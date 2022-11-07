ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvester Stallone tries to rewind the clock in Paramount's 'Tulsa King'

Building on the success of "Yellowstone," Paramount+ and producer Taylor Sheridan have seemingly seized on a streaming strategy built around casting veteran movie stars, an available commodity in an industry known for ageism. Enter "Tulsa King," a slim vehicle for Sylvester Stallone that's a little too overtly designed as a mobster fish out of water.
Kevin Conroy, longtime voice of animated Batman, dies at 66

Kevin Conroy, the man behind the gravelly bass voice of Batman and who popularized that unmistakable growl that separated Bruce Wayne from the Caped Crusader, has died, according to his representative Gary Miereanu. He was 66.
