Rural Southeast Rochester Fire Torches Shed
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A fire in rural southeast Rochester torched a shed Tuesday night. A Rochester Fire Department news release indicates crews responded to a residence in the 6500 block of 40th St. Southeast around 11:30 p.m. The 911 caller reported coming home from dinner at a neighbor’s house to find his woodshed that housed a home wood burner and a large amount of firewood had started on fire.
KIMT
Voter hit by car on the way to the polls in Pine Island
PINE ISLAND, Minn. – A voter was hit by a car Tuesday on their way to their polling place. The Pine Island Fire Department says the pedestrian was crossing Main Street around 5:20 pm on her way to vote at the fire station. The pedestrian was apparently crossing in a dimly lit area and was not in a marked crosswalk. It was raining at the time of the collision.
KIMT
Flames destroy shed in rural Olmsted County
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Fire destroyed a shed overnight in Olmsted County. It happened in the 6000 block of 40th Street SE. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene around 11:30 pm to find a 30 x 20 foot shed fully engulfed in flames. The owner of the shed...
KIMT
Several businesses destroyed in Kasson fire
KASSON, Minn. - Several businesses and personal property were destroyed during a fire Sunday night. Fire officials said it happened at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway at 7:35 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene until 1:50 a.m. Two firefighters were checked out by Dodge Center AMB but were...
Austin Woman Killed by Deer Thrown Through Windshield
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A collision with an airborne deer late Thursday afternoon claimed the life of an Austin woman. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik says the 58-year-old victim was a passenger in an SUV that was headed north on a rural road just north of Austin around 5 PM when a deer crashed through the windshield. The Sheriff's Office report on the fatal incident indicates the deer had been struck by another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction and the collision sent the animal flying through the air.
KIMT
Mower Co. crash turns fatal after deer goes through windshield
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A 58-year-old Austin woman has died after a two-vehicle crash involving a deer on Thursday night. The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:09 p.m. at 555th Ave. just south of 235th St. in rural Austin. A southbound vehicle struck a deer and...
Busy Southeast Rochester Road Reopens
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A road construction project for a busy road in rural southeast Rochester has come to an end. Olmsted County Public Works announced Monday that County Rd. 1 Reconstruction project has finished. The road closed on June 27 to allow for resurfacing work, shoulder widening along with the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 101.
RPD: $6,000 in Property Stolen in Rochester Residential Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a costly residential burglary reported in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Zumbro Dr. Northwest shortly before 11 p.m. Monday. A 31-year-old man reported leaving the home around 9:30 p.m. and returning over an hour later to find someone had forced open a side door on the home’s garage.
KIMT
Albert Lea man found not guilty of setting woman on fire
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of setting a woman on fire has been found not guilty by a jury of his peers. Logan Michael Netzer, 39 of Albert Lea, was arrested on December 22, 2021, and charged with first-degree assault. Albert Lea police say Netzer threw a...
Hastings Star Gazette
MNDOT wraps up HWY 316 project for residents, calls it a “success”
At the Nov. 7 Hastings City Council meeting, Minnesota Department of Transportation gave an appraisal of the completed Highway 316 project, labeling it as a “success.”. The bulk of the construction work on Highway 316 was done in May 2021, and the project was officially completed last month. This...
KIMT
Grand opening of new affordable senior apartment complex
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Affordable housing in Rochester is in short supply, especially for seniors. The developers of a new apartment complex hope to ease that shortage. Forte of Rochester celebrated their grand opening on Thursday. The new complex is located on Superior Dr. NW, near HyVee. When all four phases...
KIMT
Austin man sentenced for cross-border chase
AUSTIN, Minn. – Leading police on a cross-border chase results in probation for a Mower County man. Weston William Zuehl, 39 of Austin, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $3,318.12 in restitution. He was arrested on April 20, 2020, and charged with...
Bishop Re-consecrates Rochester Cemetery After Vandalism
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - About 100 people endured today's chilly temperatures and gusty winds to attend the re-consecration of Calvary Cemetery in Rochester. Bishop Robert Barron led the rare reconsecration ceremony in response to some recent acts of vandalism at the Catholic cemetery along Silver Creek between Quarry Hill and Silver Lake Parks in northeast Rochester. The vandalism occurred on Halloween night and included satanic and other offensive graffiti on gravestones and other memorial markers. The Catholic News Agency reported the cost of cleanup and repairs could reach $8000.
Breathtaking Home In Rochester Is The Most Expensive (Photos)
If you've got the cash and are looking for a new place, the most expensive home on the market right now in Rochester, Minnesota is listed at $2.2 million. Yes, that's the price. And trust me, there is enough room for everyone in this luxurious home. Rochester's Most Expensive Home...
Lewiston Man Crashes Car Attempting to Pass Semi on HWY 14
Lewiston, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Lewiston man was hurt this morning in a crash along Highway 14. The State Patrol says 25-year-old Eliezer Garcia was driving east on the highway when he lost control attempting to pass a semi-truck. The crash report indicates his car left the roadway just after he tried to cross back into the eastbound lane.
news8000.com
First responders rescue kayaker from Mississippi River
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (WKBT) — A man in Winona County fell out of his kayak and struggled to get back in. First responders rescued him from the cold water. The Winona County Sheriff says rescuers saved the man’s life. He thanked the driver who called 911 after seeing...
Southern Minnesota News
Austin woman dies in two-vehicle accident involving a collision with a deer in rural Austin early Thursday evening
An Austin woman is dead after injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle accident involving a collision with a deer near the J.C. Hormel Nature Center early Thursday evening. Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched at 5:09 p.m. Thursday evening to a motor vehicle deer crash involving two vehicles and injuries on 555th Ave. just south of 235th St. in rural Austin. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik reported that responding deputies and officers arrived on the scene and observed a black Ford Escape on the shoulder of the roadway with heavy damage to the front windshield and roof area of the vehicle, with an adult female severely injured in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. EMS staff and all first responders started CPR on the victim, a 58-year-old female from Austin.
New Restaurant Opening Soon in Downtown Rochester
I know there has been a lot of talk lately about businesses leaving downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About a month ago, Newt's and Hefe Rojo closed for good. Throughout the pandemic, it seemed like businesses along 1st Ave. were closing at an unbelievable pace. But today, I've got a bit of good news instead! A new restaurant is opening in downtown Rochester!
Is it Illegal to Put Leaves in Your Trash in Rochester?
The leaves are falling... EVERYWHERE! The other day I looked in our backyard and I couldn't see the grass, it was just all leaves. We do have a big tree in the back but still, it was kind of crazy to see. If you're working on raking all of those leaves up, where will you dispose of them? Are we allowed to put leaves in the trash in Olmsted County?
KAAL-TV
New warrant issued for man arrested in Highway 52 rollover crash
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court issued a new arrest warrant for a Rochester man arrested in an October rollover crash. Efigenio Escamilla-Solarez, 53, was arrested after the crash on an arrest warrant dating back to April 2022. He faces two charges of driving while intoxicated from September...
