Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Jason Momoa strip down on live TV to show off his Hawaiian malo
During Jason Momoa's visit to "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the host asked him about his malo, a traditional Hawaiian loincloth. To prove how much he likes it, Momoa stripped down to show off the garment.
Emma Thompson says she was ‘utterly blind’ about ex-husband Kenneth Branagh’s on-set relationships
London CNN — Two-time Oscar-winner Emma Thompson has admitted she was “utterly blind” to her ex-husband Kenneth Branagh’s on-set relationships with other actresses and was left devastated when she found out. The “Love Actually” star married Branagh in 1989 after they met on the set of...
'Happy Days' star calls himself a fool for turning down iconic role
Actor Henry Winkler tells CNN's Chris Wallace about his career struggles and why he turned down the lead role in the iconic film "Grease."
Sylvester Stallone tries to rewind the clock in Paramount's 'Tulsa King'
Building on the success of "Yellowstone," Paramount+ and producer Taylor Sheridan have seemingly seized on a streaming strategy built around casting veteran movie stars, an available commodity in an industry known for ageism. Enter "Tulsa King," a slim vehicle for Sylvester Stallone that's a little too overtly designed as a mobster fish out of water.
In dealing with Chadwick Boseman's death, 'Black Panther' makes a case for recasting
In the process of dealing with Chadwick Boseman's absence, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" makes a case for recasting, a once-standard practice that has increasingly been sidestepped and avoided by filling roles with digital wizardry.
Kevin Conroy, longtime voice of animated Batman, dies at 66
Kevin Conroy, the man behind the gravelly bass voice of Batman and who popularized that unmistakable growl that separated Bruce Wayne from the Caped Crusader, has died, according to his representative Gary Miereanu. He was 66.
Bruce Springsteen to take over 'The Tonight Show' hosted by (his best impersonator) Jimmy Fallon
Bruce Springsteen is about to take the stage at a place where he's often been talked about.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0