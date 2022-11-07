ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Lafayette man arrested in October shooting of teen on Vieux Orleans Circle

A Lafayette man was arrested Wednesday in an October shooting that wounded a juvenile. Keiontre Thomas, 21, of Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offenders Task Force on an attempted first-degree murder charge tied to the shooting of a teen on Oct. 23. Thomas was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Victim struck multiple times in Abbeville shooting

One person was severely wounded in an Abbeville shooting on Monday. Around 11:47 p.m. Monday, Abbeville police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 300 block of Leblanc Street. Officers found the victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, in a driveway in the 1700 block of Franks Alley, the department said in a statement.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

6 Vehicles Recovered After Arrest of Lafayette Man

A Lafayette man has been arrested on felony theft charges as local authorities say multiple victims, including insurance companies, have been out several thousand dollars. 37-year-old Hart Elsamarayi now sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and sheriff's deputies say additional charges are expected in the case. According to a press release from the LPSO, Elsamarayi was paid several thousands dollars for vehicle parts and repairs that were never completed. Investigators say individuals and insurance companies were affected.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Man, 24, found dead at Baton Rouge hotel after overnight shooting

BATON ROUGE - One man was found dead at a hotel following a shooting early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the FairBridge Inn Express off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. Hentrell Johnson, 24, was found dead with at least one...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Armed Man Barricaded Inside Lafayette Home

Officials with the Lafayette Police Department's SWAT unit are on the scene of a situation in which an armed man has barricaded himself inside a room of a home in the 200 block of West End Avenue. Sergeant Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says officials have been on...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man shot after masked assailants hold people at gunpoint in North Pierce Street home in Lafayette

One man was shot and injured after two masked men forced their way into a North Pierce Street home on Monday night. Around 11:50 p.m. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of North Pierce Street. Investigators learned two masked men wearing all black entered a residence and held the occupants at gunpoint. A 30-year-old man struggled with the gunmen and was shot, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

