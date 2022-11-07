Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
95.3 MNC
Michigan City Police make two major felony arrests
Michigan City police officers working a special saturation patrol to curb gun violence and other drug and weapon-related offenses have made two major felony arrests. Bryley Langford, 31, of Michigan City, was pulled over for driving violation and, inside the car, police found narcotics and a stolen handgun. Langford, who...
abc57.com
WNDU
22 WSBT
South Bend Police seize drugs, firearms and cash
South Bend Police officers from the Strategic Focus Unit along with Uniform Patrol and ATF recovered a large number of drugs, including approximately 1/2 oz of heroin/fentanyl, 1 oz of cocaine, 500 THC vapes and 7 1/2 pounds of marijuana, three firearms and more than $7,000. South Bend Police executed...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 11, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 11, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a Speedy Reward of $200. William Winters is wanted for Robbery resulting in Bodily Injury. Raymond Angotti is wanted for Violating a Court Order...
2 more charges filed against man accused of causing fatal fire at U.P. gas station
L’ANSE, MI -- An Illinois man is facing two additional charges in connection with a fatal fire at a gas station in L’anse last month. According to WLUC-6, prosecutors filed charges of one count of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and one count of alcohol open container in vehicle against 22-year-old Dawaun Johnson for his alleged role in the fire.
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for November 11, 2022
This week’s Fugitive Friday features William Winters, Raymond Angotti, Orlando Bradley Jr and Jamie Melendez. William Winters is wanted for robbery resulting in bodily injury. Raymond Angotti is wanted for violating a court order for the original conviction of robbery. Orlando Bradley Jr. is wanted for failing to appear...
95.3 MNC
Maryland woman arrested at Goshen gas station
It took no time at all for police in Goshen to arrest a robbery suspect. The alleged heist happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Phillips 66 gas station in the 1800 block of Lincolnway East. Investigators say Donte Greene, 34, of Waldorf, Maryland, was taken into...
WNDU
Man convicted of 1989 Lakeville murders files brief in hopes of new trial
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Progress is being made on Jeff Pelley’s petition for post-conviction relief. Pelley was convicted of killing his father, stepmother and two stepsisters in Lakeville in 1989, so he could attend prom-related activities. In March, a three-day hearing was held to give Pelley’s legal...
WNDU
Woman dies after getting hit by vehicle in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City woman is dead after getting hit by a car Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9:40 a.m. in the rear parking lot at the Michigan City Fire Department Administration Building. When officers arrived on scene, they found Virginia Bobillo, 92, unconscious and...
hometownnewsnow.com
max983.net
South Bend Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession in LaPaz
A South Bend man was arrested in LaPaz Friday, November 4 on suspicion of drug possession. Police say deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, along with the LaPaz Fire Department and Tri-County EMS, were called to the Speedway gas station after receiving notification of a man unresponsive behind the wheel of a vehicle.
Chesterton Middle School teacher killed in Portage 6-vehicle crash
A teacher at Chesterton Middle School was killed in a car crash Tuesday afternoon, Portage police said.
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for man in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to a reported theft on October 27. If you have any information on the man seen in the attached photos, please call police at 574-533-8661, email police at [email protected], or send police a direct message on Facebook.
‘We are devastated’: Chesterton teacher dead following 6-vehicle crash; speed blamed
PORTAGE, Ind. — A Chesterton middle school teacher died a following a six-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Portage. At around 5:45 p.m., authorities responded to the intersection of Willowcreek and Lute on the report of a crash involving six vehicles. Portage police believe a 42-year-old man, driving a gray Cadillac SUV, was traveling at “an […]
abc57.com
One injured in crash involving semi at Cassopolis Road, Redfield Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Mason Township on Wednesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 6:38 a.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Redfield Street for the incident. According to deputies, a 51-year-old...
22 WSBT
LaPorte County Fire Official: Be careful when burning outdoors
Firefighters in LaPorte County were back at the scene of a massive field fire on Friday. They were putting out hot spots after battling the blaze near Fish Lake on Thursday and overnight. Just the sheer size of the fire and what was burning made it a challenge for firefighters...
WNDU
Two injured in Elkhart house fire
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured after a house fire Thursday evening. It happened on the 700 block of Christian Avenue around 9 p.m. Fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the front of the house with a fire inside. Officials quickly got to work but downed power lines stopped them until AEP could arrive. Several family members were in the house but were able to escape.
abc57.com
Joint agency investigation leads to massive fentanyl bust and arrests
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY/ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Officials from multiple local and state-wide agencies participated in an investigation that led to the seizure of around 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl and several arrests on drug-related charges. Officers arrested 63-year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46-year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr., both from Elkhart, for...
95.3 MNC
Missing man dies in car crash
A man missing from Tippacanoe died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, said the Sheriff’s Office Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to State Road 25 and County Road 650 just before...
