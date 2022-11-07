ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

95.3 MNC

Michigan City Police make two major felony arrests

Michigan City police officers working a special saturation patrol to curb gun violence and other drug and weapon-related offenses have made two major felony arrests. Bryley Langford, 31, of Michigan City, was pulled over for driving violation and, inside the car, police found narcotics and a stolen handgun. Langford, who...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Multiple suspects arrested in connection with early-morning homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Third detail officers were on patrol Friday around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds upon arrival. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2 arrested after deadly shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people have been arrested after a man was shot and killed in South Bend early Friday morning. South Bend Police Third Detail Officers were on patrol around 2 a.m. when they heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend Police seize drugs, firearms and cash

South Bend Police officers from the Strategic Focus Unit along with Uniform Patrol and ATF recovered a large number of drugs, including approximately 1/2 oz of heroin/fentanyl, 1 oz of cocaine, 500 THC vapes and 7 1/2 pounds of marijuana, three firearms and more than $7,000. South Bend Police executed...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 11, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 11, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a Speedy Reward of $200. William Winters is wanted for Robbery resulting in Bodily Injury. Raymond Angotti is wanted for Violating a Court Order...
MICHIANA, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

2 more charges filed against man accused of causing fatal fire at U.P. gas station

L’ANSE, MI -- An Illinois man is facing two additional charges in connection with a fatal fire at a gas station in L’anse last month. According to WLUC-6, prosecutors filed charges of one count of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and one count of alcohol open container in vehicle against 22-year-old Dawaun Johnson for his alleged role in the fire.
UNIVERSITY PARK, IL
abc57.com

Fugitive Friday for November 11, 2022

This week’s Fugitive Friday features William Winters, Raymond Angotti, Orlando Bradley Jr and Jamie Melendez. William Winters is wanted for robbery resulting in bodily injury. Raymond Angotti is wanted for violating a court order for the original conviction of robbery. Orlando Bradley Jr. is wanted for failing to appear...
MICHIANA, MI
95.3 MNC

Maryland woman arrested at Goshen gas station

It took no time at all for police in Goshen to arrest a robbery suspect. The alleged heist happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Phillips 66 gas station in the 1800 block of Lincolnway East. Investigators say Donte Greene, 34, of Waldorf, Maryland, was taken into...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Woman dies after getting hit by vehicle in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City woman is dead after getting hit by a car Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9:40 a.m. in the rear parking lot at the Michigan City Fire Department Administration Building. When officers arrived on scene, they found Virginia Bobillo, 92, unconscious and...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Woman Dies Following Collision at Polls

(Michigan City, IN) - An elderly woman has died after hit by a motor vehicle outside a Michigan City polling place on Election Day. The victim was 92 year old Virginia Bobillo. Police said the Michigan City woman was struck by the vehicle in the parking lot of the Michigan...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
max983.net

South Bend Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession in LaPaz

A South Bend man was arrested in LaPaz Friday, November 4 on suspicion of drug possession. Police say deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, along with the LaPaz Fire Department and Tri-County EMS, were called to the Speedway gas station after receiving notification of a man unresponsive behind the wheel of a vehicle.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft on October 27. If you have any information on the man seen in the attached photos, please call police at 574-533-8661, email police at [email protected], or send police a direct message on Facebook.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

One injured in crash involving semi at Cassopolis Road, Redfield Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Mason Township on Wednesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 6:38 a.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Redfield Street for the incident. According to deputies, a 51-year-old...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Two injured in Elkhart house fire

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured after a house fire Thursday evening. It happened on the 700 block of Christian Avenue around 9 p.m. Fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the front of the house with a fire inside. Officials quickly got to work but downed power lines stopped them until AEP could arrive. Several family members were in the house but were able to escape.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Joint agency investigation leads to massive fentanyl bust and arrests

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY/ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Officials from multiple local and state-wide agencies participated in an investigation that led to the seizure of around 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl and several arrests on drug-related charges. Officers arrested 63-year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46-year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr., both from Elkhart, for...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Missing man dies in car crash

A man missing from Tippacanoe died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, said the Sheriff’s Office Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to State Road 25 and County Road 650 just before...
CASS COUNTY, MI

