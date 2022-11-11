ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Township, NJ

Man Wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' Prize From CASH4LIFE Ticket Purchased At NY Store

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A man has claimed a "$1,000 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize.

Anthony Young, a resident of Lawrence, New Jersey, claimed the CASH4LIFE second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn on Dec. 14, 2021, NY Lottery announced on Friday, Nov. 4.

The second prize guarantees a minimum payout of $1 million, and Young received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

NY Lottery said the winning numbers for the drawing were 15 19 23 38 39 Cash Ball 04.

The lottery ticket was purchased at Sajjad Zaheer Newsstand, which is located at 233 West 77th St. in Manhattan, NY Lottery said.

Comments / 65

Tanya Kelly
8d ago

CONGRATULATIONS. I would love to have one this 1000 every week would B great. Not that million $ prize I would have people coming out of nowhere looking for a handout

Reply(1)
20
Lavern Tucker
8d ago

congratulations man but lottery has lost this player for good. I went to Sunoco gas station in Chester New York thought I had two free plays for take5 game the machine printed one and gave me four of the same numbers that came in yesterday midday game.

Reply
7
Julio Diaz
7d ago

congratulations 🎊 👏 1000 a week for life that beautiful what i be happy with that bro no more working congratulations 👏

Reply(1)
11
 

