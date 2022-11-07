L’ANSE, MI -- An Illinois man is facing two additional charges in connection with a fatal fire at a gas station in L’anse last month. According to WLUC-6, prosecutors filed charges of one count of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and one count of alcohol open container in vehicle against 22-year-old Dawaun Johnson for his alleged role in the fire.

UNIVERSITY PARK, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO