a short-lived two-game winning streak have vanished, as they entered another 4-game losing streak immediately after that. This team had high expectations coming into this season, even though they didn't add shooting...
Yardbarker
Nike Co-Founder Phil Knight Announces Final Decision On Kyrie Irving Partnership
Kyrie Irving remains the talk of the town in the NBA right now. The Brooklyn Nets star decided to get himself in trouble again after sharing a movie full of antisemitism on Twitter, earning a lot of criticism from the general public, NBA fans, people within the Nets organization, and many more.
Yardbarker
2 Reasons Why The Jazz Are Winning
The biggest surprise of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far has been the Utah Jazz. After hitting the proverbial reset button and trading away All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, most were expecting the Jazz to be playing for nothing other than a shot at the first pick in the 2023 draft and the ability to take French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
Yardbarker
The demon Lincoln Riley brought from Oklahoma to USC
When Lincoln Riley was announced as USC head coach about a year ago, fans knew a dynamic offense was coming. They probably just figured it would only be from the Trojans. The numbers speak for themselves: 562, 543 and 515 yards of offense in the past three games. The only problem is those aren’t USC’s numbers. That’s what the USC defense – under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch – has given up against Utah, Arizona and Cal.
Yardbarker
DeMarcus Cousins eyeing reunion with surprising former team
In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
Yardbarker
Former Laker Teammate Gives Alarming Statement About LeBron
The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. Entering the year with an old roster and a lack of outside shooters, the expectations were not very high anyway. But, to see a LeBron James-led Lakers team with a record of 2-9 is...
Yardbarker
The Bucks Have Been Quietly Thinking Of Making A Trade
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently the best team in the NBA, with a strong 10-1 start to the season and a lot of promise that shows they could go all the way again this year. The main star of the team is obviously Giannis Antetokounmpo but there are many supporting players who help the team become such a powerhouse.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Is A Better 3-Point Shooter Than Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Luka Doncic And 5 More NBA Stars
A lot has been said about Russell Westbrook's 3-point shooting, and with due reason. The star point guard has never been a shooter, and he earned an infamous nickname thanks to that. Westbrook can do whatever he can while attacking the rim, but when it comes to long distance, he struggles a lot.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Criticizes LeBron James For The First Time: "He Hasn't Been Playing Well"
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially made their horrible start to the season worse after falling to city rivals Los Angeles Clippers to start their season 2-9. The game also saw LeBron James limp out of the game with a suspected groin injury, casting a shadow over the possible availability of the star during the Lakers' next week of games.
Yardbarker
The Cavaliers Were Almost Part Of A Monster Trade
Brian Windhorst claims that Paul George was close to being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in 2017. The trade would have required that Kevin Love and draft picks be sent to the Denver Nuggets while the Indiana Pacers would have gotten Gary Harris and draft picks of their own.
Miami Heat’s Arena to Be Renamed After FTX Goes Bankrupt
The Miami Heat’s arena will be renamed after the crypto exchange that owns the rights spectacularly collapsed this week. FTX cut a $135 million deal with Miami-Dade County for naming rights last year, and a $5.5 million payment comes due in January, ESPN reported. But after a liquidity crisis, the platform went into a death spiral, and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned in disgrace after putting the company into Chapter 11. “The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing," the county and team said. “Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat are immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX. We will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena.”Read it at ESPN
Kings look to continue run of success vs. Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings will be looking to bounce back when they open a four-game road trip in Los Angeles
Yardbarker
Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn Compares His Head Coaching Job To His Marriage: "I Might Not Have Been Her First Choice And We've Been Together 20 Years."
The season is still young, and the Brooklyn Nets have already been through a lot of trouble. From drama around their players to losing multiple winnable games, the Nets have seen it all. In fact, after a 2-5 start to the season, the organization decided to part ways with Steve Nash and relieve him of his head coaching duties.
Yardbarker
Joakim Noah Shares Untold Story Of Kobe Bryant Being Petty To LeBron James When They Played Basketball At the White House
Kobe Bryant was called a lot of things, and petty isn't usually the word that's associated with the late Lakers legend. But, former Chicago Bulls star Joakim Noah relived an incident that changes that perception. Noah had a decorated 13-year run in the NBA, and perhaps one of his best...
