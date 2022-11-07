ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Returning Lakers Star Is Preparing To Play

Right now, the Los Angeles Lakers need any sort of help they can get. Things are so bad for the storied franchise that they’d probably give the team ball boys a few minutes on the court if it helped them secure a W. The team is shockingly sitting at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to win their first matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers since the 2020 Orlando bubble, as the Clippers have emphasized their superiority over the Lakers in all recent encounters. This includes the Lakers' second game of this season, which ended in a narrow 103-97 loss for the purple and gold. The.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

2 Reasons Why The Jazz Are Winning

The biggest surprise of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far has been the Utah Jazz. After hitting the proverbial reset button and trading away All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, most were expecting the Jazz to be playing for nothing other than a shot at the first pick in the 2023 draft and the ability to take French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

The demon Lincoln Riley brought from Oklahoma to USC

When Lincoln Riley was announced as USC head coach about a year ago, fans knew a dynamic offense was coming. They probably just figured it would only be from the Trojans. The numbers speak for themselves: 562, 543 and 515 yards of offense in the past three games. The only problem is those aren’t USC’s numbers. That’s what the USC defense – under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch – has given up against Utah, Arizona and Cal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

DeMarcus Cousins eyeing reunion with surprising former team

In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

The Bucks Have Been Quietly Thinking Of Making A Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently the best team in the NBA, with a strong 10-1 start to the season and a lot of promise that shows they could go all the way again this year. The main star of the team is obviously Giannis Antetokounmpo but there are many supporting players who help the team become such a powerhouse.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Were Almost Part Of A Monster Trade

Brian Windhorst claims that Paul George was close to being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in 2017. The trade would have required that Kevin Love and draft picks be sent to the Denver Nuggets while the Indiana Pacers would have gotten Gary Harris and draft picks of their own.
CLEVELAND, OH
TheDailyBeast

Miami Heat’s Arena to Be Renamed After FTX Goes Bankrupt

The Miami Heat’s arena will be renamed after the crypto exchange that owns the rights spectacularly collapsed this week. FTX cut a $135 million deal with Miami-Dade County for naming rights last year, and a $5.5 million payment comes due in January, ESPN reported. But after a liquidity crisis, the platform went into a death spiral, and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned in disgrace after putting the company into Chapter 11. “The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing," the county and team said. “Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat are immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX. We will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena.”Read it at ESPN
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn Compares His Head Coaching Job To His Marriage: "I Might Not Have Been Her First Choice And We've Been Together 20 Years."

The season is still young, and the Brooklyn Nets have already been through a lot of trouble. From drama around their players to losing multiple winnable games, the Nets have seen it all. In fact, after a 2-5 start to the season, the organization decided to part ways with Steve Nash and relieve him of his head coaching duties.
BOSTON, NY

